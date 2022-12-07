Italian waiter, 25, 'beaten into coma after asking two drunk diners to leave London restaurant'

7 December 2022

Italian waiter Marco Pannone and Canova Hall, Brixton
Marco Pannone, 25, told his sister at home that he "felt safe" in London. . Picture: Facebook

By James Hockaday

A waiter at a London pizzeria is fighting for his life in hospital after two drunk diners attacked him for asking them to leave, according to relatives.

Marco Pannone, 25, was repeatedly punched and kicked until he fell and his his head on the ground, and now remains in a medically induced coma.

It was closing time at Canova Hall in Brixton when the Italian waiter told the two customers to leave, but they refused, and attacked Marco while his back was turned, witnesses say.

He was then rushed to Kings College Hospital, where he is understood to have had surgery and remains in a critical condition.

His sister Veronica told MailOnline: "He is between life and death. My brother is such a gentle person, he's been living in London for five years and nothing like this has ever happened before, he always said how safe he felt there."

Marco Pannone and friends
Marco, 25, was described as a "mild mannered, polite and educated guy". . Picture: Facebook

A friend of Marco's, named Carlo, says he witnessed the attack, and that after hitting the ground, he initially got up and seemed OK, before collapsing again.

Kickboxing instructor Bruno Romano, who trained Marco at his hometown of Fondi, described him as "such a mild mannered, polite and educated guy".

He added: "I don't think he has ever thrown a punch in anger. I just don't know who would want to hurt him. It's such a shock to everyone."

Marco Pannone
Marco's sister said he is "between life and death". Picture: Facebook

The Metropolitan Police said they were called just after midnight last Saturday to 'reports of a man seriously assaulted' in Ferndale Road, SW9.

The force added: "The victim was working at a restaurant in Ferndale Road at about 23:10hrs on Friday, 2 December when two unknown men approached him and engaged in conversation with him.

"One of the men then punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement. The two suspects ran off in the direction of Nursery Road.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with possible life-changing injuries. He remains in hospital in an induced coma.

"His family were informed on Saturday, 3 December and they have since met with the investigating officers from Central South area's CID. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.'

Owners Albion & East confirmed that one of its employees was assaulted on the night of December 2. A spokesperson said: "The incident is currently subject to a police investigation and, out of respect to Marco and his family, we will refrain from further comment until the investigation has run its course.

"We will of course be giving the police our fullest possible assistance in their enquiry and our focus is on supporting Marco in his recovery."

