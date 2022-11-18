Teenager guilty of murder after stabbing man to death with his own knife in drug turf feud

Christian Kuta-Dankwa, 19, said he had acted in self-defence. Picture: Met Police

By Kieran Kelly

A teenager has been convicted of murder after stabbing another man to death with his own knife in a London drug feud.

Christian Kuta-Dankwa, 19, arrived in Watling Avenue, Edgware, at around 4pm on February 18 in a group, where his friend had been dealing cannabis.

Mohamoud Mohamed Mahdi approached the group and asked why they were 'on his strip'.

Following the exchange, Mohamoud ran off down a nearby street and returned with a knife. A fight broke out between the pair and Mohamoud, 28, was disarmed.

Kuta-Dankwa picked up the knife before running after Mohamoud, tackling him to the ground and stabbing him the back three times. Mohamoud was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kuta-Dankwa handed himself into police the following day, where he admitted stabbing Mohamoud but claimed he had acted in self-defence.

Detective chief inspector Neil John, who led the investigation, said: “Kuta-Dankwa claimed he was acting in self-defence but CCTV clearly showed that Mohamoud was leaving the scene before being chased and fatally stabbed.

“This tragic incident highlights the dangers of carrying knives. We know that those who carry these weapons are more likely to be victim to such violent attacks and that is why tackling violent crime of this kind continues to be the Met’s top priority.”

A 17-year-old male was also found not guilty of murder at the same trial. Kuta-Dankwa will be sentenced on December 2.