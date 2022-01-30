Crunch week for Boris as partygate report due and controversial tax hike confirmed

Boris Johnson faces the fallout of his national insurance rise while he awaits the Sue Gray report. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson faces a crunch week in his premiership, with the long-awaited Sue Gray report due to be released as well as mounting pressure for him to tackle the cost of living.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Johnson has been facing questions as the cost of living soars, with energy bills skyrocketing and the expectation they will surge further - potentially to nearly £2,000 - when the price cap is increased again from April.

The Prime Minister also confirmed a controversial hike to national insurance over the weekend, despite reports he was "wobbling" over the policy.

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Soaring energy bills to 'rise to £1,900 from April'

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Keir Starmer says he can save families £200 as gas bills soar

In an article in the Sunday Times in which Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak claimed they were "tax-cutting Conservatives", the pair made a firm commitment to go ahead with the 1.25 percentage point increase, designed to tackle the Covid-induced NHS backlog and reform social care.

LBC's Camilla Tominey said she was "incensed" at the decision, questioning why national insurance was being put up by a Government who recently wrote off £4.3 billion in fraudulent Covid loans.

All of this has taken place against a backdrop of growing disquiet in the Tory party stemming from allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street over the course of the pandemic - including a birthday party for the PM, and two leaving parties held hours before the Queen mourned Prince Philip alone at his funeral.

Ms Gray's report into the parties has been in the works for weeks, with new allegations and an announcement of a Met Police investigation pushing its publication date back.

Read more: Govt accused of 'extreme negligence' after spending £0.5b on PPE that can't be used

Watch: Boris Johnson is a 'security risk', former home secretary tells LBC

But it is thought the report could now be published this week, after Ms Gray reportedly made the decision to release a redacted version at the request of the Met instead of waiting for their investigation to conclude.

With some MPs reportedly waiting to see the report before deciding whether to support the Prime Minister or call for him to resign, the stakes for Mr Johnson are high.

There are also questions over how much of the report is going to be published.

Whilst the Met have asked Ms Gray to make "minimal" references to the allegations they are investigating, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said it would be a "Whitehall whitewash" to not publish the full report, saying a redacted version would be "not worth the paper it is written on".

Meanwhile, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP said: "No-one will accept a Westminster cover-up.

"If the UK Government refuses to publish the full unredacted report it will prove, yet again, that Westminster is utterly corrupt and broken beyond repair.

"It won't save Boris Johnson's skin. It will only add to the calls for him to go."