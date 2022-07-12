LBC Views: Tory MPs must give the party faithful a proper choice

12 July 2022, 11:19

Tory MPs must give the party faithful a proper choice in the leadership race
Tory MPs must give the party faithful a proper choice in the leadership race. Picture: LBC

By Stephen Rigley

Perhaps it was inevitable that the Tory leadership contest would not be a cordial, civilised affair.

Almost as soon as a candidate has put themselves forward, they have been greeted with a volley of personal attacks and vicious smears.

For any wannabe Prime Minister and their team, these 'blue on blue wars' are an unedifying spectacle. The challenges for Britain's next Prime Minister are great and the responsibilities are huge.

Yet exactly what does each candidate actually stand for? What is their vision for a post covid Britain out of the EU?

Hopefully, it will become clear over the forthcoming weeks and months but as it stands the only concrete pledge we have seen from the various candidates is a promise to cut taxes.

This is potentially great news for all of us, but are these proposals credible? Are they properly costed?

It seems bizarre but it is a fact that the future Prime Minister will be decided by around 200,000 members of the Conservative party.

At least they are experienced in making such a choice: the departing leader was voted in by party members in 2019 and sat in Downing Street for months before asking the rest of the public whether they were happy for him to be there.

Mr Johnson was the third Tory leader to be crowned by members since they were given a say in the matter back in the 2000s – it was previously up to party MPs alone.

And just who are this electorate with the future of the country in their hands.

Very little is known about the Tory party membership. Research indicates more than half are aged over 60, and they tend to be male residents of southern England.

They are overwhelmingly white – at 97% – although ethnic minorities remain heavily underrepresented across all UK political parties.

But what is clear is each one of these grassroots members has their own beliefs and values.

Before it gets that far we need to see class from the Tory MPs and one thing is clear, they must give their party faithful a proper choice.

They must abandon the lurid fights among themselves and properly challenge the candidates on their goals and vision for the future of the country.

There are vast challenges that Britain is facing and a new Prime Minister will have a bulging in-tray with the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine and Scottish independence all demanding attention.

The responsibility for the party membership is huge and they need a clear vision set out for Britain's future.

And for them to have a chance, the MPs need to make sure that the best candidates go forward with the clearest vision for the country's future.

Hopefully, that won't be too much to ask.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

30 mins ago

Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC

2 hours ago

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr

19 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jamie Lewin, 16, was a promising boxer.

Promising boxer, 16, who died swimming in quarry was 'one in a million', says heartbroken mum
Harry will make a speech on Nelson Mandela Day

Prince Harry to be joined by Meghan Markle for Mandela Day UN speech
There has been baggage chaos and long queues at Heathrow Airport in recent months.

Heathrow tells airlines to stop selling tickets for summer travel
Rishi Sunak was announcing his Tory leadership bid today in a speech

Rishi races ahead as Raab and Shapps back former Chancellor in leadership race
Firefighters saved a cap with a specialist pet mask.

Cat's life saved by London firefighters in first use of pet oxygen mask
The Rwanda plan has been pushed back due to the Tory leadership contest.

Rwanda migrant flights 'on hold' until Tory leadership contest finishes
Head of Ofgem Jonathan Brearley (left) has warned the October price cap will be higher than first predicted.

Energy bills could reach staggering '£3,200' in October as Ofgem warns of soaring prices
The Followers: A Global Player exclusive podcast

The Followers: A new Global Player podcast with Shelagh Fogarty
Etonian blasts Tories over 'absurd, subsidised' charitable status for private schools

Etonian backs Starmer over 'absurd' charitable status for private schools
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet