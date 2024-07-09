No refund for £270m Rwanda plan, Kigali confirms as they label it a ‘UK problem’

9 July 2024, 13:23 | Updated: 9 July 2024, 13:37

Dr Doris Uwicyeza Picard, of the Rwandan ministry of justice, said Rwanda has upheld its side of the deal
Dr Doris Uwicyeza Picard, of the Rwandan ministry of justice, said Rwanda has upheld its side of the deal. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Britain will not receive a refund for the £270 million the Tories paid for the Rwanda migrants plan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The news from Kigali comes after the new Labour government scrapped the programme.

Dr Doris Uwicyeza Picard, of the Rwandan ministry of justice, said the country had upheld its side of the deal to help the British government and that the issue was a “UK problem”.

Dr Picard said: “We are under no obligation to provide any refund. We will remain in constant discussions. However, it is understood that there is no obligation on either side to request or receive a refund.”

Not a single migrant has been forcibly deported to the country and only four failed asylum seekers have voluntarily flown to Rwanda after being given a £3,000 incentive to go.

Read more: Starmer told to raise defence spending after Russia bombs children's hospital

The end of levelling up: Angela Rayner scraps flagship Tory plan - dismissing it as a ‘gimmick’

James praises Starmer for ditching the Rwanda plan as he contrasts with 'corruption' from previous Tory governments

Dr Uwicyeza Picard said: “We were informed of the UK’s decision. We take note of the UK’s decision to terminate the agreement. 

There is a break clause which means the UK can withdraw from paying a further £50m in 2025 and again in 2026.

“Rwanda has maintained its side of the agreement, and we have ramped up capacity to accommodate thousands of migrants and asylum seekers. We have upheld our end of the deal,” said Dr Picard.

“We understand that changes in government happen and incoming governments have different priorities and different policies. 

“However, this was a state to state agreement and we believe this good faith will remain.”

New Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has ordered an audit of the costs and liabilities of the Rwanda scheme, which she aims to publish before the end of July.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US actor Alec Baldwin listens to testimony during a pretrial hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 8, 2024.

Jury selection begins as Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter trial over Rust shooting

Sir James Dyson

Dyson plans to cut nearly a third of UK workforce with 1,000 jobs at risk due to ‘global restructure’

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a baby at an address in Taviton street, Camden

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead at London home

The plane mechanic was killed after getting sucked into a jet engine

Plane mechanic killed after being sucked into Boeing jet engine as he went to retrieve tool

Spanish council clears up murky 'peeing in the sea' rule that threatened to hit tourists with hefty €750 fine

Spanish council clears up murky 'peeing in the sea' rule that threatened to hit tourists with hefty €750 fine

Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

‘We’re not giving up hope’: Spanish police give update on search for missing teen Jay Slater

Daniel Halliday went missing while playing in the water with his brother on June 30.

Body found in search for 14-year-old boy Daniel Halliday who died swimming in the River Mersey

Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright died from a ruptured ulcer in his stomach, his death certificate states

DJ Steve Wright’s cause of death revealed after star’s sudden death aged 69

Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

Jay Slater’s mum says ‘this is no holiday’ admitting the ‘mystery’ surrounding his disappearance may never be solved

Labour’s Angela Rayner has scrapped the Tories' “levelling up” slogan

The end of levelling up: Angela Rayner scraps flagship Tory plan - dismissing it as a ‘gimmick’

The incident happened in Gilberdyke in East Yorkshire

Four men arrested over ‘attempted abduction’ of five young girls after brave passerby intervened

Radio DJ kidnapped by 'sadistic thugs' was 'tortured to death in restaurant' yards from Spurs stadium

Radio DJ kidnapped by 'sadistic thugs' was 'tortured to death in restaurant' yards from Spurs stadium

Jude Bellingham of England during the UEFA EURO 2024 - Quarter-finals.

England fans fume after match-fixing scandal ref criticised by Jude Bellingham chosen for Euros semi-final clash

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a baby at an address in Taviton street, Camden

Baby dies after police rush to London address over ‘concern for welfare’

Thousands gather in Paris to celebrate the victory of the left-wing union

France’s new left-wing coalition reveals plans to introduce a 90 per cent tax on the rich amid shock election result

Exclusive
'They tried to kill children': Doctor speaks of horror as death toll rises to 41 following Ukraine hospital attack

'They tried to kill children': Doctor speaks of horror as death toll rises to 41 following Ukraine hospital attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mark Matlock is a real person, he has confirmed

'I am a real person': Reform UK candidate responds after online sleuths accused him of being ‘AI generated’
Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' Centre Court crowd following straight-sets Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' Centre Court crowd following straight-sets Wimbledon win
President Biden does not have Parkinson's, White House says, despite eight visits by neurologists this year

President Biden does not have Parkinson's, White House says, despite eight visits by neurologist
Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

Harmondsworth, by Heathrow Airport, was found to have high levels of violence and drug use among its detainees during an inspection in February.

Rwanda detentions ‘made conditions worse’ in removal centres as watchdog slams ‘decrepit’ state
Starmer is facing mounting pressure to increase defence spending

'We could only fight for a month': Starmer told to raise defence spending after Russia bombs children's hospital
New MPs have hit out at 'shambles' rail services

'Utter shambles': New MPs slam train services as they face disruption during journeys to London
David Cameron will not serve in the Shadow Cabinet

David Cameron quits frontline politics as Rishi Sunak unveils shadow cabinet with Tory party chairman to step aside
Scarlett Vickers

Pictured: 'Wonderful' Schoolgirl, 14, killed with single stab wound as parents appear in court charged with murder
Simon Clarke speaks to LBC's Andrew Marr

Conservative election campaign was a ‘disaster’ as Sunak wasn’t a ‘natural campaigner’, defeated Tory MP tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit