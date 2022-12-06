Ninth man in blood-soaked 50-person wedding brawl jailed for two years, taking total family prison term to nearly 16 years

6 December 2022, 21:46

Michael Stokes
Michael Stokes. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

By Kit Heren

Nine relatives who got into a 50-person brawl at a wedding reception that left several injured and £18,000 in damages have been jailed for nearly 16 years between them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Stokes, of Crewe, dislocated his shoulder while throwing a chair during the punch-up at the Daresbury Park Hotel in Cheshire, and was sentenced to two years in prison.

He was also seen throwing more than ten glasses during the fight - as well as another chair. He pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder.

That took the total jail time for those involved in the brawl to 15 years and 10 months, after eight relatives had been sentenced earlier for the June 2019 incident.

The family members threw chairs, tables and glasses at each other, and fire extinguishers as weapons.

Michael Stokes, 56
Michael Stokes, 56. Picture: Getty

A barman said he witnessed three men arguing at 11pm. Just 15 minutes later, around 40 men were brawling.Police were initially unable to control the situation, so the brawl continued for another 45 minutes until back-up arrived.

Fighting continued until the moment the men were detained.

The Stokes family have shelled out for the damage to the hotel, but £300 of alcohol was stolen, with glasses taken for weapons.

The previous eight relatives who were jailed
The previous eight relatives who were jailed. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

The hotel manager said the incident was the "worst he had ever seen in his career", with the dance floor and walls spattered in blood and glass.

Nine years of stock belonging to the hotel planner was also destroyed in the fracas.

Defending Stokes, Defydd Roberts said: "The cost of the damage has been repaid, but the defendant is aware of the sentences passed to others, who were not able to buy themselves out of a prison sentence.

"His last conviction was in 2015 and has not been in trouble since then, so this is not an entrenched pattern of offending."

Judge Simon Berkson said: "The events of that day were truly shocking to anyone who saw them. For those present and innocent, one can only imagine the fear.

"What should have been a happy occasion, a wedding, turned into a bloodbath.

The suite was set up for a celebration, with a DJ playing music, people dancing and enjoying themselves. This came to an end when violence broke out."

Read More: French hunters who accidentally killed British man ‘made light of his death because he was English’

Read More: Teenager guilty of murder after stabbing man to death with his own knife in drug turf feud

Detective Constable Sophie Davies said: “The disorder caused by these men in 30 minutes led to the function room, the items that were borrowed from a company as part of the wedding party and other areas of the hotel being completely destroyed at a cost of almost £15,000.

“The level of violence involved meant the officers who first attended to the hotel were unable to access the function room to bring the other guests, who were understandably shaken by what was happening, to safety due to having items thrown directly at them.

“The full extent of what happened was captured on CCTV footage from inside the hotel enabling us to see the full scale of the violence from start to finish and showed how much these men were intent on causing harm to each other as well as to others.”

The full list of convictions:

  • Michael Stokes, 56, of Crewe, was jailed for two years
  • Edward William Stokes, 28, of Milton Keynes, was sentenced to 27 months in prison.
  • Terry Stokes, 36, of Winsford, Cheshire, was given 21 months.
  • Thomas Stokes, 30, of Milton Keynes, was jailed for 25 months.
  • John Christopher Stokes, 23, of Antrim, Northern Ireland, was sentenced to 16 months.
  • Stephen Stokes, 25, of Fairfield, Warrington, was jailed for 20 months.
  • Brian Stokes, 25, of Crewe, Cheshire, was sentenced to 18 months in jail.
  • John Steven Stokes, 27, of Crewe, Cheshire, was jailed for 21 months.
  • Edward Joseph Stokes, 21, of Crewe, Cheshire, was sentenced for 18 months.
  • Edward Stokes, 50, of Crewe, who was on trial for a lesser charge of threatening behaviour, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cristina Fernandez

Argentina’s vice president Cristina Fernandez found guilty of fraud

Donald Trump

Trump Organisation convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

Donald Trump's company has been found guilty of fraud

Donald Trump's company found guilty of tax fraud, in case 'about greed and cheating'

1

Mug at first sight: Police searching for drugs suspect inundated with messages from admirers of 'stunning' mugshot

Ms Keothavong and husband Bretherton

Husband of former British tennis no.1 Anne Keothavong 'raped woman and pinned her down to the bed'

Flares being set off on Edgware Road on Tuesday night

London's Edgware Road goes wild after Morocco knock out Spain in surprise World Cup penalty victory

Capitol Riot Investigation

January 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says

1

Stephen Flynn elected as new SNP leader in Westminster after Ian Blackford resignation

Windfarms may now be built on land after a policy u-turn

Rishi Sunak U-turns on onshore wind farms after backbench rebellion led by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss

1

Andrew Marr: 'Will strikes misery get so acute the government has to surrender to pay rise demands?'

Angela Rayner has called for 'answers' over government PPE procurement

'We need answers': Labour demands 'truth' of £200 million PPE contracts after Tory peer takes 'leave of absence'

Oshian Edwards has paid tribute to her partner Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, who is the father of her unborn son, who was killed at Notting Hill Carnival.

Teenager arrested after rapper and expectant father Takayo Nembhard stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

The child being overtaken by the van

Watch van come 'dangerously close' to child cycling on the road in London

Eco protesters Eben Lazarus, 22, and Hannah Hunt, 23, found guilty of criminal damage to The Hay Wain

Eco-protesters found guilty of causing £1,000 damage to Constable's masterpiece The Hay Wain

Albania EU Western Balkans Summit

EU and Western Balkans boost partnership amid Ukraine war

1

Pink suit wearing reality tv star Stephen Bear arrives at court in limo for voyerism and revenge porn trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

The fire took 20 minutes to bring under control after London Fire Brigade arrived at the scene.

Iranian resistance group’s London office ‘firebombed’ in overnight 'molotov' attack

Belchers Lane where a boy, 12, was killed after his e-scooter collided with a bus

Boy, 12, killed after his electric scooter collided with a bus during morning school run

Politician with injury

Albanian opposition leader attacked during anti-government protest

Indonesia protests

Indonesian parliament votes to ban sex outside of marriage

Man arrested after throwing egg at Charles on walkabout

Man arrested after 'egg thrown at King Charles' during walkabout in Luton

US citizen Anne Sacoolas admitted causing the death of Harry Dunn by careless driving

Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ as United States government advise killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing
The Hague

Al Jazeera urges international court to probe Palestinian reporter’s death

Royals show of solidarity amid Harry and Meghan Neftlix documentary

Royals rally together amid Harry and Meghan Netflix storm: Family to show united front on same day episode released
Stock image of a phone being repaired.

Apple launches self service repair in the UK, allowing customers to do DIY fixes on phones for the first time
Thailand bombing site

Three railway workers killed in Thai train bombing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

Trains

'Sack the lot of them!': Nick Ferrari callers come head to head debating rail strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear' says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes
Diana and Meghan Markle

Harry served in Afghanistan so has nothing to be 'frightened of' says caller furious at Sussexes' documentary
TOM

'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex
shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South
James O'Brien praises Keir Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit