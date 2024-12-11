The ban on puberty blockers undermines the well-being, safety and mental health of trans youth

11 December 2024, 19:01

Puberty blockers have been banned in the UK
Puberty blockers have been banned in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Tammy Hymas, Head of Communications and Advocacy at Mermaids.

When trans young people try to access care, they deserve to be listened to and respected.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They should be supported by knowledgeable and well-trained professionals, to access appropriate medical treatments in a timely manner.

And right now, that simply isn’t what’s happening for trans children and young people across the UK. Today’s decision to continue criminalising access to puberty blockers outside the NHS will not make things better.

We continue to be in an emergency for the well-being and mental health of trans youth. Some have been on NHS waiting lists for more than 6 years without an appointment with limited mental health care in the meantime. This means that many young people and their families seek private care as a last resort, which has today been further limited.

The start of the long overdue research trial into puberty blockers, which would allow access for a limited group of trans youth to gender-affirming care, is still months away. The Council of Europe, which upholds human rights across the continent, raised concerns that this format of the trial may ‘violate the fundamental ethical principles governing research.’

Puberty Blockers, sometimes called puberty-suppressing hormones are medications which delay the progress of puberty and the associated bodily changes which can cause discomfort or distress.

They have been prescribed for children who start puberty too early, for intersex young people and for trans and gender-diverse children and young people for many years.

This ban, and the absence of timely, holistic and supportive care which recognises and supports trans young people’s experiences, undermines the wellbeing, safety and mental health of a group of young people regularly belittled and demonised by politicians both in the UK and overseas.

Despite these bans, the trans community and our allies won’t stop demanding a better future for trans youth.

The resilience, self-knowledge and appetite for change we see from the trans young people we support at Mermaids gives us hope that brighter days are to come - trans and gender non-conforming youth have always existed and found ways to thrive into adulthood.

We will continue to advocate for better care, for justice and for a society where every trans child or young person is empowered to live their best lives.

Tammy Hymas is the Head of Communications and Advocacy at Mermaids.

Mermaids has been supporting trans, non-binary and gender-questioning children and young people and the important people in their lives since 1995.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Should it be 'arise Sir David Beckham' this year?... Absolutely

Should it be 'arise Sir David Beckham' this year?... Absolutely

9 hours ago

Want to balance the Met's books, commissioner? Ditch facial recognition.

Want to balance the Met's books, commissioner? Ditch facial recognition

11 hours ago

Massive cuts to the Met were announced today.

With a ‘blackhole’ in the Met Police budget, money isn't the only challenge to effective Met Policing

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sara Sharif's broken and battered body was discovered at her family home.

Inside Sara Sharif's life of violence and torture as father and stepmother found guilty of murder

Breaking
Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram icons

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp facing 'technical issue' as thousands report outage

Exclusive
James Cleverly fires warning shot at Kemi Badenoch over Nigel Farage's threat to Tories

'He taps into British frustrations': James Cleverly fires warning shot at Kemi Badenoch over Farage's threat to Tories

Elton John during the opening night curtain call for the new Elton John musical

Sir Elton John says legalising cannabis is 'one of the greatest mistakes of all time'

Jose De la Torre

Star of hit Netflix show Top Boy dead at 37 - months after revealing 'serious illness' diagnosis

Infamous Syrian 'Tiger Forces' member who fed prisoners to Assad’s pet lion ‘publicly executed by rebels’

Infamous Syrian 'Tiger Forces' member who fed Assad's prisoners to pet lion ‘publicly executed by rebels’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rebel fighters stand next to the burning gravesite of Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad

Syrian rebels burn coffin of Assad's father in brutal dictator's home town

Hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly accused of stealing from the Post Office

‘A slap in the face’: No prosecution over Post Office Horizon scandal until at least 2027

Firefighters, Dos Hermanas, Seville-province, Region of Andalusia, Spain, Europe

Firefighter accused of ‘queue jumping’ following sex change announcement after failing to 'make the grade' as man
Sara Sharif's mother Olga has paid tribute

Sara Sharif's mother pays tribute to 'angelic' daughter, after father and stepmother found guilty of murder
Fans celebrate as Saudi Arabia is announced as the host nation for the FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia to host 2034 World Cup despite human rights concerns

Regency Café In London UK

London's iconic Regency Cafe that serves the 'best fry up in the UK' is up for sale for £170,000
Beinash Batool gave no comment when she was asked if she loved her stepdaughter Sara

'Do you love Sara? No comment': Sara Sharif's stepmother's chilling words as she is found guilty of murder
Avanti West Coast Pendolino 390 passenger train at Carlisle Station

Christmas rail misery as Avanti West Coast announces wave of strike action

Sara Sharif was murdered by her father and stepmother.

Sara Sharif plays guitar and sings in heartbreaking unseen home video as father and step mum convicted of her murder
Questions are being asked if the Sara Sharif tragedy could have been prevented

How authorities failed Sara Sharif for years as father and stepmother guilty of her murder