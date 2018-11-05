People Burn Grenfell Tower Effigy At Bonfire Party In Sickening Video

5 November 2018, 14:46 | Updated: 5 November 2018, 14:51

Sickening footage has surfaced of a group of people cheering and laughing as they torched an effigy of the Grenfell Tower at a Bonfire Night party.

The cardboard model had drawings of people, including one woman in a burka, stuck on the front of what was made to look like windows.

The crowd of people could be heard shouting “stay in your flat” and “help me, help me” as the effigy went up in flames on the bonfire.

At one point, one person said: “Didn’t it start of the 10th floor? We should have turned it upside down”.

The sickening video is being circulated on social media
The sickening video is being circulated on social media. Picture: Twitter

The shocking video has been widely condemned after it was reported to the Met Police on social media.

“I want these beasts prosecuted,” Kay Oldroyd who shared the video wrote.

“Flying the English flag and enjoying a good old laugh at the expense of 100's of lives who died in the most horrific way.

“This is the sick mentality of racist, bigoted individuals.

“As much as I hate to share this video I want them identified.”

She says the video has been circulated on WhatsApp - but added the original source of the video is not known.

The Met Police says it is not investigating.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

The sickening video is being circulated on social media

People Burn Grenfell Tower Effigy At Bonfire Party In Sickening Video

8 mins ago

Scotland Yard

London Crime: Extra Police Deployed After Four Murders In Five Days

1 hour ago

A hooded man throws a lit firework into a stranger's car

Thug Throws Lit Firework Into Stranger's Car In London

4 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Donald Trump outside the Capitol Building

The US Midterms 2018: Everything You Need To Know About Trump's Key Election Test

5 hours ago

Clocks go back at 2am on Sunday 28th October

Clock Change 2018: What Effect Does Time Adjustment Have On Your Body?

9 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

How London's Skyline Looks In The Snow

How Britain's Best-Loved Landmarks Look In The Snow

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016