Macron’s gamble has failed—France can’t afford his denial any longer

6 December 2024, 13:29

Macron’s Gamble has failed—France can’t afford his denial any longer.
Macron’s Gamble has failed—France can’t afford his denial any longer. Picture: Getty
Assa Samaké-Roman

By Assa Samaké-Roman

The collapse of the French government was both predictable and entirely avoidable.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

President Emmanuel Macron’s refusal to take responsibility only adds to the frustration. Now, the French people are increasingly anxious and pessimistic about the future. Here we are, awaiting the appointment of a new Prime Minister and government, unsure whether they’ll even be able to pass a budget in the coming weeks.

This crisis didn’t happen by chance. It began with Macron’s original sin: his decision to ignore the results of the snap legislative elections that nobody forced him to call. The voters delivered a clear message, yet Macron chose to bypass the new parliamentary reality—where the Popular Front emerged as the leading bloc—and govern as though his camp had won and still held a majority.

Rather than reaching out to the left, his administration gambled on placating the far right, a strategy that was not only morally dubious but politically reckless.

Now, with his government in freefall, Macron is pointing fingers, accusing others—particularly the left—of destabilising the system. This refusal to acknowledge his own role in the chaos isn’t just irresponsible; it’s dangerous. France faces urgent challenges that cannot wait for political games.

Union leaders have already sounded the alarm over nearly 250 layoff plans in progress, affecting up to 200,000 jobs, especially in the industrial sector. These aren’t just numbers—they represent people whose livelihoods are at risk.

Combine this with a looming social crisis, marked by intensifying concerns over wages, housing, and healthcare, and it’s clear the country cannot afford further drift.

It’s time for Macron, and all political leaders, to face the reality of the situation. The era of clear parliamentary majorities is over. No single party can govern alone.

The solution will require negotiation, compromise, and shared responsibility—and it will inevitably fall short of satisfying everyone. But that’s the reality of governing in a fractured democracy.

Workers and families across France are desperate for action, not excuses. The stakes are far too high for anything less.

_______________

Assa Samaké-Roman is a French journalist, columnist and author living in Edinburgh, who focuses on politics, culture, and society.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it

53 mins ago

PM has unveiled the government's 'plan for change' including extra police and 1.5 million new homes

Britain is heading for a Reform revolution if Sir Keir Starmer doesn't deliver his 'Plan for Change'

20 hours ago

Jasleen Kaur won this year’s Turner Prize

Turner Prize remains controversial but this year's winning exhibition demonstrates art's power to connect

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Exclusive
The UK is 'heading for a recession', a top recruiter has warned

UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns

The popular disco music group the Village People on the podium in Hollywood to get a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

YMCA 'has never been a gay anthem' claims Village People songwriter

Prince William is set to join Donald Trump in the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Prince William set to join Donald Trump in Notre Dame reopening

Valdo Calocane

Valdo Calocane's Nottingham attack conviction prompts sentencing overhaul for 'diminished responsibility' killers

Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police.

Lincolnshire Police moved to 'special measures' over 'significant service failures'

Images have been released of the suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson

Smirking assassin 'arrived in New York by bus' weeks before healthcare CEO's killing - as NYPD manhunt continues

Latest News

See more Latest News

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

Mo Farah pictured last month

Mo Farah 'pursued for cash' by man whose name he was given when trafficked to the UK as a child
Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in apparent 'hit and run'

Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in 4x4 'hit and run'

Hongchi Xiao was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of Danielle Carr-Gomm.

Alternative healer jailed after grandmother died at slapping therapy workshop

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a former Debenhams in Kent.

Girl, 12, third child arrested on suspicion of arson over ex-Debenhams fire

Xi Jinping, left, and Vladimir Putin right, are striking closer military ties in the Arctic region.

China and Russia's naval 'Arctic alliance' poses chilling threat to the West, Pentagon warns
South Korea's ruling party chief has called for the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional power after his attempt to declare martial law.

South Korea's ruling party leader calls for suspension of president after attempt to impose martial law
Bruce Willis health update as Demi Moore shares details of Hollywood star's condition

Demi Moore issues Bruce Willis health update as she shares new details of Hollywood star's condition
The Princess of Wales will deliver a message of love and empathy at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey today.

'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service
Alleged spy Vanya Gaberova (L), Award-winning journalist Christo Grozev (R)

Russian spy discussed using 'true sexy b****' in honeytrap plot against award-winning journalist, court told