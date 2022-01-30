Boris Johnson is a 'security risk', former home secretary tells LBC

30 January 2022, 13:26 | Updated: 30 January 2022, 13:30

By Sophie Barnett

Former home secretary Lord David Blunkett has told LBC Boris Johnson is a "security risk" after it was claimed highly-classified documents were left lying around his Downing Street flat.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The classified material, known as Strap documents, were allegedly found lying around in the Prime Minister's Downing Street flat and in the upstairs quarters at his Chequers retreat.

The PM's former top aide Dominic Cummings ordered a crackdown on intelligence documents being put in Mr Johnson's red box in early 2020 after becoming alarmed by the "frat house" atmosphere, the Sunday Times reported.

Appearing on LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday, Lord David Blunkett said the issue of security at Downing Street should be prioritised.

The former home secretary, from 2001 to 2004, told Tom Swarbrick: "We've got two issues here, the breach of Covid rules by those who often were involved in making the rules and we've got breach of security at No10 and No11, which should worry us all."

He told Tom questions need to be answered as to how and why footage of what took place at Downing Street got out, adding there is a "real problem" at No10 in terms of security.

Read more: Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities, Lord Saville suggests

"When John Major was prime minister there was an attack by the IRA on Downing Street. Since then we've developed an understanding of cyber attack as opposed to physical attack, I don't think the people dealing with the security around the prime minister and the chancellor have the first idea about the potential of cyber attack," Lord Blunkett told Tom.

"I think out of this fiasco over the last few months, the revelations, I think we should be concentrating on getting that right as well as drawing a line under what's happened with the parties and trying to restore some credibility to the British government."

He added that MI5 and counter-terror police should be looking at possible security breaches if they haven't already, stressing there are "real implications".

"You are suggesting the prime minister is a security risk?" Tom asked.

"I think so, yes," Lord Blunkett replied.

Read more: Sunak 'brands partygate unsurvivable for PM and plans his leadership campaign'

"I think the way that this has emerged needs us to ask the question what if it was a foreign power with malign interests that had actually infiltrated the systems at Downing Street, including CCTV and the like.

"It clearly wasn't. But at one stage I was thinking who knows who is behind this as well as Dominic Cummings.

"Those questions are profound ones for the future. And whilst we must clear up who did what and why, and whether they let us down very badly in terms of the breach of rules they were making, in the long term we've got to get these other issues sorted."

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Lord Saville: Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities

Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities, Lord Saville suggests

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 30/01 | Watch again

Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

Exclusive
Former Brexit Minister David Davis told LBC the Tories are "paralysed" as long as Johnson remains in power.

'Kindest thing' for Boris Johnson’s legacy would be for him to go, David Davis tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 23/01 | Watch again

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10's garden party

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10 party

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

MPs Chris Bryant and Peter Bone had very different perceptions of the PM.

'He's making fools of every single Tory who comes on to defend him': MPs clash over PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 16/01 | Watch again

Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

The Shadow Chancellor told LBC: "Broken promises won't pay people's bills"

'A catastrophe': Shadow Chancellor hits out at govt over spiralling energy costs

Nadhim Zahawi said he "didn't recognise" the report that free lateral flow tests will be scrapped in the coming weeks.

Lateral flow tests will remain free for now, minister insists

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in full

Derek Chauvin trial: 'Today justice has been served'

Derek Chauvin trial: 'Today justice has been served'

The European Super League plan is driven by greed, says AFTV founder

The European Super League plan is driven by greed, says AFTV founder
George Eustice grilled over involvement in policies that benefit his family farm

George Eustice grilled over involvement in policies that benefit his family farm
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Keir Starmer saved Labour from 'cult of far-left' Corbyn supporters

Keir Starmer saved Labour from 'cult of far-left' Corbyn supporters
David Davis branded the vaccine passports proposal "nonsense"

Vaccine passports proposal is 'nonsense', David Davis tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Latest News

See more Latest News

People during a remembrance walk in Derry to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Bloody Sunday: Families hold remembrance walk for those killed on 50th anniversary
Allegations have emerged against Manchester United star Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United issue statement after Mason Greenwood accused of attacking girlfriend
Anti-vaccine protesters have stormed Ottowa.

Trudeau forced into hiding as 50,000 anti-vax 'Freedom Convoy' truckers storm capital
North Korea has launched what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since US President Joe Biden took office.

US condemns North Korea after it launches largest missile test since 2017
The UK is expected to make a major military offer to NATO

UK to send warships and jets to NATO in 'major military offer' as Russian tensions rise
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have confirmed the planned National Insurance hike will go ahead in April

Johnson and Sunak confirm National Insurance hike but insist they are 'tax-cutting Tories'
Fourteen-year-old Kameron Parchment has been missing since Tuesday evening

Mother 'worried sick' about son, 14, missing from north London
Rishi Sunak has reportedly began planning his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson

Sunak 'brands partygate unsurvivable for PM and plans his leadership campaign'
Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'
'I'd do it again': Woman subjected to 'dehumanising' strip-search stands by activism

'I'd do it again': Woman subjected to 'dehumanising' strip-search stands by activism

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile