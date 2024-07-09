No refund for £270m Rwanda plan, Kigali confirms as they label it a ‘UK problem’

Dr Doris Uwicyeza Picard, of the Rwandan ministry of justice, said Rwanda has upheld its side of the deal. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Britain will not receive a refund for the £270 million the Tories paid for the Rwanda migrants plan.

The news from Kigali comes after the new Labour government scrapped the programme.

Dr Doris Uwicyeza Picard, of the Rwandan ministry of justice, said the country had upheld its side of the deal to help the British government and that the issue was a “UK problem”.

Dr Picard said: “We are under no obligation to provide any refund. We will remain in constant discussions. However, it is understood that there is no obligation on either side to request or receive a refund.”

Not a single migrant has been forcibly deported to the country and only four failed asylum seekers have voluntarily flown to Rwanda after being given a £3,000 incentive to go.

Dr Uwicyeza Picard said: “We were informed of the UK’s decision. We take note of the UK’s decision to terminate the agreement.

There is a break clause which means the UK can withdraw from paying a further £50m in 2025 and again in 2026.

“Rwanda has maintained its side of the agreement, and we have ramped up capacity to accommodate thousands of migrants and asylum seekers. We have upheld our end of the deal,” said Dr Picard.

“We understand that changes in government happen and incoming governments have different priorities and different policies.

“However, this was a state to state agreement and we believe this good faith will remain.”

New Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has ordered an audit of the costs and liabilities of the Rwanda scheme, which she aims to publish before the end of July.