Just Stop Oil threatens to disrupt summer holiday plans with latest airport campaign

22 July 2024, 13:32 | Updated: 22 July 2024, 14:05

Climate activists from Just Stop Oil march to protest against private jet flights and the proposed expansion of Farnborough Airport on January 27, 2024
Climate activists from Just Stop Oil march to protest against private jet flights and the proposed expansion of Farnborough Airport on January 27, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

Just Stop Oil has threatened to 'take action' at UK airports this summer, risking the fury of Brits seeking a getaway.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The climate change group claimed they have now "won its initial demand" for the UK government to end oil, gas and coal licences, but said this would "not be enough to protect our families and communities from the worst effects of climate breakdown".

It called on the government to establish with other nations "a legally binding treaty to stop extracting and burning oil, gas and coal by 2030".

Just Stop Oil has become notorious for blocking roads in central London and grinding busy motorways to a halt, but the group say they will now be focusing on disruption to air travel.

The group has also become known for defacing famous artworks and causing havoc at major sporting events.

It comes after two Just Stop Oil protesters appeared in court today accused of damaging two private jets at Stanstead airport last week, after covering the aircraft in orange paint.

Protesters gathered outside Southwark Crown Court as five climate activists were given jail sentences following the M25 protest in 2022
Protesters gathered outside Southwark Crown Court as five climate activists were given jail sentences following the M25 protest in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Two Just Stop Oil protesters bailed after 'causing £52,000 of damage' attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint

Read More: ‘Their protests are pathetic’: Armed forces minister slams Just Stop Oil as founder give five-year prison sentence

Just Stop Oil warned in a statement to Brits looking to head on holiday this summer: "This is not a course of action undertaken lightly, however action from governments must be commensurate with the scale of the crisis faced by humanity.

"Until that is the case, it is on the conscience of every ordinary citizen to utilise whatever mechanism is available to us to nonviolently pressure for necessary change."

The group said it had trained its demonstrators in "nonviolence" and would work to "undertake all possible steps to ensure that the safety of those using airports, as well as those in the air, will not be compromised by our actions".

"This includes avoiding going on any active or inactive runways," it added.

The group said it had also requested a meeting with the Prime Minister or a member of the cabinet to negotiate over their demands and actions.

"As ever, we remain open to dialogue with the government and are willing to immediately halt taking action should they commit to an international fossil fuel treaty to Just Stop Oil by 2030."

It comes after two activists appeared in court accused of damaging two jets that were sprayed with orange paint at Stansted Airport.

Just Stop Oil activists block traffic in Whitehall, London
Just Stop Oil activists block traffic in Whitehall, London. Picture: Alamy

The pair are said to have used angle grinders to break through an airport fence at around 5am on June 20, before using fire extinguishers filled with paint.

Prosecutors allege that the cost of cleaning up the paint was £52,000, though an earlier hearing was told that the full cost including the damage to the fence and the amount needed to fund extra security was not yet known.

Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Dumbarton in Scotland, and Cole Macdonald, 22, of Brighton, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.

The defendants, who are on conditional bail, were not asked to enter pleas to charges and the case was adjourned until August 15.

They indicated at an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court pleas of not guilty to causing criminal damage and interfering with national infrastructure.

Kowalski and Macdonald are also both charged with aggravated trespass, though they have not been asked to indicate their pleas to this.

They were both bailed until the next court hearing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President of Croatia Zoran Milanović described the attack as a "savage unprecedented crime".

Several killed as gunman opens fire in Croatian care home

A boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove

Gunman 'jumped from bushes to assassinate 15-year-old boy' on 'family fun day' at west London park

Search for murdered Muriel McKay's remains called off by police after 'unsuccessful' farm dig

Search for murdered Muriel McKay's remains called off by police after 'unsuccessful' farm dig

Nuclear submariner Marcus Gauntlett is under investigation

Royal Navy sailor accused of stealing secrets from nuclear submarine after 'documents found on phone'

Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab died while being held in Gaza.

Israel confirms deaths of two hostages in Gaza ahead of ceasefire talks

BRITAIN-AVIATION-AIRSHOW

Labour could scrap two child benefit cap, Keir Starmer suggests ahead of backbench rebellion

Joey Barton charged over 'malicious online communications' about former England women's international Eni Aluko

Joey Barton charged after comparing former England Lioness Eni Aluko to 'Rose West' - as he slams 'Banana Republic'

Jack O'Sullivan

Parents of missing 23-year-old Jack O'Sullivan, who vanished nearly 4 months ago, say 'it’s getting worse & worse'

Declining profits are set to force Ryanair to cut ticket prices

Ryanair to slash summer fares as profits decline

Two Just Stop Oil protesters 'caused £52,000 of damage' after attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint

Two Just Stop Oil protesters bailed after 'causing £52,000 of damage' attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint
The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger

Girl, 11, orphaned as her entire family is killed in crash in West Yorkshire - as tributes paid to six victims

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

Girl, 11, plunges 65ft to her death after 'wandering onto seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept

Girl, 12, plunges 65ft to her death after 'toppling from seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept

Will Bayley and Strictly partner Janette Manrara

Strictly star slams 'lack of duty of care' on the show as series left him with ‘horrific’ injury he’ll ‘never get over’

Donald Trump thinks Joe Biden never had Covid

Trump claims Biden 'never had COVID' and the president wanted to ‘get out’ ever since pair clashed at debate

King's Cross.

Great British Railways should be the start of a new era for our country’s transport network

Latest News

See more Latest News

The woman cries out in pain as she's bitten by the horse

Tourist who posed for photo next to King's Guard horse gets bitten before collapsing to the ground in pain
Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 US Presidential race

Joe Biden's most embarrassing gaffes: Five of the president's worst moments

Nigel Farage described Joe Biden as "incompetent"

Nigel Farage says Joe Biden is ‘past his sell-by date’ and US election is all but ‘lost’

Mountain rescuers want hikers to make sure they stay within their ability level

Mountain rescuers issue warning to novice walkers after spate of panic attacks

The tragedy happened at Carton railway station in Sydney, Australia

Father and toddler killed after pram carrying twins hit by train after falling onto tracks

Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Maryland On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

Follow live: Top Dems back Harris and donations surge after Biden quits race

A boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove

Boy, 15, shot dead during ‘family fun day’ at London park - as six arrested

The crash occurred between a Ford Focus and the motorbike

Six people - including two children - die after horror crash between car and motorbike

Joe Biden quits 2024 US presidential race and endorses his VP Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris promises to do 'everything in her power' to defeat Donald Trump after Joe Biden drops out of race
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden breaks silence with short emotional tribute to husband Joe after he drops out of Presidential race

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting
Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Donald Trump gunman 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone' before failed murder attempt

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit