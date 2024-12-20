Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action

20 December 2024, 07:11

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust. Picture: Alamy
Danny Stone

By Danny Stone

Anti-Jewish racism online is out of control, and the scale, reach and impact of the hate seeping through sites both small and large should not be underestimated.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Online hate actors are using the same techniques as big brands to grab attention and lure people down rabbit holes towards further harmful content.

It isn’t just the large sites that people are familiar with that are doing damage, but small, high harm so-called alt media platforms on which rules are few and hate is extreme in nature.

Sadly, the Government only this week opted not to regulate such sites to the fullest extent possible, and our report underlines how bad a mistake that was.

From large to small and back again, what we’ve termed antisemitic superhighways are connecting people through extremism.

Whether it be the war between Russia and Ukraine or Israel and Hamas, individuals are being exposed to hate at unprecedented levels, which is being normalised and having a radicalisation effect.

Despite some commercial tools being able to identify this awful content, social media companies are clearly not doing all that they can to find and remove, or simply to stop amplifying it.

Our report Is one of a number that makes clear that regulation is too light-touch, and left to their own devices social media companies wont clean up the internet.

They are helping to pollute society and are undermining our democratic ways of life. If this were happening in any other industry we would make them pay.

That is what Government should be doing and we will be pressing Ministers to take further action.

Danny Stone is the chief executive of the Antisemitism Policy Trust.

