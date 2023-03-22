Boris’s former PR chief said public 'will get bored' of Partygate as new evidence released by Privileges Committee

22 March 2023, 09:58

The Privileges Committee has published new evidence relating to claims Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons over partygate
The Privileges Committee has published new evidence relating to claims Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons over partygate. Picture: Getty/Alamy/Parliament
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Former Downing Street director of communications Jack Doyle said the public "will get bored" of Partygate after Number 10 was asked to comment on lockdown-busting parties taking place.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When pressed by the media on whether "Xmas drinks" took place in Number 10 in December 2020 - when Covid restrictions were in place - Mr Doyle asked a No10 official to "pull together our best defence".

Mr Doyle went on to say "the key thing is there were never any rules against workplace drinking so we can say with confidence no rules were broken".

He continued: "Ignore the 'Xmas quiz' bulls*** - who cares. Just be robust and they'll get bored".

The claims were revealed in a new evidence dossier published by the Privileges Committee on Wednesday morning ahead of Mr Johnson's hearing with MPs today.

The former prime minister will be grilled by the Committee over claims he misled the House of Commons in relation to a series of lockdown-busting parties that took place in Number during lockdown - known as 'Partygate'.

Read More: Boris Johnson 'looking forward' to Partygate grilling and claims 'not a shred of evidence' he knowingly misled MPs

Mr Johnson's ex-adviser Dominic Cummings also features in the new evidence dossier, telling MPs that it was "comical" that the former PM thought a garden party on May 20, 2020, was a work event.

Mr Cummings said his old boss "certainly knew it was a drinks party because I told him".

The event took place in Number 10, with staff invited by the former principal private secretary to the PM, Martin Reynolds, who told invitees to "bring your own booze!"

Boris Johnson faces a grilling by MPs this afternoon
Boris Johnson faces a grilling by MPs this afternoon. Picture: Getty

The former prime minister previously said he is "looking forward" to his hearing with MPs today over Partygate and claimed there is "not a shred of evidence" that he knowingly or recklessly misled parliament.

Mr Johnson accepted he misled the House of Commons with a 'half-baked' account when he said lockdown rules had been followed in No 10 - but insisted the statements were made “in good faith” in his full evidence submitted to the Privileges Committee, which was published in full today.

He said in a later statement on Tuesday evening: "‘I look forward very much to the committee session tomorrow.

"I believe that the evidence conclusively shows that I did not knowingly or recklessly mislead Parliament.

"The committee has produced not a shred of evidence to show that I have;”

Mr Johnson's evidence was first submitted yesterday, but then a new document was given to the committee just after 8am because the old one contained "a number of typos and errors", the group said.

In his written evidence, the former PM said: "So I accept that the House of Commons was misled by my statements that the Rules and Guidance had been followed completely at No 10.

"But when the statements were made, they were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time. I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House on December 1 2021, December 8 2021, or on any other date. I would never have dreamed of doing so."

Read more: Read it in full: Boris Johnson's Partygate defence revealed

He conceded in his evidence to the Privileges Committee that his statements to Parliament "did not turn out to be correct", but insisted he corrected the record at "the earliest opportunity".

He said he was "shocked" by the findings of civil servant Sue Gray, who investigated Partygate, and that he would not have told MPs what he initially said if he had been aware of that information.

"It is of course true that my statements to Parliament that the Rules and Guidance had been followed at all times did not turn out to be correct, and I take this opportunity to apologise to the House for that," he said.

Boris Johnson has submitted his defence over whether he misled Parliament about Partygate
Boris Johnson has submitted his defence over whether he misled Parliament about Partygate. Picture: Alamy

"As soon as the Sue Gray investigation and the Metropolitan Police investigation had been concluded, I corrected the record. I believed - and I still believe - that this was the earliest opportunity at which I could make the necessary correction.

"It was not fair or appropriate to give a half-baked account, before the facts had been fully and properly established, including into many events about which I had no personal knowledge."

Read more: Boris Johnson could face by-election after top MPs say Covid rule breaches would have been 'obvious' to former PM

But he said "there is no evidence at all that supports an allegation that I intentionally or recklessly misled the House".

"There is not a single document that indicates that I received any warning or advice that any event broke or may have broken the Rules or Guidance."

He added the Committee "appears to be mounting a case that, despite the absence of any evidence of warnings or advice, it should have been 'obvious' to me that the Rules and Guidance were not being followed, because of the gatherings that I attended.

Boris Johnson is defending himself over Partygate
Boris Johnson is defending himself over Partygate. Picture: Privileges Committee

"It is important to be frank: this amounts to an allegation that I deliberately lied to Parliament."

He said this allegation extended to "many others" who attended the same gatherings, but that most had given evidence indicating they did not consider their attendance against the rules.

He told the committee it would be "illogical" to claim what happened was a cover-up, saying that some who attended the Partygate events "wished me ill" and he would have known any attempt to deceive people about them would instead result in "instant exposure".

He pointed to the presence of the official No10 photographer, saying he would not have been present if Mr Johnson had known the events were "obviously" against the rules, and denied it was reckless to rely on advisers to assure him about the events.

Mr Johnson also claimed the lack of social distancing in No10 - which he branded an "old, cramped London townhouse" - was not necessarily a breach of guidance, with "proximity" sometimes becoming "unavoidable".

The former PM defended his attendance at leaving parties as him "rais[ing] a glass to honour a colleague, but that was it", saying it was his "duty" as PM to say some words. He also took aim at his Covid fine from police over a gathering in the Cabinet Room for his birthday.

