Sir Lindsay Hoyle re-elected as Commons Speaker

By Asher McShane

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has ben re-elected as the House Speaker as the new Parliament meets for the first time since last week's election.

It has been fourteen years since the Labour party last sat on the Government benches.

The Speaker was dragged from the benches to the chair by MPs – a tradition in the House of Commons .

He thanked the House for the "honour" and promises to "preserve and cherish" its traditions.

Sir Lindsay said he would continue to be "fair, impartial and independent" as speaker if re-elected by MPs.

Putting himself forward for the role again, Sir Lindsay said it was an "honour" to serve his constituents in Chorley and also remembered his father Doug, who died in April.

He told the Commons: "It's been an absolute privilege to serve this House as the 158th speaker. I've got to say that four and a half years have flown.

"With the authority of the chair comes great responsibility, which is something that I've never taken lightly or for granted.

"I know from experience that decisions have consequences, but with experience comes wisdom and if re-elected I will be guided by that as I continue to be fair, impartial and independent."

He added: "It was of course an honour to represent this House at the lying in state of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, to present the address to the new King in Westminster Hall, to attend his coronation.

"Needless to say in this role you need staying power. I've already been the speaker during the tenure of three prime ministers, two monarchs and one Jim Shannon."