The modernisation of Westminster is required to restore the country's faith in democracy

12 November 2024, 17:42

'A blueprint for a 21st Century Parliament' has called for an overhaul of the standards in Westminster
'A blueprint for a 21st Century Parliament' has called for an overhaul of the standards in Westminster. Picture: Alamy

By Anya Sizer

Today's report from Compassion in Politics and 50:50 Parliament is a stark reminder of both the state of politics but also why we as the public should care. Not just for a few politicians but for us all.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It highlights an environment where many members feel simultaneously privileged to be working as an MP, yet constrained by the structures and traditions they find themselves in, or at worst simply unable to cope.

Trust in politicians is now at its lowest ever, at just 9% and It is for this reason that the findings of the report, the realities of life in Westminster, and the recommendations we have put forward matter. Because the public they serve matters.

The barriers put up to enter Westminster mean we still have a long way to go in terms of true representation among elected officials. Although progress has certainly been made and we now have a cabinet with the highest level of state educated members ever, it is still an environment that disproportionately adversely affects women and people of colour.

83% of the women surveyed said that their gender influenced their experience of being an MP and commented that the environment was ‘macho’ ‘misogynistic’ and an ‘old boys club'. Yet research shows that when there is greater gender balance on both corporate and statutory bodies, outcomes are better for all.

The recommendations we have put forward are designed to create the change that is needed. To facilitate Westminster in becoming a healthier, fairer and ultimately more productive place in which MPs can serve.

The public deserve Parliament to be a workplace where members are not associated with booing and jeering, where language used is accessible for the person on the street who they serve. Where the internal systems are modernised and made more accessible for all and ultimately where the business of politics can be conducted in a way we are truly proud of, truly engaged with.

Those of us involved in politics will read the report and I hope, be both frustrated and encouraged, and more than anything will be cautiously optimistic that perhaps now we could see real change.

We stand at a tipping point, so it is welcome that the new Government has immediately started the process of reform and engagement, and the work of the modernisation committee led by leader of the house Lucy Powell MP is taking input and suggestions as to how to shape Westminster going forward.

Anya Sizer is the democracy lead for Compassion in Politics.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Welby’s resignation alone won’t deliver justice—real change means putting survivors first.

Welby’s resignation alone won’t deliver justice—real change means putting survivors first

5 hours ago

Britain can avoid its own Trump moment – but only by addressing voter frustrations.

Britain can avoid its own Trump moment – but only by addressing voter frustrations

8 hours ago

Football’s six-match ban on teen for asking a simple question exposes a broken system.

Football’s six-match ban on teen for asking a simple question exposes a broken system

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

x

Journalist who broke story of John Smyth's abuse defends Archbishop of Canterbury following resignation

Kate Mulcahy, 37, was found dead after a fierce blaze broke out at the home in Greater Manchester

Mother of four, 37, killed in fire at £1.2m home as her four young children 'manage to escape'

A key vote on assisted dying will take place at the end of the month.

'There are different views and opinions': MP behind assisted dying bill reveals cabinet split ahead of key vote

The Queen at her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.

Queen Camilla seen for the first time after missing Remembrance Sunday service due to chest infection

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Why has Justin Welby resigned and what happens next to the Church? All your questions answered

The trio of brazen shoplifters has been jailed

Shameless shoplifters jailed for stealing £200,000 of goods in 120 offences after being caught on CCTV

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Houses of Parliament

'Knifeman' arrested by armed police after reports of man 'carrying knives' outside Parliament
Justin Welby has resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury in the wake of abuse scandal

Read in full: Justin Welby's letter resigning as Archbishop of Canterbury

Curtis Green

Father-to-be shot dead after south London party named and pictured for first time as family pay tribute
Nottingham Panthers forward Johnson suffered a fatal neck injury in October 2023

Police issue update on man arrested over manslaughter of ice hockey player Adam Johnson

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns following damning report into Church abuse scandal
The husband of Erin Jayne Plummer has reportedly died in a suspected self-harm incident

Husband of Australian TV star dies suddenly two years after her suicide leaving three kids orphaned
Sue Gray

Sue Gray rejects Keir Starmer's job offer after being removed as chief of staff

Malin Andersson was caught in a horror motorway incident

Love Island star Malin Andersson 'seconds from death' after £100k BMW 'blew up and caught fire'
Keir Starmer gives a press conference at Cop29

Starmer unveils new target to slash UK emissions - but insists he 'won't tell Brits how to live their lives'
The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere