'Help us keep care affordable': Nurseries need budget support to cope with rising costs

29 October 2024, 12:00 | Updated: 29 October 2024, 12:04

'Help us keep care affordable': Nurseries need budget support to cope with rising costs.
'Help us keep care affordable': Nurseries need budget support to cope with rising costs. Picture: Alamy

By Michele Davison

As a nursery owner, I’m aware of the multiple economic pressures affecting both my business and the families we serve.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This budget is a critical opportunity for the government to address not just the rising operational costs but also the financial strains on workers and families.

Firstly, the rising cost of living, including essentials like housing, energy, and food, significantly impacts our staff and parents. Nursery staff are especially affected since wages in the early years sector are often lower than in other fields despite the level of training and dedication required. To retain skilled staff, we need the flexibility to increase wages, but this can only be done if nurseries receive support to handle rising operational costs.

The funding shortfall for "free" childcare hours also adds to the issue. While nurseries deliver these hours, the funding we receive from the government doesn’t reflect the actual costs of providing quality care. Covering staffing, utilities, and supplies is becoming more challenging without adequate compensation, and nurseries are left with tough choices—cut back on staff, raise fees, or risk closure. A fair funding model, aligned with actual delivery costs, would allow nurseries to focus on quality and retain valued employees.

Moreover, one area where the government can provide immediate relief is through business rate reform. Nurseries in England continue to pay substantial business rates, and a permanent exemption would help us reinvest in our staff and facilities rather than funnelling resources into rates that don’t directly support childcare provision. Temporary relief was granted during the pandemic, and making this a permanent measure would help nurseries maintain affordability and quality standards without passing costs to parents.

This budget is a pivotal moment for the government to take decisive action that supports both nurseries and the families who rely on them. As a nursery owner navigating these economic challenges, I hope to see measures that alleviate our financial pressures, including permanent business rates exemption and fair funding for free childcare hours.

As a working taxpayer, I want to see a budget that prioritises tax relief for families and individuals grappling with the rising cost of living. Specifically, I’d like to see adjustments to income tax thresholds, allowing more of my earnings to remain untaxed. Increasing personal allowances and expanding tax credits would also help working families retain more of their income.

Ultimately, addressing the needs of early years providers can have a significant ripple effect on the entire community. A budget that prioritises support for nurseries would not only help sustain quality childcare but also empower working families to thrive despite rising costs.

________________

Michele Davison is the owner and manager at Angels on The Park Nursery in Hackney.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Alex Salmond

Remembering Alex Salmond: How the former First Minister left his mark on Scottish politics

7 hours ago

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson has always thought he's above the law - his sentencing proves actions have consequences

17 hours ago

At last, UK bank shares rise like the phoenix from the ashes!

At last, UK bank shares rise like the phoenix from the ashes!

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Philip Nitschke, the inventor of the Sarco is seen inside one.

‘She's still alive’: First Sarco suicide pod user ‘found with strangulation marks’ as boss remains in custody

CNN apologised after panelist thrown off air after RyanGirdusky told the British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

CNN forced to apologise after panelist tells British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

Breaking
Aaron Bell has been reprimanded for alleged "brazen and drunken" sexual misconduct

Former Tory MP carried out 'brazen and drunken' sexual misconduct in parliament bar, panel finds

Iran has supplied the missiles to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine

Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran disrupts Russia’s missile supply in Ukraine, exposing cracks in Moscow’s defence industry
A Palestinian girl inspects the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Beit Lahia, in Gaza. Gaza's civil defence agency said on October 29, that an overnight Israeli air strike killed more than 60 people in a residential building

At least 60 'killed in Israeli strike' on Gaza - as Hezbollah appoints new leader

‘Stop pleading poverty’: Minister attacks private schools ahead of Labour’s Budget VAT raid

‘Stop pleading poverty’: Minister attacks private schools ahead of Labour’s Budget VAT raid

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jewish woman sobs as she enters JW2 community centre

Jewish pensioner in tears after being 'harassed and intimidated' by pro-Palestine protesters outside community centre
'I'm delivering': Wes Streeting says he can now 'start turning the NHS around' as he defends Budget spending

'I'm delivering': Wes Streeting says he has the funds to 'start turning the NHS around' as he defends Budget spending
Afghan women banned from ‘hearing each other’ as Taliban’s latest rule 'surpasses misogyny' and silences women’s voices

Afghan women banned from ‘hearing each other’ as Taliban’s latest rule 'surpasses misogyny' and silences women’s voices
Trump in Powder Springs, Georgia

'I'm the opposite of a Nazi': Donald Trump hits back at claims he's a fascist

Protest to Defend the Winter Fuel Payment in London

Exclusive: Almost 6 in 10 Brits think the Chancellor is wrong on winter fuel payment cut

US Election 2024: Final week sees high tensions, cybersecurity threats and concerns over political violence

US Election 2024: Final week sees high tensions, cybersecurity threats and concerns over political violence
Nato has confirmed that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to aid in its war against Ukraine and that some have already been deployed in Russia's Kursk region, where Russia is fighting a Ukrainian incursion.

‘Dangerous expansion of conflict’: NATO's stark warning as North Korean troops bolster Russia’s war effort in Ukraine
BRITAIN-ECONOMY-INFLATION-ENERGY

British Gas urges older customers to take up pension credit - following cuts to winter fuel payments
World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York

UN Chief Antonio Guterres reminds Israel of legal obligations amid potential terror designation for UN aid agency
Prime Minister Keir Starmer Meets With Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves At Downing Street

2024 budget: What we know and what to expect