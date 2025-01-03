It’s time to uncancel James Corden

James Corden is a national treasure - I don’t understand why he is hated by so many.

James Corden has undeniable talent - whether it's his writing, acting, or presenting, he rarely misses a beat.

In Britain, he’s best known for co-writing and starring in the BBC show Gavin & Stacey. Over the last two decades, it’s become the cornerstone of modern British TV comedy.

On Christmas Day, I watched the show for one final time. It was a perfect ending to a 17-year-long story, and I’ll admit I even shed a tear.

Nearly 20 million have seen the episode now and I hope that most agree that it was a treat to see Corden and co-writer Ruth Jones back on screen together.

Yet hours later, social media was ablaze with cruel comments, labelling Corden ‘unfunny’, ‘smug’ and a ‘bad actor’.

Social media thrives on toxicity and hate, often spilling into real-world opinions. Among my friends, it’s almost an unwritten rule to dislike James Corden.

But isn’t it time we reconsidered? He’s one of Britain’s most successful entertainers.

Corden took British humour across the pond, hosting CBS’s Late Late Show to much acclaim.

His Carpool Karaoke series was a stroke of genius, giving us unforgettable moments with Adele, Stevie Wonder, and Paul McCartney. Who else could convince Michelle Obama to belt out songs while cruising around the White House gardens?

Few British entertainers have achieved the level of transatlantic success Corden has. His versatility and charm allowed him to resonate with American audiences in ways many others couldn’t.

Much of the backlash stems from discomfort with his Americanised persona. Let’s not forget: US television hosts cater to American audiences. Adapting to that market isn’t a fault - it’s a skill.

There are also stories about his alleged behaviour, particularly towards waiters and junior staff. Rude behaviour is never excusable, and Corden himself has acknowledged past mistakes.

But doesn’t the ability to admit wrongdoing deserve some credit?

Corden has achieved more than most in his field. He’s been a cultural ambassador for British talent, showcasing UK creativity on a global stage.

Instead of tearing him down, let’s celebrate his accomplishments.

Next time you see James Corden on screen, try to look beyond the rumours. Focus instead on how he made you feel through Gavin & Stacey or Carpool Karaoke.

James Corden has spent enough time in exile. It’s time for us to move past the gossip and focus on the joy he’s brought to millions.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

