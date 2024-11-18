Britain needs a global leader—Starmer’s 16 trips prove he’s stepping up

18 November 2024, 14:06

Britain needs a global leader—Starmer’s 16 trips prove he’s stepping up.
Britain needs a global leader—Starmer’s 16 trips prove he’s stepping up. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Eyebrows may have been raised at the fact the Prime Minister has made 16 trips abroad during his tenure so far, but it is critical that the UK shows leadership on the world stage.

From climate change to international migration, from spiralling inequality to keeping our children safe online, so many of the challenges we face at home require international cooperation. No nation can afford to stick its head in the sand and pretend that domestic action alone will deliver a more prosperous or stable future.

Part of the challenge for Keir Starmer has been that so many international summits have happened to be scheduled around the same time. These include a major UN meeting in New York, a Commonwealth summit in Samoa, climate talks in Azerbaijan and now the G20 in Rio.  Many of these Summits rely on leaders turning up to do face-to-face negotiations, so he cannot really delegate to a junior.

As a newly elected leader, I can see why he would want to start his tenure building personal relationships with other world leaders. These relationships will come in handy when thorny problems arise, whether that is how to support Ukraine or how to avoid looming trade wars.

With President Biden on his way out, the German Chancellor and Canadian Prime Minister facing elections soon, and President Trump seemingly intent on dismantling global agreements, the world needs Starmer to stand up for international cooperation.

It is true that Starmer was one of the few leaders who went to the COP29 talks in Azerbaijan, but this says more about others not prioritising climate action than about Starmer’s penchant for travel. The UK has historically been a leader in climate action, and Starmer’s involvement reinforces this commitment. His participation signals to both domestic and international audiences that the UK is serious about its environmental responsibilities.

We should also remember that international summits are not just about politics; they present opportunities for economic partnerships. I am sure that Starmer has been exploring trade agreements and investment opportunities that could benefit the UK economy, which is critical as the UK seeks to navigate post-Brexit challenges.

Finally, despite all the challenges facing the world at the moment, there is also an opportunity for bold solutions. Eighty years ago, Britain helped shape the current international system based on human rights and the rule of law.

Whether that is effective cooperation to avoid further climate breakdown or an agreement between governments on how to tax the super-rich, Britain has the chance to shape the next generation of initiatives the world so desperately needs. Ultimately, it will be whether Starmer can help deliver on these ambitions that will be the test of whether these 16 trips have been worth it.

Danny Sriskandarajah is the chief executive of the New Economics Foundation

