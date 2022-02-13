'I can’t believe we aren’t dead': Hackney bar customers' terror after floor collapsed

The collapse occurred at Two More Years pub in Hackney Wick. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Eyewitnesses have shared their horror after a mezzanine floor collapsed in a bar in Hackney Wick last night.

Harriet McMahon, who was inside the venue at the time, said she was "terrified" and couldn't believe she had made it out alive.

"A pretty traumatic Saturday pint," she wrote online.

"We were sat right underneath the mezzanine at Two More Years, Hackney Wick as it came down.

"It was terrifying, can't quite believe we aren't dead."

In a video she filmed at the scene, people can be seen attempting to pull others out of the wreckage on the ground.

One photo shows a man clutching his dog to prevent it from falling into the debris.

Paramedics treated people at the scene after a mezzanine floor collapsed at Two More Years in Roach Road, east London on Saturday evening.

The floor appears to be a recent addition to the building, which was a multi-purpose space until several years ago. Picture: Alamy

Some people were trapped amongst the remains of the floor. Picture: Alamy

Witnesses in the venue at the time said it took a matter of seconds for the floor to come down.

A man who was in the venue at the time explained:

"There was just this sort of cracking sort of noise and dust started coming down.

"Me and my friend just ran to the side and the whole thing just came down in a matter of seconds."

The man said it was lucky that there were not more people sitting directly under the mezzanine floor that came down.

Clapton Community FC tweeted that some of their players and spectators were in the bar at the time of the collapse.

The club confirmed this morning three people affiliated with the club were taken to hospital, but all have been able to go home.

It wished a "speedy recovery" to all involved in the incident.

The three Clapton CFC folk taken to hospital after yesterday’s Hackney Wick bar collapse were all released last night.



Speedy recovery to all, including our allies at @StonewallFC and others in the bar at the time. https://t.co/FI0Kk9l0Ov — Clapton Community FC (@ClaptonCFC) February 13, 2022

One of those injured posted on Twitter that she had not broken any bones, but would need to use crutches after the incident.

She said: "Thanks so much for your lovely messages.

I'm okay today - sore but really f***ing grateful it wasn't much worse.

"I hope everyone's okay. Sending loads of love to my Clapton Family."

Another present at the bar tweeted: "Want to put a shout out to the bar staff at Two More Years.

"Went way, way, way beyond their paygrade to try to support people and keep folks calm.

"Their composure and compassion will stay with me as long as anything."

The damage to the building was clearly visible to eyewitnesses last night as police cordoned off the area. Picture: Alamy

A pretty traumatic Saturday pint. We were sat right underneath the mezzanine at Two More Years, Hackney Wick as it came down. It was terrifying, can't quite believe we aren't dead. pic.twitter.com/bpUP712GGW — Harriet McMahon (@harrietmcmahon) February 13, 2022

He saw one person being brought out on a stretcher and put into an ambulance, but he said most of the injured appeared to have cuts and bruises rather than anything serious.

Brian Jordan, London Ambulance Service strategic commander, confirmed 13 people were injured in the incident, four of whom were taken to local hospitals or major trauma centres.

A major incident was declared and responders from LAS, air ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene at around 4:45pm.

A major incident was declared and air ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene. Picture: Alamy

A police cordon was set up at the scene. Picture: Alamy

Fire crews rescued eight people who remained trapped inside the building, although around 50 people had managed to leave the venue before their arrival.

A responder at the scene said people were trapped on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor.

Firefighters are in attendance at a pub in #HackneyWick where a mezzanine floor has collapsed. Crews are working with colleagues from @Ldn_Ambulance and @metpoliceuk and have rescued eight people from the building https://t.co/Wogtk7Gfzj pic.twitter.com/UgQnNNCOzK — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 12, 2022

Crews used a ladder to bridge between the floor and the internal staircase to get them safely out of the building.

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, tweeted: "Very concerned about the collapse of part of a building at Roach Road #fishisland.

"My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. "Grateful to @Ldn_Ambulance and @TowerHamletsNow emergency response services for their support at this time."

Around 50 people were able to evacuate the building before emergency services arrived at the scene. Picture: Alamy

It seems the venue had been refurbished several years ago, and used to be a multi-purpose space, including being used as a performance venue.

Police forensic teams have reportedly begun investigating the incident.