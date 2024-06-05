'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'

5 June 2024, 15:17

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty
Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty. Picture: LBC

By Paul Nowak

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract', writes Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Everyone who works for a living deserves to earn a decent living. But the last 14 years have been terrible for family incomes

Pay packets are still worth less - in real terms - than in 2008 as households live through the worst period for living standards in modern history.

New TUC analysis shows that number of people in low-paid and insecure work has now hit a record 4.1 million – an increase of nearly a million since 2011.

What a grim milestone!

1 in 8 workers in this country are currently trapped in jobs that offer little or no security.

I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract not knowing how much they’ll earn from one week to next. Not knowing how they’ll pay the rent and bills. Not knowing how they’ll plan their childcare.

But that is the reality facing many workers in Britain today.

In social care alone over a fifth (22%) of the workforce are on zero-hours contracts. Is it any surprise that we have a staffing crisis in this sector?

Things can’t carry on like this. We need a government that will make work pay and ensure that everybody is treated with dignity at work.

That’s why Labour’s New Deal for Working People is so important.

It will be the biggest upgrade in workers’ rights in a generation -  giving day one protections to millions. And it could help give millions a union voice – a real safeguard against low pay and bad bosses.

It cannot come soon enough.

The UK’s long experiment with a low-rights, low-wage economy has been terrible for growth, productivity and living standards.

We must end the race to the bottom on employment standards to stop good employers from being undercut by the bad - and to ensure everyone has jobs they can build a life on.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

5 hours ago

Fast, furious, fiery: Sunak and Starmer's no-holds-barred TV debate clash

Fast, furious, fiery: Sunak and Starmer's no-holds-barred TV debate clash

9 hours ago

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

22 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

28 days ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

1 month ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian forces launch a rocket on a Russian position

Ukraine launches air strikes within Russia using US weapons

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Keir Starmer has said the Prime Minister 'breached ministerial code' when he accused Labour of plotting to hike taxes by £2,000.

Rishi Sunak ‘breached ministerial code’ over Labour tax hike claim in leaders’ debate, Keir Starmer tells LBC
Jean Daniel Pession, 28, and Elisa Arlian, 26, fell in a "tragic mountain accident" in Italy, local media reported

World Cup skier and girlfriend found dead after falling 2,300ft from Italian mountain peak

An illustration depicting Tsub that explorers plan to use

Inside the new $20m submersible heading for the Titanic wreck - one year after Oceangate disaster
Mr Farage announced his plans to stand in the seat on Monday

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage charged with assault and criminal damage

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show as he prepares to go on trial over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show amid preparations for Rust shooting trial
German police found an email account linking Christian Brueckner to the Madeleine McCann case, a court has heard.

German police found ‘murder’ email account linking Christian Brueckner to Madeleine McCann disappearance
PC Smith, who is trained in tactical pursuit & containment (TPAC), took the decision to make contact with the e-bike.

Moment officer rams phone thief off e-bike after 24 phones stolen in London in just one hour
The King and Queen were overcome with emotion during speeches marking the D-Day anniversary

Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day