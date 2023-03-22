Boris Johnson Partygate hearing: What is the Privileges Committee?

22 March 2023, 11:52 | Updated: 22 March 2023, 12:02

Boris Johnson picture alongside Houses of Parliament
Boris Johnson will stand before the Privilege Committee to discuss whether he misled MPs over Partygate. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Who is on the Privileges Committee? And how much power do they actually have? Here's everything you need to know as Boris Johnson prepares to stand before them.

Former Prime Minster Boris Johnson will stand before the Privileges Committee and defend his case which sees him being accused of being in contempt of Parliament over Partygate allegations from 2019.

Mr Johnson will be defending his pledge that he was unaware he misled MPs after he denied he knew of any parties at 10 Downing Street during lockdown.

With his future political career dependent on the outcome, the Privileges Committee will be thoroughly examining the case brought before them after they were commissioned in 2022 to take a further look.

So what exactly is the Privileges Committee? And who sits on it? Here's everything you need to know including how much power they really have.

Read more: Boris Johnson 'could have shut down parties but didn't,' says official as more Partygate evidence released

Read more: Boris Johnson 'looking forward' to Partygate grilling and claims 'not a shred of evidence' he knowingly misled MPs

Policeman standing outside 10 Downing Street
Partygate: Parties happening at 10 Downing Street during lockdown are the key to the Committee's latest investigation. Picture: Alamy

What is the Privileges Committee?

They are a committee which are appointed to consider specific matters relating to privileges of the house. In this case, it's whether Boris Johnson misled his fellow MPs over the Partygate scandal where he claimed he was unaware of any social gatherings happening.

They can only consider matters which are referred to them by the House with the Boris Johnson case being set up after a motion was unanimously passed by the House of Commons in April 2022.

The Committee meets regularly to consider the inquiry brought to them before delivering their final report to the House.

Who is on the Privileges Committee?

The Committee is made up of seven MPs, four Conservatives, two Labour and one SNP. They are elected to serve on the Committee by the House of Commons, in proportion to the parties’ representation in the House.

The Committee’s current Chair is Rt Hon Harriet Harman MP.

A member of the opposition party is typically the Chair of the Committee as its made up mostly of Government MPs. She was chosen following a House motion to appoint her to the Committee where she was then unanimously voted as Chair.

Other members include:

  • Andy Carter - Conservative
  • Alberto Costa - Conservative
  • Laura Farris - Conservative
  • Sir Bernard Jenkin - Conservative
  • Yvonne Fovargue - Labour
  • Allan Dorans - Scottish National Party

What powers do the Privileges Committee have?

The Committee can only issue a report on their findings and deliver it to the House of Commons. They can make recommendations on what they believe happened t as well as advising on sanctions.

Punishments, if any, can include written or public apologies, suspension or expulsion.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in Rzhyshchiv

Missiles and drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

Donald Trump alongside his lawyer and Stormy Daniels

Why could Donald Trump be getting arrested?

French president Emmanuel Macron

Macron wants French pension plan implemented by ‘end of year’

US authorities are preparing for civil unrest in the event of Trump's arrest.

Ring of steel around US landmarks as nation on tenterhooks ahead of Donald Trump ‘arrest’

Julia Wendell (l) who claims to be Madeliene McCann (r). Inset Julia with private detective Pia Johansson

Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child

People get drinking water from a water-collecting point in Karachi, Pakistan

Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

A retired army soldier, right, protests demanding better pay and clashes with Lebanese army and riot police in Beirut

Security forces fire tear gas as Lebanon protesters try to storm government HQ

Ship collapses at Leith dry dock

25 injured with 15 in hospital after ship owned by Microsoft founder's estate topples over in Edinburgh dockyard

US and South Korean soldiers gather before a combined live-fire exercise in Pocheon, South Korea

North Korea fires cruise missiles as allies stage drills

Andrew Marr decoded what he thinks Boris Johnson's defence will be

I didn’t do it, or if I did, I didn’t knowingly do it: Andrew Marr decodes Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence

Exclusive
St Saviour's C of E Primary School

Girl, 5, dies of extremely rare Strep A infection at school in west London

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson Partygate: What happened and why is he being investigated?

Emergency personnel work at the scene following a drone attack in the town of Rzhyshchiv in Ukraine

Russian drones kill four at student dormitory in Ukraine as rival summits end

Chinese president Xi Jinping, centre left, and Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, walk after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin in Russia

President Xi’s visit to Russia one of ‘friendship and peace’, says China

An eyewitness of the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash has suggested that the actress was the one responsible for the crash.

Gwyneth Paltrow left retired optometrist with brain damage after 'slamming' into him in ski crash, court hears

Irvo Otieno's mother Caroline Ouko holds a portrait of her son

Video shows US hospital patient pinned to floor before his death

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Privileges Committee has published new evidence relating to claims Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons over partygate

Boris Johnson 'could have shut down parties but didn't,' says official as more Partygate evidence released
Boris Johnson will be questioned by a panel of MPs later

Partygate evidence LIVE: Boris Johnson to be grilled by panel of MPs - as more evidence is released
Councillors have voted to chop down hundreds of trees in Coton Orchard to build a 'green' bus route

Hundreds of trees at historic orchard to be felled as council votes for ‘green’ bus route

Dick Van Dyke (l) and in Mary Poppins (r) crashed his car into a gate near his Malibu home

Dick Van Dyke, 97, escaped serious injuries after smashing into a gate when his car skidded in the rain
Kent Police poster and Maidstone Police Station

Anger over police poster listing rape as 'non-emergency' that should be reported online

Kenyan protesters wearing masks to preserve their anonymity as they demonstrate against Uganda’s tough stance against homosexuality

Ugandan parliament passes Bill to jail gay people

A sticker that reads, 'Keep Locker Rooms Safe'

US state restricts school toilet use by transgender people

The Chancellor said a rise in inflation shows it isn't inevitable that it would fall

Inflation unexpectedly leaps to 10.4% after food prices rise to highest level in 45 years

Former Prime Minister's Boris Johnson and Liz Truss will vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss to vote against Rishi Sunak's 'unacceptable' Brexit deal

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other prior to Chinese President Xi Jinping leaving after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow

Chinese leader Xi Jinping leaves Moscow after three-day visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’
LBC Presenter Andrew Marr gave his LBC Views on the war in Iraq twenty years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit