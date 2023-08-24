Sunak warns asylum system under 'unsustainable pressure' as taxpayer bill doubles in a year to nearly £4 billion

Government statistics also showed that 80% of asylum seekers are waiting longer than six months for an initial decision
Government statistics also showed that 80% of asylum seekers are waiting longer than six months for an initial decision.
Rishi Sunak has warned the asylum system is under "unsustainable pressure" after the bill for the taxpayer almost doubled in a year to nearly £4 billion.

The Prime Minister, who has promised to "stop the boats" bringing migrants across the English Channel, said the cost was "unacceptable".

Home Office spending on asylum rose by £1.85 billion, from £2.12 billion in 2021/22 to £3.97 billion in 2022/23. A decade ago, in 2012/13, the total cost to the taxpayer was £500.2 million.

Home Office figures showed Channel crossings topped 19,000 for the year so far, despite Mr Sunak's promise to voters that he will stop the boats.

Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak has also pledged by the end of 2023 to clear the backlog of around 92,601 so-called "legacy" cases which had been in the system as of the end of June last year.

But in the six months since Mr Sunak made his promise, the figure reduced by just less than a quarter (23%).

"The best way to relieve the unsustainable pressures on our asylum system and unacceptable costs to the taxpayer is to stop the boats in the first place," he said.

Overall, a total of 175,457 people were waiting for an initial decision on an asylum application in the UK at the end of June 2023, up 44% from 122,213 for the same period a year earlier - the highest figure since current records began in 2010.

Of these, 139,961 had been waiting longer than six months for an initial decision, up 57% year on year from 89,231 and another record high.

Labour said the record-high asylum backlog amounts to a "disastrous record" for Mr Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman, while campaigners called for claims to be processed more efficiently.

Syrian migrants fleeing the war and escaping to Europe.

By the end of 2023, the Prime Minister has pledged to clear the backlog of 92,601 so-called "legacy" cases which had been in the system as of the end of June last year.

In the six months since Mr Sunak made his promise, the figure reduced by less than a quarter (23%), with 67,870 legacy asylum cases awaiting a decision as of June 30 2023.

The Home Office insisted the Government is "on track" to clear the legacy backlog by the end of the year and said progress has been made since June, citing provisional figures to the end of July which indicated the total backlog of cases had fallen.

Mr Sunak said: "We've already reduced the legacy backlog by over 28,000 - nearly a third - since the start of December and we remain on track to meet our target.

"But we know there is more to do to make sure asylum seekers do not spend months or years - living in the UK at vast expense to the taxpayer - waiting for a decision."

