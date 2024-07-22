Piccadilly line to partially close for 16 days in August causing major disruption for commuters and Arsenal fans

22 July 2024, 15:35 | Updated: 22 July 2024, 15:36

Piccadilly line to partially close for 16 days in August causing major disruption for commuters and Arsenal fans. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Piccadilly line is set to partially close for more than a fortnight in August, causing major disruption to commuters and Arsenal fans.

The major underground line, one of the most frequently used on the network, will be shut between Wood Green and Cockfosters and between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge from 6am on Saturday, August 17 to Sunday, September 1.

There will be no underground service at Cockfosters, Oakwood, Southgate, Arnos Grove and Bounds Green at points during the 16-day stretch and all trains will terminate at Wood Green.

The closures are set to cause havoc for commuters who will have to find other means of travelling to work.

Arsenal fans travelling to the Emirates Stadium will be heavily impacted too, as they will be unable to use the closest station for the first two Premier League home games of the season - against Wolves on August 17 and Brighton on August 31.

Instead of using the commonly used Arsenal and Piccadilly stations, supporters will instead have to use the Victoria line at Highbury and Islington and Finsbury Park.

Arsenal fans on Gillespie Road outside Arsenal tube station. Picture: Alamy

The work is being carried out in preparation for a new fleet of Piccadilly line trains arriving on the Transport For London network in 2025.

A reduced service is also expected on other parts of the line ahead of the new fleet arriving, including larger gaps between trains causing greater overcrowding.

TfL said there would be a reduced service to Heathrow Terminal 4, where trains are expected to arrive once every 15 to 20 minutes. Passengers are instead advised to rely on the Elizabeth line.

Part closures are expected throughout September, October, November and December, amid a £2.9billion investment into modernising the line.

The first phase of closures will be on July 27th to 28th, and August 3rd to 4th. This will see the Piccadilly line close between King's Cross and Cockfosters.

On August 16th and 17th, there will be no night tube running north of King's Cross.

The next closure will be on September 14th and 15th where no trains will run between King's Cross and Northfields or Rayners Lane.

As part of the £2.9billion upgrade, the new trains will have a new length meaning stations will have to be altered.

They will also be given a new "turning circle", so track upgrades will be needed to create a smoother journey.

A driver on a Piccadilly Line train at Barons Court tube station, and one of the vehicles set to be replaced. Picture: Alamy

TfL said in a statement: "Once the 94 new trains have replaced the 86 existing trains, we will be able increase the number of trains through central London from 24 to 27 trains an hour - every 135 seconds - at the busiest times.

"This will make the service faster, more reliable and more frequent. The number of passengers that can be carried on the entire Piccadilly line will increase by up to 23 per cent during peak times."

Replacement buses are being provided throughout the closure

Passengers using Piccadilly line services to Uxbridge are advised to change at Rayners Lane for the Metropolitan line.

Stuart Harvey, the chief capital officer at TfL, said: “The closures will help us prepare for the arrival of the fleet of 94 brand-new trains which will transform journeys on the line in the coming decades.

“Introducing a new fleet of trains is a huge engineering and logistical feat. Although much of the hard work goes on behind the scenes, there are times when we need to close sections of the railway to ensure that all existing infrastructure is compatible with the new trains.

“Closures of this type are scheduled to take place, where possible, in school holidays when demand on our network is significantly reduced.”

