Just Stop Oil threatens to disrupt summer holiday plans with latest airport campaign

Climate activists from Just Stop Oil march to protest against private jet flights and the proposed expansion of Farnborough Airport on January 27, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

Just Stop Oil has threatened to 'take action' at UK airports this summer, risking the fury of Brits seeking a getaway.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The climate change group claimed they have now "won its initial demand" for the UK government to end oil, gas and coal licences, but said this would "not be enough to protect our families and communities from the worst effects of climate breakdown".

It called on the government to establish with other nations "a legally binding treaty to stop extracting and burning oil, gas and coal by 2030".

Just Stop Oil has become notorious for blocking roads in central London and grinding busy motorways to a halt, but the group say they will now be focusing on disruption to air travel.

The group has also become known for defacing famous artworks and causing havoc at major sporting events.

It comes after two Just Stop Oil protesters appeared in court today accused of damaging two private jets at Stanstead airport last week, after covering the aircraft in orange paint.

Protesters gathered outside Southwark Crown Court as five climate activists were given jail sentences following the M25 protest in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Two Just Stop Oil protesters bailed after 'causing £52,000 of damage' attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint

Read More: ‘Their protests are pathetic’: Armed forces minister slams Just Stop Oil as founder give five-year prison sentence

Just Stop Oil warned in a statement to Brits looking to head on holiday this summer: "This is not a course of action undertaken lightly, however action from governments must be commensurate with the scale of the crisis faced by humanity.

"Until that is the case, it is on the conscience of every ordinary citizen to utilise whatever mechanism is available to us to nonviolently pressure for necessary change."

The group said it had trained its demonstrators in "nonviolence" and would work to "undertake all possible steps to ensure that the safety of those using airports, as well as those in the air, will not be compromised by our actions".

"This includes avoiding going on any active or inactive runways," it added.

The group said it had also requested a meeting with the Prime Minister or a member of the cabinet to negotiate over their demands and actions.

"As ever, we remain open to dialogue with the government and are willing to immediately halt taking action should they commit to an international fossil fuel treaty to Just Stop Oil by 2030."

It comes after two activists appeared in court accused of damaging two jets that were sprayed with orange paint at Stansted Airport.

Just Stop Oil activists block traffic in Whitehall, London. Picture: Alamy

The pair are said to have used angle grinders to break through an airport fence at around 5am on June 20, before using fire extinguishers filled with paint.

Prosecutors allege that the cost of cleaning up the paint was £52,000, though an earlier hearing was told that the full cost including the damage to the fence and the amount needed to fund extra security was not yet known.

Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Dumbarton in Scotland, and Cole Macdonald, 22, of Brighton, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.

The defendants, who are on conditional bail, were not asked to enter pleas to charges and the case was adjourned until August 15.

They indicated at an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court pleas of not guilty to causing criminal damage and interfering with national infrastructure.

Kowalski and Macdonald are also both charged with aggravated trespass, though they have not been asked to indicate their pleas to this.

They were both bailed until the next court hearing.