Perhaps the government will apologise once the Infected Blood Inquiry report is published, dare we hold our breath?

17 April 2023, 13:34 | Updated: 17 April 2023, 13:53

On World Haemophilia Day Des Collins the adviser to 1,500 victims and families impacted by the infected blood scandal, gives his LBC Views.

An estimated 2,400 patients died after being infected with HIV and Hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980
An estimated 2,400 patients died after being infected with HIV and Hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980. Picture: Infected Blood Inquiry
Des Collins

By Des Collins

Untrammeled use of contaminated blood and blood products in the 1970s and 1980s lead to widespread infection with HIV and/ or Hepatitis C and resulted in the deaths of thousands of people.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The story of the scandal of those infected by the NHS is harrowing to hear.

How this was allowed to happen is the subject of the Infected Blood Inquiry chaired by Sir Brian Langstaff, which heard its closing evidence at the start of this year. The final report is eagerly awaited by all involved this Autumn.

The Inquiry has exposed that throughout the 70s and 80s, medics, civil servants, governments and others became aware of concerns surrounding infected blood products but failed to act.

Worse still, a policy of denial and cover-up existed for decades. Ministers deferred excessively to civil servants who stubbornly refused to admit their mistakes, fearing significant legal and financial consequences.

Heart-wrenching testimony heard over the last 5 years led Sir Brian last Summer to recommend that interim compensation payments be made to those still alive and to the bereaved spouses of those who had died.

This marked a small step towards justice for some but still excluded all those who had lost parents, children and other family members – each of whom continues to suffer as a result.

Unusually, Sir Brian issued a second Interim Report earlier this month, in which he recommended, not only a full compensation package but also that the Government make interim payments as quickly as possible to this wider cohort of affected individuals - bereaved parents and children of the deceased - prior to his final report being published.

Extended eligibility is welcomed, however, the limitations that Sir Brian appears to impose on victims’ access to independent legal advice is concerning. The victims have suffered loss over many years. It is unrealistic to expect them to be able to quantify their claims without specialist advice.

Lawyer support has proved invaluable to the victims of the Post Office scandal, so it should similarly be available for infected blood victims.

The presently proposed alternatives are far from suitable given both the complexity of the claims and the significant emotional toll the process will inevitably have on the victims.

Compensation, however, is just one facet of the justice sought.

A fulsome apology from the Government is yearned for by those who have had their lives ruined.

Perhaps it will finally be forthcoming after Sir Brian’s Final Report is published. Dare we hold our breath?

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The Grand National is a spectacular event but that doesn't mean it shouldn't move with the times

The Grand National is a spectacular event but that doesn't mean it shouldn't move with the times

2 hours ago

James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest

2 hours ago

Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset

2 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

3 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

3 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Stranix bravely tackled Stewart as he tried to rob the shop

Moment brave shop worker drops his mop and single-handedly tackles gun-wielding robber forcing him to flee
Julia Wendell(l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r) has received nearly €1000 in donations in a bid to get 'back on her feet' after claiming to be Madeleine McCann (bottom r)

Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann's fundraiser pulls in nearly £1,000 despite negative DNA test result
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said they will attempt to relaunch the rocket in a few days time

Launch of world's biggest rocket Starship by SpaceX postponed with minutes to go

Costa coffee charges an additional 10p for drinks in all of its hospital branches.

Costa Coffee criticised for adding ‘hospital tax’ to drinks in NHS outlets

Coronation rehearsal (LBC)

'A very special moment': First glimpse of King Charles’s Coronation procession as rehearsal makes its way down The Mall
Tough Mudder branded a 'disgrace' by MP David Lammy as event destroys London Park

Tough Mudder branded a 'disgrace' by MP David Lammy as event destroys sections of London park
stock image

Police sergeant charged with raping woman three times while on duty

Rishi Sunak pictured after delivering his speech on plans to improve maths education

Rishi Sunak under investigation by parliamentary standards commissioner over possible failure to declare an interest
Vladimir Kara-Murza has been jailed for 25 years

Putin opponent Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years in jail in Russia for treason

nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses