Macron’s gamble has failed—France can’t afford his denial any longer

By Assa Samaké-Roman

The collapse of the French government was both predictable and entirely avoidable.

President Emmanuel Macron’s refusal to take responsibility only adds to the frustration. Now, the French people are increasingly anxious and pessimistic about the future. Here we are, awaiting the appointment of a new Prime Minister and government, unsure whether they’ll even be able to pass a budget in the coming weeks.

This crisis didn’t happen by chance. It began with Macron’s original sin: his decision to ignore the results of the snap legislative elections that nobody forced him to call. The voters delivered a clear message, yet Macron chose to bypass the new parliamentary reality—where the Popular Front emerged as the leading bloc—and govern as though his camp had won and still held a majority.

Rather than reaching out to the left, his administration gambled on placating the far right, a strategy that was not only morally dubious but politically reckless.

Now, with his government in freefall, Macron is pointing fingers, accusing others—particularly the left—of destabilising the system. This refusal to acknowledge his own role in the chaos isn’t just irresponsible; it’s dangerous. France faces urgent challenges that cannot wait for political games.

Union leaders have already sounded the alarm over nearly 250 layoff plans in progress, affecting up to 200,000 jobs, especially in the industrial sector. These aren’t just numbers—they represent people whose livelihoods are at risk.

Combine this with a looming social crisis, marked by intensifying concerns over wages, housing, and healthcare, and it’s clear the country cannot afford further drift.

It’s time for Macron, and all political leaders, to face the reality of the situation. The era of clear parliamentary majorities is over. No single party can govern alone.

The solution will require negotiation, compromise, and shared responsibility—and it will inevitably fall short of satisfying everyone. But that’s the reality of governing in a fractured democracy.

Workers and families across France are desperate for action, not excuses. The stakes are far too high for anything less.

Assa Samaké-Roman is a French journalist, columnist and author living in Edinburgh, who focuses on politics, culture, and society.

