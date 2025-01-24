The US just took a step backwards on global tax fairness - and we’ll all pay the price

24 January 2025, 12:36

The US just took a step backwards on global tax fairness - and we’ll all pay the price.
The US just took a step backwards on global tax fairness - and we’ll all pay the price. Picture: Getty
John Caudwell

By John Caudwell

The US pulling out of the global minimum corporate tax rate is a hugely disappointing backwards move.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I applauded when the G7 agreed this back in 2021, and every step of the long road that saw more than 130 countries sign up to it. It was a massive victory towards a fairer global tax system.

It’s completely immoral and unfair that large multinationals are able to avoid paying tax in the countries where they sell their products and instead hide those profits in low-tax or tax-free havens.

The whole of society suffers when the biggest players don’t pay their fair share, thus depriving governments of the resources they need to fund essential public services.

Should some of the poorest people in the world be robbed of food, healthcare or education simply to inflate the P&L of a handful of the wealthiest companies in human history?

The rate agreed, and due to come into effect this month, was only 15% so hardly excessive and already well below the global corporation tax average of 23.5% (and the current UK rate of 25%).

Is it really OK that the likes of Google, Amazon and Starbucks continue to pay less than 15% tax on what they earn in the UK?

And, apart from how society is impacted, how is that fair to domestic competitors?

John Caudwell is a Business leader, philanthropist and the founder of Phones 4U.

________________

John Caudwell is a Business leader, philanthropist and the founder of Phones 4U.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Extremist content is everywhere—the Online Safety Act won’t stop terrorism unless it targets smaller platforms.

Extremist content is everywhere - the Online Safety Act won’t stop terrorism unless it targets smaller platforms

32 mins ago

Axel Rudakubana

'What punishment is enough?' Andrew Marr reflects on 52-year sentence of 'girl hating sadist' Axel Rudakubana

18 hours ago

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Detectives release CCTV in hunt three men seen leaving flat of 'beloved' drag queen after star found dead

CCTV released in hunt for three men seen leaving flat of 'beloved' drag queen after star found dead

Breaking
Breaking News

Pie fortune heir jailed for 19 years for stabbing his best friend to death in 'barbaric' attack

The sentence was passed in Rudakubana's absence, with the judge declaring: "I will not continue to have these proceedings disrupted”

Southport child killer Axel Rudakubana to have sentence reviewed amid concerns it is 'unduly lenient'

Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop sells an 'extra extra large pie' for £200

Jeremy Clarkson sparks anger by charging £200 for a pie at Cotswolds farm shop

Police chiefs should be able to share trial details to stop 'social media rumour', Met police admits

Police chiefs should be able to share trial information to quell 'social media rumour', admits Sir Mark Rowley

Sara Sharif died after a horrifying campaign of abuse

Judges who oversaw Sara Sharif’s care can be named next week

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police launch murder probe after body of girl, 6, found in house with dead father

Police launch murder probe after body of girl, 6, found in house with dead father

Paul Antony Butler, 53, was located and arrested in the Liskeard area of Cornwall, which is around 20 miles from Plymouth.

Tributes pour in for ‘lovely’ uni tutor, 48, stabbed to death in horror Plymouth attack – as man, 53, arrested
Sir Mark's comments come after it emerged a 14-year-old boy stabbed to death on a bus was 'Grippa' - an aspiring rapper.

Met chief ‘supports’ controls on drill rap and lyrics - and all ‘material online that inspires murder’
The Southport killer joins a list of cowardly criminals who hid in their cells during sentencing.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana joins infamous list of cowardly criminals who hid in their cells during sentencing
Online extremism under scrutiny: The Prime Minister calls for tougher regulations to curb access to violent content following the Southport murders.

Terrorism ‘kill guides’ shared in social media groups targeting 'loners' and people 'obsessed with violence'
Southport attack was ‘not an act of terrorism,’ Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

Southport attack was ‘not an act of terrorism,’ Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

Winds of up to 118mph have been recorded as Storm Éowyn batters UK

LIVE: Millions warned to stay at home as Storm Éowyn batters UK with 118mph hurricane force winds
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

JFK's grandson slams Trump after president orders assassination files to be made public

Actress and Writer Dame Maureen Lipman reads The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin

Actress and Writer Dame Maureen Lipman reads The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'All will be revealed': Trump orders last JFK assassination files to be released