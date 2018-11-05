People Burn Grenfell Tower Effigy At Bonfire Party In Sickening Video

Sickening footage has surfaced of a group of people cheering and laughing as they torched an effigy of the Grenfell Tower at a Bonfire Night party.

The cardboard model had drawings of people, including one woman in a burka, stuck on the front of what was made to look like windows.

The crowd of people could be heard shouting “stay in your flat” and “help me, help me” as the effigy went up in flames on the bonfire.

At one point, one person said: “Didn’t it start of the 10th floor? We should have turned it upside down”.

The sickening video is being circulated on social media. Picture: Twitter

The shocking video has been widely condemned after it was reported to the Met Police on social media.

“I want these beasts prosecuted,” Kay Oldroyd who shared the video wrote.

“Flying the English flag and enjoying a good old laugh at the expense of 100's of lives who died in the most horrific way.

“This is the sick mentality of racist, bigoted individuals.

“As much as I hate to share this video I want them identified.”

She says the video has been circulated on WhatsApp - but added the original source of the video is not known.

The Met Police says it is not investigating.