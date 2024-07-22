Two Just Stop Oil protesters bailed after 'causing £52,000 of damage' attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint

22 July 2024, 12:27 | Updated: 22 July 2024, 12:39

Two Just Stop Oil protesters 'caused £52,000 of damage' after attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint
Two Just Stop Oil protesters 'caused £52,000 of damage' after attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint. Picture: Alamy / JSO

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two Just Stop Oil protesters have appeared in court accused of damaging two private jets at Stansted Airport after covering the aircraft in orange paint.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Appearing in court on Tuesday, the Just Stop Oil activists are said to have used angle grinders to break through an airport fence at around 5am on June 20.

The pair, armed with fire extinguishers filled with orange paint, then took aim at the private jets which were parked on the runway, with prosecutors alleging the clean-up cost totalled more than £52,000.

Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Dumbarton in Scotland, and Cole Macdonald, 22, of Brighton, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.

An earlier hearing heard how the full cost was not yet known, given the need for repairs to the fence and additional funding to cover an increase in security.

The pair targeted the private airfield at Stansted Airport at around 5:00am on June 20, hours after pop star Taylor Swift’s jet touched down on the runway ahead of the UK leg of her Eras World Tour.

Just Stop Oil said they were "demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030.”

Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Dumbarton in Scotland, and Cole Macdonald, 22, of Brighton, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.
Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Dumbarton in Scotland, and Cole Macdonald, 22, of Brighton, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday. Picture: Just Stop Oil

The defendants, who are on conditional bail, were not asked to enter pleas to charges.

Appearing at an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, the two protesters pleaded not guilty to causing criminal damage and interfering with national infrastructure.

Read more: Five Just Stop Oil activists - including founder Roger Hallam - given record jail sentences over M25 protest

Read more: Border Force returns migrant boat to France for first time in history after refugee dies in the Channel

Kowalski and Macdonald are also both charged with aggravated trespass, though they have not been asked to indicate their pleas to this.

Judge Christopher Morgan, addressing Kowalski and Macdonald on Monday, said: "Please return to this court on August 15 - I anticipate that you will.

Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Dumbarton in Scotland, and Cole Macdonald, 22, of Brighton, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.
Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Dumbarton in Scotland, and Cole Macdonald, 22, of Brighton, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday. Picture: Just Stop Oil

"If you enter on that occasion acceptable guilty pleas then your credit is preserved."

Speaking on their actions shortly after the incident, Macdonald, 22, said: “We’re living in two worlds: one where billionaires live in luxury, able to fly in private jets away from the other, where unliveable conditions are being imposed on countless millions".

"Meanwhile, this system that is allowing extreme wealth to be accrued by a few, to the detriment of everyone else, is destroying the conditions necessary to support human life in a rapidly accelerating never-ending ‘cruel summer’.

Just Stop Oil protestors took to the private airfield on June 20, 2024.
Just Stop Oil protestors took to the private airfield on June 20, 2024. Picture: JSO

"Billionaires are not untouchable, climate breakdown will affect every single one of us,” they added.

After appearing in court, the pair were both bailed until the next court hearing, with the case adjourned until August 15.

It comes just days after five Just Stop Oil members - including one of its co-founders - have been jailed for between four and five years for conspiring to organise protests that blocked the M25.

They made plans for protestors to climb onto overhead gantries for four days in November 2022.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger

Girl, 11, orphaned as her entire family is killed in crash in West Yorkshire - as tributes paid to six victims

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

Girl, 11, plunges 65ft to her death after 'wandering onto seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept

Girl, 11, plunges 65ft to her death after 'toppling from seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept

Will Bayley and Strictly partner Janette Manrara

Strictly star slams 'lack of duty of care' on the show as series left him with ‘horrific’ injury he’ll ‘never get over’

Donald Trump thinks Joe Biden never had Covid

Trump claims Biden 'never had COVID' and the president wanted to ‘get out’ ever since pair clashed at debate

King's Cross.

Great British Railways should be the start of a new era for our country’s transport network, which everyone can get behind
The woman cries out in pain as she's bitten by the horse

Tourist who posed for photo next to King's Guard horse gets bitten before collapsing to the ground in pain

Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 US Presidential race

Joe Biden's most embarrassing gaffes: Five of the president's worst moments

Nigel Farage described Joe Biden as "incompetent"

Nigel Farage says Joe Biden is ‘past his sell-by date’ and US election is all but ‘lost’

Mountain rescuers want hikers to make sure they stay within their ability level

Mountain rescuers issue warning to novice walkers after spate of panic attacks

The tragedy happened at Carton railway station in Sydney, Australia

Father and toddler killed after pram carrying twins hit by train after falling onto tracks

Live
Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Maryland On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

Follow live: Top Dems back Harris and donations surge after Biden quits race

A boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove

Boy, 15, shot dead during ‘family fun day’ at London park - as six arrested

The crash occurred between a Ford Focus and the motorbike

Six people - including two children - die after horror crash between car and motorbike

Joe Biden quits 2024 US presidential race and endorses his VP Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris promises to do 'everything in her power' to defeat Donald Trump after Joe Biden drops out of race

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden breaks silence with short emotional tribute to husband Joe after he drops out of Presidential race

Latest News

See more Latest News

Starmer praises Joe Biden's 'remarkable career' as leaders react to president quitting 2024 US presidential race

Starmer praises Joe Biden's 'remarkable career' as leaders react to president quitting 2024 US presidential race
President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 Presidential Race and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Nominee.

Kamala Harris says she is running for President in first statement since Joe Biden's shock withdrawal
Joe Biden (l) and Kamala Harris (r)

As Joe Biden steps aside who replaces him as the Democrat candidate to take on Trump and what happens now?
President Biden Addresses The Nation From The White House Oval Office

Joe Biden quits 2024 US election as it happened: President Biden backs VP Kamala Harris as Trump hits out at 'unfit' leader
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event yesterday

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden as ‘worst president in history’ and says Kamala Harris will be ‘easier to beat'
Read Joe Biden’s letter in full as he announces he’s dropping out of 2024 presidential race

Read Joe Biden’s letter in full as he announces he’s dropping out of 2024 US presidential race
Biden withdraws from US presidential race

Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as Democratic Presidential nominee

Joe Biden quits 2024 US presidential race and endorses Kamala Harris - as Trump labels him 'unfit to serve'

Joe Biden quits 2024 US presidential race and endorses Kamala Harris - as Trump labels him 'unfit to serve'
The 152nd Open - Day Four

American Xander Schauffele crowned The 152nd Open Champion as he finishes -9 to win in Royal Troon
Breaking News

England beat the West Indies by 241 runs in second Test at Trent Bridge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting
Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Donald Trump gunman 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone' before failed murder attempt

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit