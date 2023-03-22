‘Britain’s most unwanted home’ has been sitting on the market for over 14 years

This two-bed first floor maisonette could be yours for £339,995. Picture: Rightmove

By James Hockaday

Spare a thought for the owner of this two-bed maisonette in north London who has been trying to sell it since February 2009.

It’s in a handy location with good transport links into central London, with double-glazed windows and a modern family bathroom, and central heating but for some reason people aren’t interested.

The first floor maisonette - just a short walk from Enfield Town station - currently has an asking price of £339,995 and has been on the market for 5,146 days, according to data from Moverly.

This makes it the longest known listing in the country, or, to put it another way: “Britain’s most unwanted home.”

The home is a short walk from Enfield Town station with good links to central London. Picture: Rightmove

The home's listing says the leasehold property would “make an ideal family home or investment opportunity,” adding that the lease was renewed for 125 years on 29 September 2004.

Ed Molyneux, co-founder of Moverly, said: “It might come as a surprise to hear that, during our nation’s much-reported housing shortage, perfectly good homes can sit on the market for more than a decade without finding a buyer, but there are any number of reasons why this might be.

"The asking prices might be too high; the property itself might be too unique or quirky, requiring an acquired taste; or perhaps they're in a state of such disrepair that nobody is willing to touch them.

The home has been sitting on the market since February 2009. Picture: Rightmove

"It’s also possible that the homes have simply not been marketed in a manner that attracts the buyers that the property itself deserves.

"Anyone who wants to avoid becoming one of the unluckiest sellers in the nation needs to make sure that their home is being marketed in the right way, at the right price, and with the right information ready for potential buyers.

“Because, while you’re unlikely to be sat on the market for fourteen years, a year or even two can easily come and go if your home is not being sold in the right way.”