Tearful woman furious at LBC caller refusing to wear a mask

10 December 2020, 19:01 | Updated: 10 December 2020, 19:02

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller with a rare medical condition broke down in tears after hearing a man who tell LBC he point blank refuses to wear a mask during the Covid crisis.

Sue branded a previous caller, Christian, "selfish" after he admitted to never having worn a mask durting the pandemic as he "doesn't think there's any evidence" he should.

She told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I have to wear two masks. I hate them. I absolutely hate them. They make me really hot.

"But I have to wear two masks, not because of coronavirus. I have to wear two masks because I've got a condition called multiple chemical sensitivity and it's a very under-recognised condition.

"The majority of the time I'm housebound because I have a type of an allergy to fabric conditioner.

I can smell someone's fabric conditioner from 5ft away and I have to keep away from people as much as I possibly can because otherwise it can make me very ill.

"Multiple chemical sensitivity means you have a reaction to things like petrol fumes, washing up liquid, fabric conditioner, washing powders [and] perfumes.

"I have to self-distance whether we're in Covid or not...and when I go out I feel like I'm in a war zone."

She added: "If I was to catch coronavirus I wouldn't survive in hospital because of all the extra cleaning that's going on in hospitals at the moment. It would just make me so ill."

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller who refuses to wear a face mask

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller who refuses to wear a face mask

3 hours ago

The EU want to 'bleed us dry,' claims caller

The EU wants to 'bleed UK dry,' claims caller

3 hours ago

James O'Brien caller warns Brexit could mean 'criminals abroad fall through cracks'

Brexit: Law enforcement official warns 'criminals abroad could fall through cracks'

5 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

3 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo: Police told LBC the London office party was attended by over 45 people, with “alcohol, a DJ and decks”.

Police issue £10k fine after 45-person London office party

From 4am on Saturday travellers entering the UK from the Canary Islands must self-isolate.

Quarantine reintroduced for Canary Islands ahead of ‘test to release’ scheme
Boris Johnson has said there is a "strong possibility" of a no-deal Brexit

'Strong possibility' UK will fail to strike Brexit deal with EU, PM says
The Welsh Government is planning to introduce a second firebreak lockdown

Welsh Government 'planning second firebreak lockdown from 28 December'
Hancock announces immediate testing programme for pupils in London, Kent and Essex

Mass testing rolled out at secondary schools for worst-hit areas of London, Kent and Essex
Matt Hancock is set to hold a press conference at 5pm

Watch live: Matt Hancock leads coronavirus press conference

File photo: All Welsh secondary schools and colleges will move to online learning from Monday.

Welsh secondary schools and colleges to move online from Monday as cases rise
Congestion at UK ports is out of control, according to an operations director in Portsmouth

Congestion at UK ports 'out of control' ahead of Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking at First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon ‘deeply concerned’ at lack of clarity on Brexit
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

EU leaders meet as 'gloomy' Brexit talks hang in the balance