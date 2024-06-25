Sunak finally axes support for Tory betting suspects now he's sure to face accusations of weak leadership

25 June 2024, 12:03

Sunak finally axes support for Tory betting suspects now he's sure to face accusations of weak leadership
Sunak finally axes support for Tory betting suspects now he's sure to face accusations of weak leadership. Picture: LBC/Getty
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Rishi Sunak has finally pulled support for two Tory candidates suspected of making bets in relation to the date of the election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thirteen days after the allegations first came to light about one candidate - Craig Williams - the Tories have now said they won't support them.

The question on everyone's lips now is - why the wait?

Pressure has been building for days for the PM to take action, especially after Williams admitted he'd made bet and said it had been an error.

Laura Saunders, the other candidate in question, has not commented herself.

But a statement from her solicitors has said she will be cooperating with the probe and it was inappropriate to conduct an investigation by the media, suggesting the BBC may have breached her privacy rights.

Sunak last night promised that anyone found guilty would face the full force of the law - and be booted out of the party.

So far the latter hasn't happened yet - and will likely be a decision for after the final investigations are complete.

There's no news yet either on whether the two Tory officials will be permanently kicked out of their jobs - Nick Mason and Tony Lee are taking leaves of absence.

But the party and leadership clearly feels like the flak is too much to stand in the final days of this campaign.

I'm told this decision is as a result of internal Tory inquiries into the details of Williams and Saunders, suggesting they've found concrete proof from both of them about the allegations, enough to make them confident to suspend.

The pressure from top Tories including Steve Baker and Sir Robert Buckland to suspend them will also have played a part.

It means the party will pull resources to campaign from them in their seats - like leafleting and rallies.

But their names will still appear on the ballot paper on July 4 as it's too late for them to be removed.

Make no mistake, this would have been a difficult call for Sunak - Williams is one of his closest allies and confidants.

His seat was already on a knife edge and will be even trickier to win now.

The best way for parties to react to these sorts of allegations is quick action to neutralise attacks from opponents and get ahead of the game.

The alternative strategy is to stick like glue to the promise of a review or independent investigation with a decision taken out of their hands entirely.

To do the latter for thirteen days and then revert to the former is the worst of both worlds.

Sunak will be accused of weak leadership by failing to act quickly enough, after a week and a half of torrid headlines which have dogged the latter half of the campaign.

And all while the threat of more names to come hangs over the final days before July 4 - where the PM and the other Tories involved will face their fates.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

17 hours ago

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium on June 21

Taylormania has taken over London - why is everyone so obsessed with Taylor Swift?

1 day ago

Ministers should implement the recommendations from my review into political violence and disruption, says Lord Walney.

Eco-vandals make future climate chaos more likely, not less - the next government must reinforce the rule of law

4 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

1 month ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

1 month ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Anne's husband has visited her in hospital

Princess Anne's husband visits her in hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse and given concussion
The Met Office has issued multiple "very high" warnings for pollen count

'Pollen bomb' to explode over UK - here's how to survive it

Dua Lipa suffered a security scare while rehearsing for her Glastonbury appearance

TikToker breaks into Dua Lipa rehearsals for Glastonbury and makes 'total prat' of themselves in security scare
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock has died at the age of 49

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock - who was behind huge 2000s hit Butterfly dies at 49

Jay Slater (main) and Tenerife police hin ting for the missing Brit

Jay Slater detectives find different missing Briton while searching Tenerife gorge

Tommy Robinson has been arrested

Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada for immigration offences and stripped of passport

Home Secretary James Cleverly (left) and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper take part in a live immigration debate on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast at Global Studios in Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 25, 2024.

James Cleverly debates Yvette Cooper on immigration | Watch Again

Home Secretary James Cleverly (left) and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper take part in a live immigration debate on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Yvette Cooper says Labour will 'work with other countries' on migrant returns despite pledging to axe Rwanda scheme
Yvette Cooper slammed Just Stop Oil as 'pathetic'

Yvette Cooper slams 'pathetic' Just Stop Oil as she brands Stonehenge stunt a 'total disgrace'
James Cleverly and Yvette Cooper clashed on immigration

Labour will open door to 100,000 more migrants, James Cleverly claims, as Yvette Cooper accuses him of lying