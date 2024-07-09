Sir Lindsay Hoyle re-elected as Commons Speaker

9 July 2024, 15:03 | Updated: 9 July 2024, 15:05

Sir Lindsay Hoyle speaks to MPs as he accepts the role of Speaker,
Sir Lindsay Hoyle speaks to MPs as he accepts the role of Speaker,. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has ben re-elected as the House Speaker as the new Parliament meets for the first time since last week's election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It has been fourteen years since the Labour party last sat on the Government benches.

The Speaker was dragged from the benches to the chair by MPs – a tradition in the House of Commons .

He thanked the House for the "honour" and promises to "preserve and cherish" its traditions.

Sir Lindsay said he would continue to be "fair, impartial and independent" as speaker if re-elected by MPs.

Read more: No refund for £270m Rwanda plan, Kigali confirms as they label it a ‘UK problem’

Read more: Starmer told to raise defence spending after Russia bombs children's hospital

Putting himself forward for the role again, Sir Lindsay said it was an "honour" to serve his constituents in Chorley and also remembered his father Doug, who died in April.

He told the Commons: "It's been an absolute privilege to serve this House as the 158th speaker. I've got to say that four and a half years have flown.

"With the authority of the chair comes great responsibility, which is something that I've never taken lightly or for granted.

"I know from experience that decisions have consequences, but with experience comes wisdom and if re-elected I will be guided by that as I continue to be fair, impartial and independent."

He added: "It was of course an honour to represent this House at the lying in state of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, to present the address to the new King in Westminster Hall, to attend his coronation.

"Needless to say in this role you need staying power. I've already been the speaker during the tenure of three prime ministers, two monarchs and one Jim Shannon."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shocking footage shows an unknown arsonist setting a Wolverhampton hole ablaze, leaving one dead.

Harrowing moment arsonist smashes window before setting fatal house fire in Wolverhampton 'hate crime'

Police are hunting a knifeman after a spate of random attacks

Police hunt serial knife attacker who has been stabbing people at random on the streets of London

Breaking
Sir Keir Starmer (R) and Rishi Sunak (L) address the House of Commons in their new roles

PM says ‘politics of performance must be replaced with service’ as he welcomes new MPs to Commons for first time

Thames Water could run out of money within 11 months

Beleaguered Thames Water warns it will run out of cash in 11 months as it bids for massive bills hike

Zackary Blades (L) was thrown out of his car seat and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway

Tearful mum of baby killed by drunk-driver at 141mph says 17-year jail term will ‘never make up for what we’ve lost’

US actor Alec Baldwin listens to testimony during a pretrial hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 8, 2024.

Jury selection begins as Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter trial over Rust shooting

Dr Doris Uwicyeza Picard, of the Rwandan ministry of justice, said Rwanda has upheld its side of the deal

No refund for £270m Rwanda plan, Kigali confirms as they label it a ‘UK problem’

Sir James Dyson

Dyson plans to cut nearly a third of UK workforce with 1,000 jobs at risk due to ‘global restructure’

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a baby at an address in Taviton street, Camden

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead at London home

The plane mechanic was killed after getting sucked into a jet engine

Plane mechanic killed after being sucked into Boeing jet engine as he went to retrieve tool

Spanish council clears up murky 'peeing in the sea' rule that threatened to hit tourists with hefty €750 fine

Spanish council clears up murky 'peeing in the sea' rule that threatened to hit tourists with hefty €750 fine

Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

‘We’re not giving up hope’: Spanish police give update on search for missing teen Jay Slater

Daniel Halliday went missing while playing in the water with his brother on June 30.

Body found in search for 14-year-old boy Daniel Halliday who died swimming in the River Mersey

Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright died from a ruptured ulcer in his stomach, his death certificate states

DJ Steve Wright’s cause of death revealed after star’s sudden death aged 69

Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

Jay Slater’s mum says ‘this is no holiday’ admitting the ‘mystery’ surrounding his disappearance may never be solved

Labour’s Angela Rayner has scrapped the Tories' “levelling up” slogan

The end of levelling up: Angela Rayner scraps flagship Tory plan - dismissing it as a ‘gimmick’

Latest News

See more Latest News

The incident happened in Gilberdyke in East Yorkshire

Four men arrested over ‘attempted abduction’ of five young girls after brave passerby intervened
Radio DJ kidnapped by 'sadistic thugs' was 'tortured to death in restaurant' yards from Spurs stadium

Radio DJ kidnapped by 'sadistic thugs' was 'tortured to death in restaurant' yards from Spurs stadium
Jude Bellingham of England during the UEFA EURO 2024 - Quarter-finals.

England fans fume after match-fixing scandal ref criticised by Jude Bellingham chosen for Euros semi-final clash
Police have launched an investigation after the death of a baby at an address in Taviton street, Camden

Baby dies after police rush to London address over ‘concern for welfare’

Thousands gather in Paris to celebrate the victory of the left-wing union

France’s new left-wing coalition reveals plans to introduce a 90 per cent tax on the rich amid shock election result
'They tried to kill children': Doctor speaks of horror as death toll rises to 41 following Ukraine hospital attack

'They tried to kill children': Doctor speaks of horror as death toll rises to 41 following Ukraine hospital attack
Mark Matlock is a real person, he has confirmed

'I am a real person': Reform UK candidate responds after online sleuths accused him of being ‘AI generated’
Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' Centre Court crowd following straight-sets Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' Centre Court crowd following straight-sets Wimbledon win
President Biden does not have Parkinson's, White House says, despite eight visits by neurologists this year

President Biden does not have Parkinson's, White House says, despite eight visits by neurologist
Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit