Breaking News

Huge fire erupts in Hull sending plumes of smoke across city

By Megan Hinton

A huge fire has erupted in Hull sending plumes of black smoke across the city, with residents urged to close all windows and doors.

The fire has broken out in the Hessle area of Hull, according to the fire service.

The blaze is reported to be at a plastics factory near Hessle.

In a tweet, Humberside Fire and Rescue said: "We're currently in attendance at an incident in the Hessle area.

"We advise local residents to close windows and doors.

"Please avoid the Priory Way to A63 area and be mindful there is a large amount of smoke in the area and surrounding roads."

A fire has broken out in Hull. Picture: @CL29Photography (left) @Bucklefarms (right)

This story is being updated.