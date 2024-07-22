Girl, 11, orphaned as her entire family is killed in crash in West Yorkshire - as tributes paid to six victims

The girl's mum, dad, and two little sisters died in the crash along with a motorbike rider and pillion passenger. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

The mother, father, and two sisters of an 11-year-old girl have been killed in a horror crash that left her orphaned and two others dead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tributes have flooded in for Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan and their children Lillie and Rubie after they died when their Ford Focus crashed into a motorbike with a man and woman riding it yesterday afternoon near the village of Nermillerdam in West Yorkshire.

The biker and pillion passenger both died.

Police at the scene in the aftermath of the crash. Picture: Alamy

The only survivor of the crash was the couple’s third daughter. A GoFundMe page has been created to pay for her future.

Shane’s brother Callum took to social media last night to say he was ‘lost for words’ following the harrowing incident.

He also claimed the motorbike had been on the wrong side of the road.

Lillie and Rubie tragically died in the crash. Their 11-year-old sister survived. Picture: Facebook

He wrote: “I'm absolutely heartbroken. I'm gonna miss all of you! It's absolutely broken my heart and it's absolutely broken both sides of the family.

Read more: Six people - including two children - die after horror crash between car and motorbike

Read more: Boy, 15, shot dead during ‘family dun day’ at London park - as six arrested

Six people died in the crash between the car and motorbike. Picture: Alamy

“You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy! My heart goes out to Shannen's side of the family and mine! We are all in absolute shock!”

"My heart is ripped into a million pieces!!!"

The GoFundMe page states the surviving daughter “lost her whole world in an instant.”

The fund has raised over £11,000 so far.

A girl, 11, has been left orphaned after the crash. Picture: Alamy

Organiser Paul Hepple posted earlier: “We are absolutely amazed and deeply grateful for your incredible generosity. Thanks to your kindness, we have not only reached but surpassed our initial target of £3000! We are now at £3850 and counting.”

West Yorkshire Police said the crash was an “absolutely tragic incident” and called for witnesses to come forward.

The crash between a Ford Focus and the motorbike occurred on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Emergency services received reports of the incident at 3.54pm, West Yorkshire Police said.

A man, a woman, a boy and a girl who were travelling in the car were confirmed dead at the scene.

Another man and a woman, the motorcyclist and pillion passenger, also died in the crash.

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain shut for some time, police said.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101

To donate to the GoFundme page visit this link