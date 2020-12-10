Tearful woman furious at LBC caller refusing to wear a mask

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller with a rare medical condition broke down in tears after hearing a man who tell LBC he point blank refuses to wear a mask during the Covid crisis.

Sue branded a previous caller, Christian, "selfish" after he admitted to never having worn a mask durting the pandemic as he "doesn't think there's any evidence" he should.

She told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I have to wear two masks. I hate them. I absolutely hate them. They make me really hot.

"But I have to wear two masks, not because of coronavirus. I have to wear two masks because I've got a condition called multiple chemical sensitivity and it's a very under-recognised condition.

"The majority of the time I'm housebound because I have a type of an allergy to fabric conditioner.

I can smell someone's fabric conditioner from 5ft away and I have to keep away from people as much as I possibly can because otherwise it can make me very ill.

"Multiple chemical sensitivity means you have a reaction to things like petrol fumes, washing up liquid, fabric conditioner, washing powders [and] perfumes.

"I have to self-distance whether we're in Covid or not...and when I go out I feel like I'm in a war zone."

She added: "If I was to catch coronavirus I wouldn't survive in hospital because of all the extra cleaning that's going on in hospitals at the moment. It would just make me so ill."