"I have accepted the conclusion of the police that my participation in the gathering in the Cabinet Room on my birthday, which I knew nothing about in advance, was unlawful.

"However, to this day it remains unclear to me - and I believe the Prime Minister may feel the same - how precisely we committed an offence under the regulations.

"I have never been provided with any rationale by the police, in particular how some individuals that attended did not receive a fixed penalty notice.

"We had a sandwich lunch together and they wished me happy birthday. I was not told in advance that this would happen. No cake was eaten, and no-one even sang happy birthday. The primary topic of conversation was the response to Covid-19."

He said he wished he had considered how events like the May 20 gathering in the No10 garden could be perceived, but again insisted no-one at the time said there were "any concerns" about compliance with Covid rules, nor had he seen emails inviting staff to bring their own booze, as emerged in Ms Gray's inquiry.

He also referred to one event as a "party" during a WhatsApp conversation with an aide, in which he said he wanted to get the "truth" out about it, but later said he was using shorthand as the media was describing events as parties.

Mr Johnson is due to face MPs on the committee on Wednesday.

He has access to some £220,000 of taxpayers' money to fight his case, it is estimated. His friends say he will be "vindicated".

But if MPs find he did mislead the Commons, they will need to consider if it was "reckless or intentional" and met the threshold for contempt of Parliament.

If that is accepted, he could face a punishment to be decided by the Commons, which could include a lengthy suspension that might even trigger a by-election in his Uxbridge seat.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chinese president Xi Jinping, centre left, and Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, walk after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin in Russia

President Xi’s visit to Russia one of ‘friendship and peace’, says China

An eyewitness of the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash has suggested that the actress was the one responsible for the crash.

Gwyneth Paltrow left retired optometrist with brain damage after 'slamming' into him in ski crash, court hears

Irvo Otieno's mother Caroline Ouko holds a portrait of her son

Video shows US hospital patient pinned to floor before his death

Live
Boris Johnson will be questioned by a panel of MPs later

Partygate evidence LIVE: Boris Johnson to be grilled by panel of MPs - as more evidence is released

People get drinking water from a water-collecting point in Karachi, Pakistan

Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

Councillors have voted to chop down hundreds of trees in Coton Orchard to build a 'green' bus route

Hundreds of trees at historic orchard to be felled as council votes for ‘green’ bus route

Breaking
Dick Van Dyke (l) and in Mary Poppins (r) crashed his car into a gate near his Malibu home

Dick Van Dyke, 97, escaped serious injuries after smashing into a gate when his car skidded in the rain

Kent Police poster and Maidstone Police Station

Anger over police poster listing rape as 'non-emergency' that should be reported online

Kenyan protesters wearing masks to preserve their anonymity as they demonstrate against Uganda’s tough stance against homosexuality

Ugandan parliament passes Bill to jail gay people

A sticker that reads, 'Keep Locker Rooms Safe'

US state restricts school toilet use by transgender people

The Chancellor said a rise in inflation shows it isn't inevitable that it would fall

Inflation unexpectedly leaps to 10.4% after food prices rise to highest level in 45 years

Former Prime Minister's Boris Johnson and Liz Truss will vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss to vote against Rishi Sunak's 'unacceptable' Brexit deal

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other prior to Chinese President Xi Jinping leaving after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow

Chinese leader Xi Jinping leaves Moscow after three-day visit

Stefan Stelian Moraru was found dead at the scene

Murder investigation underway after man 'stabbed in the heart' in north London

Aldi and Lidl saw some of the biggest price increases over the last year

Supermarket own-label prices double in a year as Bank of England warns against 'greedflation'

Rescue workers unload earthquake victims from an ambulance at a hospital in Saidu Sharif, a town Pakistan’s Swat valley

At least 11 killed as strong earthquake rattles Afghanistan and Pakistan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former President Donald J Trump points while watching the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla

Trump could be indicted by jury as soon as this week over hush money payments

Protesters at the gates of John Rankin School, Newbury ‘taking a stand’ against the inspection process after the death of Ruth Perry (right)

Furious parents hit back at 'disruptive' teachers blocking Ofsted inspectors in protest after headteacher's death
Jamie-Lee Harvie

Schoolgirl, 12, has been missing for a week, as 'extremely concerned' police launch fresh appeal
Taking any kind of hormonal contraception increases risk of breast cancer by 25%, a new study has shown

Taking the pill or any form of hormonal contraceptive boosts risk of breast cancer by 25%, Oxford study shows
Boris Johnson has said there is not a scrap of evidence he knowingly mislead the House

Boris Johnson 'looking forward' to Partygate grilling and claims 'not a shred of evidence' he knowingly misled MPs
James Craig and slain wife Angela

Colorado dentist charged with premeditated murder after 'poisoning wife's protein shake' while conducting affair
Richard Beale has been charged with the fraudulent sale of the world's most expensive coin

British auctioneer faces 25 years in US jail after being charged with fraudulent sale of 'world's most expensive coin'
Charles' visit to France could be mired in anti-Macron protests

King faces being greeted with 'good old general strike' in historic first state visit to France as monarch
Primark store

Primark reverts to segregated changing rooms after outcries from women who say it is unsafe
The family were attacked by monkeys on a beach in Thailand

Shocking moment monkeys attack baby boy on idyllic island beach as father leaps in to punch them away

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’
LBC Presenter Andrew Marr gave his LBC Views on the war in Iraq twenty years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit