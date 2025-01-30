Bigger beasts than ‘bats and newts’ stand in the way of Britain's economic growth

30 January 2025, 09:34

Bigger beasts than ‘bats and newts’ stand in the way of Britain's economic growth.
Bigger beasts than ‘bats and newts’ stand in the way of Britain's economic growth. Picture: Alamy
John Caudwell

By John Caudwell

The Chancellor unfairly called out “bats and newts” as the villains getting in the way of Britain’s ability to build new homes and infrastructure, as she outlined further economic growth plans for the country yesterday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But we all know who the real beasts are blocking progress towards getting vital new development approved at pace: the bureaucrats.

As if to set the tone for nature-themed similes, the Prime Minister – writing earlier in the day in The Times – said “thickets of red tape” had been allowed to spread through the British economy “like Japanese knotweed”.

Any attack on bureaucracy is wholeheartedly welcome in my opinion and, by and large, Rachel Reeves set out a planning overhaul that ticked a lot of the right boxes: reaffirming Labour’s commitment to 1.5 million new homes during this Parliament and announcing a new Planning Infrastructure Bill for “faster approvals”.

Britain has been stuck in a bureaucratic quagmire for far too long. If we want to drive real economic growth, we need to unlock our potential by building more – more homes, more infrastructure, and more opportunities for businesses to thrive.

I know from personal experience how difficult it is to get planning permission in Britain.

Developers face endless regulations, objections, and delays that make it far easier to not build than to build.

Overlapping responsibilities among different bodies involved in the process make the process costly and complex to navigate, including the ‘bats and newts’ environmental regulations cited by Reeves as problematic.

The result? House prices skyrocket, first-time buyers struggle more to get a foot on the ladder, and Britain falls further behind in tackling its housing crisis.

Reeves’ commitment to change the “default answer to yes” for planning applications around transport hubs is a step in the right direction.

But we must ensure that local authorities have the resources and clear direction to make decisions quickly—otherwise, the system will remain gridlocked.

Beyond housing, the government’s promise to remove blockers for infrastructure projects is vital.

The confirmation that the third runway at Heathrow may yet be delivered – after decades of dithering – is another positive step, and the call for proposals by this summer demonstrates a much-needed, full-throttle approach.

Britain is desperately in need of investment in transport, renewable energy, and digital connectivity. For too long, we’ve seen projects like HS2 stall, wind farms delayed by endless consultations, and other projects caught up in planning disputes.

We cannot afford to have energy projects held back when we should be leading the world in renewables. Likewise, we cannot allow the UK’s digital infrastructure to lag behind other nations in an era where data is almost as important as electricity.

That’s why I welcome the commitment to “getting Britain building” – although I would advocate for even more and wider-ranging “knotweed” cuts.

The regulatory framework in this country is part of a much larger bureaucratic beast that needs pruning down to size: the public sector.

I have said it before, and I will keep on saying it: this is where those thickets of red tape have been propagated over decades.

We constantly hear about the £20 billion black hole in our public finances. By my reckoning, around half of that could be wiped away with a focus on delivering efficiencies and downsizing in our burgeoning public sector.

Of course, it will not be a popular move but, if nothing else, this Government has proved it’s willing to make unpopular decisions. If they do truly recognise that “growth won’t come without a fight”, this is one of the most important fights to have.

________________

John Caudwell is a Business leader, philanthropist and the founder of Phones 4U.

Follow @JohnDCaudwell on X, @johncaudwell on Instagram.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Rachel Reeves has backed plans to build a third runway at Heathrow

From a vortex of economic despair into overdrive for growth in a heart-beat! Well, I never

16 hours ago

A third runway won't bring growth, but it will hurt families like mine.

A third runway at Heathrow won't bring growth, but it will hurt families like mine

20 hours ago

Be bold and build: why the perception that Britain doesn't build is misguided

Be bold and build: why the perception that Britain doesn't build is misguided

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Campaigners against the Rosebank oil field, pictured outside the Commons, have welcomed today's decision.

North Sea oil and gas licences quashed as judge brands them 'unlawful'

Emergency response teams assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River

Several members of US figure skating team were on American Airlines plane that crashed into Potomac River

Royal Mail is to be allowed to ditch second class deliveries

Royal Mail set to ditch second class Saturday deliveries

Heathrow expansion will be completed in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Heathrow expansion can be achieved in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Hamaad Raza

Heartbreaking final message man received from wife minutes before doomed American Airlines plane plummeted into river

Live
Emergency Crews Respond To Aircraft Crash Near Reagan National Airport

Live: At least 19 bodies recovered after plane collides with military helicopter over Washington DC

Latest News

See more Latest News

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

At least 19 bodies pulled from river after passenger jet and helicopter collide over Washington DC
Steven Sansom murdered a taxi driver when he was 19

Convicted murderer was out on licence when he killed and dismembered woman - as review under way
A Thames Water van

Water bills in England and Wales to rise over £120 per year on average from April

Thugs try to break into a Co-op amid a spate of shoplifting across Britain

Shoplifting gangs 'systematically' roving the country, as retail thefts hit record high and threats with weapons double
Three Israeli hostages are set to be released on Thursday

Hamas to release three Israelis and five Thai hostages on Thursday, as uneasy truce continues
Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill

Terminally ill people 'may be able to end their lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying
The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour

Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives her backing
The eco-activists allegedly sprayed orange paint on the ancient monument

Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams
Getty

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/01 | Watch Again

Lisa Theobald's son Ryan was stabbed to death on a night out

'You can see where the knife went in': Mum 'can't bring herself to wash son's bloody clothes' 3 years on from murder