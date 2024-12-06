No one should celebrate the shooting of Brian Thompson - but health insurance companies must become more humane

6 December 2024, 17:35 | Updated: 6 December 2024, 17:37

Brian Thompson was shot several times outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning in a targeted attack.
Brian Thompson was shot several times outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning in a targeted attack. Picture: nypd

By Yolonda Y. Wilson, Ph.D.

One feature of health insurance in the United States is that access to health insurance may be affected by personal characteristics, such as employment status or marital status.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Patients may find themselves wading through a system of pre-authorizations, denials after a pre-authorization, and refusal to pay claims post-procedure.

The processes can be confusing and contradictory, leaving patients frustrated and without much-needed care.

It is against this cultural backdrop that many responded to the murder of the CEO of one of the major insurance companies in the US.

In some US social media spaces, many shared stories of pain regarding insurance delays or denials (some from the company in question, others not) that led to the deaths of loved ones or negative health outcomes for themselves or their loved ones.

I shared my own painful story of an insurance denial that happened approximately two days before a pre-authorized, scheduled surgery.

Meanwhile, there were others who felt that the telling and re-telling of these stories was disrespectful.

They felt that any remark that could be construed as critical of the recently departed was morally out of bounds, especially in the moments after the news broke of the killing.

As a professional bioethicist who shared her own personal story, I am interested in what these stories reveal about the state of US health care.

Before there was any information about the shooter, there was wide speculation that they must have been someone who (or whose loved one) was denied a claim.

While I do not think that this shooting is to be celebrated, I know that the practices of health insurance companies are a tremendous source of pain, grief, anger, and loss for millions of people in the US.

These companies have the power of life, death, and ill-health in their hands, and are, too often perceived as choosing the latter two.

That the story of a high-profile killing on a public street has been met with stories of grief, helplessness, and frustration is sad.

This does not have to be the state of affairs.

No one’s loved one can be brought back, but if there is a possibility for anything positive to come out of these events, then perhaps this is the moment that health insurance practices become more humane and less profit-driven.

Yolonda Wilson, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor in the Department of Health Care Ethics at Saint Louis University in the United States.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

42 mins ago

Macron’s Gamble has failed—France can’t afford his denial any longer.

Macron’s gamble has failed—France can’t afford his denial any longer

4 hours ago

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it

4 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate is taking part in the Christmas carol service

Lady in red: Kate arrives at Westminster Abbey as beaming royal attends Christmas carol service

Police are putting together the assassin's movements

From cross-country trip to hostel stay: How New York assassin travelled and lay in wait before shooting health boss

boohoo Collective Launch Party.

Boohoo bosses' stalking claims investigated after surveillance tech found near offices

Tory peer Lord Rami Ranger who 'harassed and bullied' a female journalist has been stripped of his CBE following an order from King Charles.

Tory peer who 'harassed and bullied' journalist stripped of CBE after King orders it to be 'cancelled'

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivered his final speech in the House of Lords on Thursday.

Justin Welby apologises for hurting abuse survivors in ‘tone-deaf’ speech that left victims ‘appalled’

Putin said during a meeting with Lukashenko that the Oreshnik ballistic missile (not pictured) could be fired from Belarus

Russia 'to fire its hypersonic Oreshnik missiles from Belarus next year', Putin claims in chilling warning

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nine of his victims were students at Lagan College and two were teenage Army cadets.

Former school welfare officer handed three-year sentence for sexually assaulting teen girls
Leanne McDonnell was accused of owning a banned dog (dog pictured is not the animal in question).

Stratford deadly dog attack victim named after being savaged by 'dangerous fighting dog'

Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama poses for photo during an interview in Osaka on February 4, 2016. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, 54-year-old Miho Nakayama was found dead at her home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

'I have been to hell and back': Heartbreaking final message as Japan’s ‘most beautiful woman’ found dead in bathtub
Calin Georgescu was due to face off against a pro-EU candidate on Sunday

Romania orders rerun of election first round won by far-right pro-Russia candidate after 'Kremlin interference'
Inquests into the deaths of the five people killed in the helicopter crash will begin next month.

Leicester stadium helicopter disaster inquest to start next month - six years after tragedy
The UK is 'heading for a recession', a top recruiter has warned

UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns
The popular disco music group the Village People on the podium in Hollywood to get a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

YMCA 'has never been a gay anthem' claims Village People songwriter

Prince William is set to join Donald Trump in the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Prince William set to join Donald Trump in Notre Dame reopening

Images have been released of the suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson

Smirking assassin 'arrived in New York by bus' weeks before healthcare CEO's killing - as NYPD manhunt continues
Xi Jinping, left, and Vladimir Putin right, are striking closer military ties in the Arctic region.

China and Russia's naval 'Arctic alliance' poses chilling threat to the West, Pentagon warns