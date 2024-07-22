Girl, 11, orphaned as her entire family is killed in crash in West Yorkshire - as tributes paid to six victims

22 July 2024, 11:41 | Updated: 22 July 2024, 12:19

The girl's mum, dad, and two little sisters died in the crash along with a motorbike rider and pillion passenger
The girl's mum, dad, and two little sisters died in the crash along with a motorbike rider and pillion passenger. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

The mother, father, and two sisters of an 11-year-old girl have been killed in a horror crash that left her orphaned and two others dead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tributes have flooded in for Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan and their children Lillie and Rubie after they died when their Ford Focus crashed into a motorbike with a man and woman riding it yesterday afternoon near the village of Nermillerdam in West Yorkshire.

The biker and pillion passenger both died.

Police at the scene in the aftermath of the crash
Police at the scene in the aftermath of the crash. Picture: Alamy

The only survivor of the crash was the couple’s third daughter. A GoFundMe page has been created to pay for her future.

Shane’s brother Callum took to social media last night to say he was ‘lost for words’ following the harrowing incident.

He also claimed the motorbike had been on the wrong side of the road.

Lillie and Rubie tragically died in the crash. Their 11-year-old sister survived
Lillie and Rubie tragically died in the crash. Their 11-year-old sister survived. Picture: Facebook

He wrote: “I'm absolutely heartbroken. I'm gonna miss all of you! It's absolutely broken my heart and it's absolutely broken both sides of the family.

Read more: Six people - including two children - die after horror crash between car and motorbike

Read more: Boy, 15, shot dead during ‘family dun day’ at London park - as six arrested

Six people died in the crash between the car and motorbike
Six people died in the crash between the car and motorbike. Picture: Alamy

“You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy! My heart goes out to Shannen's side of the family and mine! We are all in absolute shock!”

"My heart is ripped into a million pieces!!!"

The GoFundMe page states the surviving daughter “lost her whole world in an instant.”

The fund has raised over £11,000 so far.

A girl, 11, has been left orphaned after the crash
A girl, 11, has been left orphaned after the crash. Picture: Alamy

Organiser Paul Hepple posted earlier: “We are absolutely amazed and deeply grateful for your incredible generosity. Thanks to your kindness, we have not only reached but surpassed our initial target of £3000! We are now at £3850 and counting.”

West Yorkshire Police said the crash was an “absolutely tragic incident” and called for witnesses to come forward.

The crash between a Ford Focus and the motorbike occurred on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Emergency services received reports of the incident at 3.54pm, West Yorkshire Police said.

A man, a woman, a boy and a girl who were travelling in the car were confirmed dead at the scene.

Another man and a woman, the motorcyclist and pillion passenger, also died in the crash.

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain shut for some time, police said.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101

To donate to the GoFundme page visit this link

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two Just Stop Oil protesters 'caused £52,000 of damage' after attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint

Two Just Stop Oil protesters bailed after 'causing £52,000 of damage' attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint
George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

Girl, 11, plunges 65ft to her death after 'wandering onto seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept

Girl, 11, plunges 65ft to her death after 'toppling from seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept

Will Bayley and Strictly partner Janette Manrara

Strictly star slams 'lack of duty of care' on the show as series left him with ‘horrific’ injury he’ll ‘never get over’

Donald Trump thinks Joe Biden never had Covid

Trump claims Biden 'never had COVID' and the president wanted to ‘get out’ ever since pair clashed at debate

King's Cross.

Great British Railways should be the start of a new era for our country’s transport network, which everyone can get behind
The woman cries out in pain as she's bitten by the horse

Tourist who posed for photo next to King's Guard horse gets bitten before collapsing to the ground in pain

Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 US Presidential race

Joe Biden's most embarrassing gaffes: Five of the president's worst moments

Nigel Farage described Joe Biden as "incompetent"

Nigel Farage says Joe Biden is ‘past his sell-by date’ and US election is all but ‘lost’

Mountain rescuers want hikers to make sure they stay within their ability level

Mountain rescuers issue warning to novice walkers after spate of panic attacks

The tragedy happened at Carton railway station in Sydney, Australia

Father and toddler killed after pram carrying twins hit by train after falling onto tracks

Live
Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Maryland On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

Follow live: Top Dems back Harris and donations surge after Biden quits race

A boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove

Boy, 15, shot dead during ‘family fun day’ at London park - as six arrested

The crash occurred between a Ford Focus and the motorbike

Six people - including two children - die after horror crash between car and motorbike

Joe Biden quits 2024 US presidential race and endorses his VP Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris promises to do 'everything in her power' to defeat Donald Trump after Joe Biden drops out of race

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden breaks silence with short emotional tribute to husband Joe after he drops out of Presidential race

Latest News

See more Latest News

Starmer praises Joe Biden's 'remarkable career' as leaders react to president quitting 2024 US presidential race

Starmer praises Joe Biden's 'remarkable career' as leaders react to president quitting 2024 US presidential race
President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 Presidential Race and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Nominee.

Kamala Harris says she is running for President in first statement since Joe Biden's shock withdrawal
Joe Biden (l) and Kamala Harris (r)

As Joe Biden steps aside who replaces him as the Democrat candidate to take on Trump and what happens now?
President Biden Addresses The Nation From The White House Oval Office

Joe Biden quits 2024 US election as it happened: President Biden backs VP Kamala Harris as Trump hits out at 'unfit' leader
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event yesterday

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden as ‘worst president in history’ and says Kamala Harris will be ‘easier to beat'
Read Joe Biden’s letter in full as he announces he’s dropping out of 2024 presidential race

Read Joe Biden’s letter in full as he announces he’s dropping out of 2024 US presidential race
Biden withdraws from US presidential race

Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as Democratic Presidential nominee

Joe Biden quits 2024 US presidential race and endorses Kamala Harris - as Trump labels him 'unfit to serve'

Joe Biden quits 2024 US presidential race and endorses Kamala Harris - as Trump labels him 'unfit to serve'
The 152nd Open - Day Four

American Xander Schauffele crowned The 152nd Open Champion as he finishes -9 to win in Royal Troon
Breaking News

England beat the West Indies by 241 runs in second Test at Trent Bridge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting
Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Donald Trump gunman 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone' before failed murder attempt

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit