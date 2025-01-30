Pictured: 13-year-old boy found dead at primary school named as tributes pour in

Connor Slade was found dead at a primary school in Wales. Picture: GoFundMe

By Henry Moore

A schoolboy found dead at primary school has been named as 13-year-old Connor Slade.

The teen was found on the grounds of Melin Primary School in Neath, South Wales.

Tributes have poured in for the schoolboy, with an online fundraiser launched to cover the costs of his funeral.

Police launched an urgent investigation after Connor’s body was found in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They are yet to establish why he was at the school.

Melin primary school. Picture: Google Maps

"The boy was 13 so he was past primary school age. I don't know if he used to be a pupil,” one parent at the school told the Sun.

"The school has been very good in protecting children from what happened. There were a lot of police there."

Connor's aunt Rebecca Morgan wrote on GoFundMe: “Tragically and suddenly my sister lost her 13-year-old son Connor Slade.

"As you can imagine for her and all of his friends and family we are heart broken.

"I am posting this fund me page for any help we can raise to help towards his funeral cost to give him the best send off possible without my sister and Connor's father having worry about costs.

"I want this to be the least of their worries and be able to grieve him,we appreciate anything that can be donated."

Following the discovery of Slade, Headteacher at Melin Primary Danielle Harris wrote to parents.

She said: "We want to inform you that Melin Primary School (infant and junior sites) will reopen tomorrow (Thursday 30th January) following a tragic incident that occurred on the school grounds in the early hours of this morning.

"We understand that recent events have been distressing, and we want to assure you that the wellbeing of our students, staff and wider school community remains our top priority.

"Support services will be available at the school to assist anyone in need.

"If your child requires additional support please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

"We appreciate your understanding and co-operation during this difficult time."

A South Wales Police spokesman said: "HM Coroner has been notified and the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."