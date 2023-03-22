‘Britain’s most unwanted home’ has been sitting on the market for over 14 years

22 March 2023, 16:07

Britain's 'most unwanted home' https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131996066#/?channel=RES_BUY
This two-bed first floor maisonette could be yours for £339,995. Picture: Rightmove

By James Hockaday

Spare a thought for the owner of this two-bed maisonette in north London who has been trying to sell it since February 2009.

It’s in a handy location with good transport links into central London, with double-glazed windows and a modern family bathroom, and central heating but for some reason people aren’t interested.

The first floor maisonette - just a short walk from Enfield Town station - currently has an asking price of £339,995 and has been on the market for 5,146 days, according to data from Moverly.

This makes it the longest known listing in the country, or, to put it another way: “Britain’s most unwanted home.”

Read more: Boris Johnson 'could have shut down parties but didn't,' says official as more Partygate evidence released

'Britain's most unwanted home' https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131996066#/?channel=RES_BUY
The home is a short walk from Enfield Town station with good links to central London. Picture: Rightmove

The home's listing says the leasehold property would “make an ideal family home or investment opportunity,” adding that the lease was renewed for 125 years on 29 September 2004.

Ed Molyneux, co-founder of Moverly, said: “It might come as a surprise to hear that, during our nation’s much-reported housing shortage, perfectly good homes can sit on the market for more than a decade without finding a buyer, but there are any number of reasons why this might be.

"The asking prices might be too high; the property itself might be too unique or quirky, requiring an acquired taste; or perhaps they're in a state of such disrepair that nobody is willing to touch them.

Read more: Prince Harry's drug use could threaten his US visa, lawyer says

'Britain's most unwanted home' https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131996066#/?channel=RES_BUY
The home has been sitting on the market since February 2009. Picture: Rightmove

"It’s also possible that the homes have simply not been marketed in a manner that attracts the buyers that the property itself deserves.

"Anyone who wants to avoid becoming one of the unluckiest sellers in the nation needs to make sure that their home is being marketed in the right way, at the right price, and with the right information ready for potential buyers.

“Because, while you’re unlikely to be sat on the market for fourteen years, a year or even two can easily come and go if your home is not being sold in the right way.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 18-year-old skier died in an avalanche

British skier, 18, dies in Swiss avalanche, with police still hunting for the other person buried in snow on the mountain
The road rage incident took place last August

Shocking moment road rage pensioner chases motorcyclist through streets and slams into him, knocking him off his bike
The video posted online showed Tekashi walking past a crowd of shocked onlookers.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine beaten to a pulp in changing room of LA Fitness gym in Miami

The duke's candour about past drug use in his memoir has caused a stir about his US visa application.

Prince Harry's drug use could threaten his US visa, lawyer says

The planes flying over Europe

US nuclear bombers join NATO jets in mission over Europe's skies in show of strength to Vladimir Putin as tensions grow
Lindsey Bauer is now working at Bristol University

Teacher banned for sending 'aggressively sexual' texts to student is now working at university

World News

See more World News

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in Rzhyshchiv

Missiles and drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

1 min ago

French president Emmanuel Macron

Macron wants French pension plan implemented by ‘end of year’

1 hour ago

An official uses a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia

Muslims in Asia begin marking holy month of Ramadan

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

23 days ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

3 months ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

4 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit