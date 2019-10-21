Brexit Latest: What Could Happen This Week With Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal?

Boris Johnson will push later for a so-called meaningful vote on his Brexit deal to be held - but may be blocked by Speaker John Bercow.

Parliament rules state that MPs are not allowed to debate the same motion twice.

On Saturday, MPs approved Sir Oliver Letwin's amendment, delaying approval of the Prime Minister's agreement until the legislation to implement it has been passed.

Which means this week is going to be huge for Brexit. LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood explains what could happen next.

Boris Johnson trying to sell his Brexit deal in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

"If the Government tries to put Meaningful Vote 5 to MPs, they'll be (almost certainly) prevented from doing so by Speaker John Bercow. Cue a row between the Government and the Speaker.

"That will lead to a vital Tuesday: The government will bring forward the Withdrawal Agreement Implementation Bill (WAB), the legislation underpinning our exit from the EU.

"Opposition MPs will need to find agreement. Key alliances will need to be formed between enough Tory independents and the Labour frontbench.

Up to a million people took to the streets to demand a second referendum on Saturday. Picture: PA

"MPs are allowed to amend this bill - and expect two key amendments.

"Firstly, Keir Starmer has said there will be an amendment for a second referendum, while look out for a customs union amendment too.

"The government needs to pass the legislation before the European Council meets - probably early next week. To do that, enough Tory independents and Labour leavers, such as Gareth Snell who would potentially have backed the deal, need to vote down the amendments.

"If this happens, WAB passes through Parliament and we leave with a deal on October 31st.

"But again, watch out for Mr Bercow. There is a big question about whether he will allow the meaningful vote to be the second reading vote tomorrow."