Dutiful silence isn’t noble, it’s toxic - and no, Harry shouldn’t have married an ‘English rose’

9 January 2023, 16:48 | Updated: 9 January 2023, 17:13

Dutiful silence isn't noble argues Natasha Devon
Dutiful silence isn't noble argues Natasha Devon. Picture: Global
Natasha Devon MBE

By Natasha Devon MBE

More than a million viewers have now watched a clip on LBC’s various socials of a caller to my show on Saturday who claimed Prince Harry should have married a ‘proper English Rose’.

Most assumed the caller was making a euphemistic reference to the Duchess of Sussex’s race and I think that’s a reasonable conclusion.

Coming from a mixed ethnic background, it’s incredibly difficult for me to hear people use that type of language. However, being a person who is most often assumed to be white and moves through the world on that basis, it doesn’t surprise me.

I often think it would be easier if people simply admitted that the visceral dislike they have of Meghan is because she challenges their deeply held belief that a person of colour should ideally not be allowed into the Royal Family, but should remain eternally grateful and subservient if they do.

Instead, they talk about her being ‘manipulative’, ‘entitled’, ‘fake’ or say she isn’t ‘classy’ enough, without being able to provide any concrete examples.

These are well-worn stereotypes, often targeted at black women who only have to open their mouths in order to be instantly labelled angry, aggressive or jealous. It won’t change until white people confront their own prejudices.

For me, the more interesting element of the ‘English Rose’ caller was when she was talking about The Princess of Wales. Katherine, she argued, had ‘served her country’ by being ‘dutiful’. These are sentiments very often associated with the late Queen. We are told that it is these women’s stoicism and sacrifice that make them admirable.

This reminded me of a conversation I heard on a podcast, in which the host said she didn’t think Katherine looked happy. Her guest maintained that Kate’s happiness was immaterial. Her role, he claimed, was not to be happy, but simply to be visible. Weathering the storm. Looking elegant. ‘Representing the institution’.

What does it say about us as a nation that we believe aspirational women must remain silent in the face of adversity and, if they do speak, never do so in a way that really challenges the status quo? What do we really mean when we use words like ‘elegant’ (thin?), classy (white?), dutiful (quiet?).

Can Britain really call ourselves a progressive or gender equal society if a woman can hold the highest office in the land and yet only be respected if she suffers in silence, encapsulating patriarchal beauty paradigms?

Of course, even as I type the above, I can hear readers roaring ‘royal men are expected to be stoic too!’ – And course that’s true, albeit to a lesser extent. Prince Phillip, certainly, was the physical embodiment of the ‘stiff upper lip’.

I wonder, then, how that sits alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales’ high-profile work in the field of mental health? Having spent more than a decade working in this field, I am yet to meet anyone who has become better, more evolved or fulfilled by ignoring and stifling their emotions.

Trauma doesn’t work like that. It will always find an outlet, whether it’s in self-medication (alcohol or sex addiction for example), distraction (like overworking in a bid to never be left alone with your own disturbing thoughts) or violence towards others (whether physical or psychological).

Prince Harry, having benefitted from extensive therapy, understands this. He spoke in his ITV interview yesterday of how it is silence that enables the toxic cycle of suffering and abuse to continue.

Living in a culture which points at that toxic silence and calls it noble is anathema to our nation’s mental health. When Harry challenges it, he is fighting a battle for us all.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'

41 mins ago

Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

2 hours ago

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

3 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

7 days ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

7 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

8 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Marr has questioned whether the NHS can survive in its current form

Andrew Marr: 'Can the NHS model, the pride of Britain, survive much longer?'

The snowboarder lost his grip going up the slip and slid back down

Watch moment teenage snowboarder wipes out seven skiers, putting four in hospital after losing grip of Austrian tow lift
Thousands of patients are set to be moved

Plan to fix NHS bed-blocking crisis by shifting 3,000 patients to care homes branded a 'sticking plaster'
Symon Hill

Charges dropped against man who shouted ‘Who elected him?’ at King Charles proclamation - and he says he plans to sue the police
Harry and Meghan at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York in December

Harry and Meghan have made life in the UK 'just that little bit grimmer', writes Andrew Marr
Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues at Real Madrid

Emotional Gareth Bale unexpectedly retires from club and international football

Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war while helping evacuate citizens, according to local police.

Urgent hunt for two Brits who disappeared while bringing aid to desperate civilians on frontline in war-torn Ukraine
Riverside car parks and sports pitches flooded in Herefordshire yesterday

More than 100 flood alerts and warnings in place across UK with more heavy rain on the way

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch live

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare