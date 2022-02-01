Breaking News

Severe Tube disruption as 70 firefighters tackle huge blaze at Acton Town station

1 February 2022, 18:32 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 19:15

Firefighters are tackling a huge fire near Acton Town Tube station.
Firefighters are tackling a huge fire near Acton Town Tube station. Picture: @QMerkal

By Sophie Barnett

Acton Town station has been forced to close after a huge fire broke out nearby, with passengers evacuated and Tube services disrupted during rush-hour.

The huge fire broke out near Acton Town Station in Bollo Lane on Tuesday evening, with bright orange flames seen billowing from the building.

London Fire Brigade sent 10 fire engines to the scene, with 70 firefighters battling the blaze at a nearby garage.

Acton Town station was evacuated and has closed temporarily while the fire is brought under control.

Transport for London (TfL) said a number of lines have been suspended while emergency services respond to the incident.

On the Piccadilly Line there is no service between Hammersmith, Northfields and Uxbridge, with severe delays on the rest of the line.

The District Line has also been affected, with no service between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway. TfL said there is a good service on the rest of the line.

Dramatic pictures and videos on social media show flames and smoke billowing from the scene and over the wall to the station platforms.

One witness described the scene as "apocalyptic", with another saying the station is "mad right now".

In a statement, London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters are tackling a fire at a single-storey car garage on Bollo Lane in #Acton. The Brigade's Control Office has taken 15 calls about the fire."

It said there are a number of gas cylinders inside the garage, which firefighters are cooling to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

Local residents are advised to keep their windows closed due to the smoke. 

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

The station is surrounded by emergency service vehicles and the road remains closed at the junction with Gunnersbury Lane, with drivers urged to avoid the area.

This story is being updated.

