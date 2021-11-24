Breaking News

Met Police officer charged with 13 more offences against women including rape

David Carrick has been charged with 13 more offences against women. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A Met Police officer has been charged with 13 more offences against three women.

It brings the charges against PC David Carrick to 14, including four counts of rape.

He previously "emphatically denied" a rape charge against a woman levied against him in October.

The Crown Prosecution Service broke down the charges against Carrick, 46, by alleged victim.

For the first woman, he is charged with two counts of rape, one count of coercive and controlling behaviour, one count of false imprisonment, one count of sexual assault, one count of assault by penetration and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

In relation to the second, he is charged with one count of assault by penetration, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration.

For the third woman, he is charged with one count of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

The charges follow the count of rape he was accused of last month following a complaint by another woman.

Peter Burt, senior district crown prosecutor for CPS Thames and Chiltern, said: "Following a referral of evidence by Hertfordshire Constabulary, the CPS has now charged David Carrick with a total of 14 alleged offences against four women.

"We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."