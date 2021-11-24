Breaking News

Huge fire erupts in Hull sending plumes of smoke across city

24 November 2021, 16:56 | Updated: 24 November 2021, 17:25

By Megan Hinton

A huge fire has erupted in Hull sending plumes of black smoke across the city, with residents urged to close all windows and doors.

The fire has broken out in the Hessle area of Hull, according to the fire service.

The blaze is reported to be at a plastics factory near Hessle.

In a tweet, Humberside Fire and Rescue said: "We're currently in attendance at an incident in the Hessle area.

"We advise local residents to close windows and doors.

"Please avoid the Priory Way to A63 area and be mindful there is a large amount of smoke in the area and surrounding roads."

A fire has broken out in Hull
A fire has broken out in Hull. Picture: @CL29Photography (left) @Bucklefarms (right)

This story is being updated.

UK News

See more UK News

Breaking News

Met Police officer charged with 13 more offences against women including rape

8 mins ago

Magdalena Andersson has been voted in as Sweden's first female prime minister

Magdalena Andersson voted in as Sweden's first female PM

58 mins ago

Several migrants have drowned in the Channel off Calais.

'More than 20' migrants drown in English Channel after inflatable dinghy sinks

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

The advert shows a growing romance between Santa and a man called Harry

'Beautiful' Norwegian Christmas advert featuring gay Santa praised by viewers

1 hour ago

Dart will test defence technologies against Earth

Nasa launches DART mission to crash into asteroid to deflect it away from Earth

8 hours ago

The new vaccine could help people with weaker immune systems

New T-cell Covid vaccine 'gives better immune response than current jabs'

20 hours ago

The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

8 days ago

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

13 days ago

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

14 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police