'Labour's house of cards is falling down': Vaughan Gething’s Welsh Labour government has collapsed

Andrew RT Davies MS is the Leader of the Welsh Conservatives

By Andrew RT Davies, MS

Vaughan Gething’s Labour Welsh Government has collapsed around him.

After months of damaging political paralysis to Wales’ detriment, Labour’s house of cards has fallen down and the First Minister has resigned.

After accepting a £200,000 donation from a convicted criminal, after sacking a minister who has questioned his honesty and after losing a vote of no confidence in the Welsh Parliament and ignoring it, Vaughan Gething has finally acknowledged the writing on the wall.

Four senior Labour Cabinet ministers, including Gething’s former leadership rival, Jeremy Miles, resigned today in a coordinated attempt to excise the scandal-ridden First Minister out of office.

Mark my words, all of those Cabinet Members are culpable.

All four of those members of the Labour Welsh Government have sat in successive administrations that have overseen record high waiting lists, record high economic inactivity and record low PISA results, with the steepest decline in educational standards in the whole UK.

They all supported the disastrous barmy 20mph speed limit policy and the diversion of vital resources from our ailing Welsh NHS to fund 36 more politicians in Cardiff Bay.

They sat idly by and accepted the ministerial pay-packet, enabling Vaughan Gething and his arrogant approach to government at every turn.

They served Gething through the thick of it for weeks and months and with the full knowledge of his political expediencies for years.

And on top of all of that and his resignation, Gething has just published an unredacted screenshot, the content of which drags at least two of the outgoing ministers into the mud with First Minister who had sought to delete the Covid-era chat’s contents.

An utter show of the proverbial kind is rolling through Cardiff as we speak.

The people of Wales have been let down.

Don’t forget that Keir Starmer himself, knowing all of his faults, backed Vaughan Gething to the hilt. His judgement must be brought into question here.

I have no doubt that these Labour ministers were waiting for the conclusion of the general election before making their moves, extending Wales’ political paralysis for Keir Starmer’s gain.

They put party before country.

Wales will remember.

