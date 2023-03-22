Prince Harry's drug use could threaten his US visa, lawyer says

22 March 2023, 14:56

The duke's candour about past drug use in his memoir has caused a stir about his US visa application.
The duke's candour about past drug use in his memoir has caused a stir about his US visa application. Picture: Angela Weiss/Isabel Infantes via Getty images

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Harry's admission of taking cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms in his memoir could threaten his US visa a lawyer says as "there's no exception for royalty".

The Duke of Sussex spoke of taking the various drugs in his memoir, 'Spare', published earlier this year and is now facing calls to release his US visa application to cross-check whether he declared his drug use history.

A DC based conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, said the details of the Duke's US visa application should be released, claiming the the American taxpayer has a right to know whether he was "properly vetted" during the process.

Typically, admission to drug use is grounds for throwing out a US visa application, experts have said.

The Duke's hotly anticipated memoir, 'Spare', was released earlier this year.
The Duke's hotly anticipated memoir, 'Spare', was released earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Mike Howell, director of Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, told the Daily Mail: "This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry's visa for illicit substance use and further questions regarding the Prince's drug use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States".

Concerns have also been expressed by the conservative think tank that even if officials were aware of Harry's drug use, this could indicate he was given special treatment during the application process.

Read more: King faces being greeted with 'good old general strike' in historic first state visit to France as monarch

Read more: Boris Johnson 'could have shut down parties but didn't,' says official as more Partygate evidence released

Prince Harry has previously opened up in TV interviews about how marijuana and mushrooms helped him through lingering trauma.
Prince Harry has previously opened up in TV interviews about how marijuana and mushrooms helped him through lingering trauma. Picture: CBS Photo Archive via Getty

A US State Department spokesman, however, has said that releasing such details would go against confidentiality requirements.

The spokesman said: "Visa records are confidential under Section 222(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA); therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases".

If the Duke failed to declare his drug history on the application, there are harsh penalties for lying on a visa application. Some have suggested it could result in the prince being barred from applying for US citizenship or even deported from the country.

Prince Harry has spoken openly in TV interviews about the drugs he's taken over the years.
Prince Harry has spoken openly in TV interviews about the drugs he's taken over the years. Picture: Alamy

Prince Harry opened up in his memoir about his use of various substances over the years, including how he first took cocaine at the age of 17, and how marijuana and mushrooms helped him through past trauma.

The recreational use of marijuana is legal in his residential state, California, which is also working to decriminalise psychedelics.

Harry emigrated to California with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, where he has lived since, and it is also where his daughter Lilibet was born.

The Duke's representatives are yet to comment on the claims being made.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The 18-year-old skier died in an avalanche

British skier, 18, dies in Swiss avalanche, with police still hunting for the other person buried in snow on the mountain
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in Rzhyshchiv

Missiles and drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

Britain's 'most unwanted home' https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131996066#/?channel=RES_BUY

‘Britain’s most unwanted home’ has been sitting on the market for over 14 years

The road rage incident took place last August

Shocking moment road rage pensioner chases motorcyclist through streets and slams into him, knocking him off his bike

The video posted online showed Tekashi walking past a crowd of shocked onlookers.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine beaten to a pulp in changing room of LA Fitness gym in Miami

French president Emmanuel Macron

Macron wants French pension plan implemented by ‘end of year’

The planes flying over Europe

US nuclear bombers join NATO jets in mission over Europe's skies in show of strength to Vladimir Putin as tensions grow

Lindsey Bauer is now working at Bristol University

Teacher banned for sending 'aggressively sexual' texts to student is now working at university

An official uses a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia

Muslims in Asia begin marking holy month of Ramadan

Donald Trump alongside his lawyer and Stormy Daniels

Why could Donald Trump be getting arrested?

US authorities are preparing for civil unrest in the event of Trump's arrest.

Ring of steel around US landmarks as nation on tenterhooks ahead of Donald Trump ‘arrest’

Julia Wendell (l) who claims to be Madeliene McCann (r). Inset Julia with private detective Pia Johansson

Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child

People get drinking water from a water-collecting point in Karachi, Pakistan

Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

Boris Johnson picture alongside Houses of Parliament

What is the Privileges Committee? And who is on it?

A retired army soldier, right, protests demanding better pay and clashes with Lebanese army and riot police in Beirut

Security forces fire tear gas as Lebanon protesters try to storm government HQ

Ship collapses at Leith dry dock

25 injured with 15 in hospital after ship owned by Microsoft founder's estate topples over in Edinburgh dockyard

Latest News

See more Latest News

US and South Korean soldiers gather before a combined live-fire exercise in Pocheon, South Korea

North Korea fires cruise missiles as allies stage drills

Andrew Marr decoded what he thinks Boris Johnson's defence will be

I didn’t do it, or if I did, I didn’t knowingly do it: Andrew Marr decodes Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence
St Saviour's C of E Primary School

Girl, 5, dies of extremely rare Strep A infection at school in west London

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson Partygate: What happened and why is he being investigated?

Emergency personnel work at the scene following a drone attack in the town of Rzhyshchiv in Ukraine

Russian drones kill four at student dormitory in Ukraine as rival summits end

Chinese president Xi Jinping, centre left, and Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, walk after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin in Russia

President Xi’s visit to Russia one of ‘friendship and peace’, says China

An eyewitness of the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash has suggested that the actress was the one responsible for the crash.

Gwyneth Paltrow left retired optometrist with brain damage after 'slamming' into him in ski crash, court hears
Irvo Otieno's mother Caroline Ouko holds a portrait of her son

Video shows US hospital patient pinned to floor before his death

The Privileges Committee has published new evidence relating to claims Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons over partygate

Boris Johnson 'could have shut down parties but didn't,' says official as more Partygate evidence released
Boris Johnson is facing a panel of MPs this afternoon

‘Hand on heart I did not lie to the House’: Boris Johnson battles to clear his name in four-hour Partygate showdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’
LBC Presenter Andrew Marr gave his LBC Views on the war in Iraq twenty years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit