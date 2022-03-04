Labour candidate Paulette Hamilton wins Birmingham Erdington by-election

4 March 2022, 01:31 | Updated: 4 March 2022, 01:40

Labour candidate Paulette Hamilton
Labour candidate Paulette Hamilton. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Labour's Paulette Hamilton has become the country's newest MP after winning the Birmingham Erdington by-election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The contest was triggered by the death of Jack Dromey, who held the seat for Labour in 2019 with a majority of 3,601 Ms Hamilton won with a majority of 3,266 but the by-election failed to inspire voters, with a turnout of just 27%.

She picked up 9,413 votes, ahead of Tory candidate Robert Alden with 6,147.

In her victory speech, Paulette Hamilton said: "I am absolutely delighted - exhausted but delighted."

Thanking her family and campaign team, she also gave thanks to police and council staff for the "smooth-running" of the count operation, adding: "I know it's a lot of work that often goes unmentioned, so thank you for your endless professionalism and commitment to the democratic process.

"Something I think we all treasure even more following the events in Europe."

Read more: Europe's biggest nuclear power plant engulfed in flames after Russian tank attack

Read more: Oligarch found dead in Surrey mansion 'feared he was on Putin's hit list'

Ms Hamilton, who revealed her father had died just as her campaign got underway, also thanked her Labour colleagues for their support "through four storms" and her bereavement.

She said: "But I'd also like to say a special thank you to Kier Starmer for his endless support - even when my dad died, they were there, they wrapped me in cotton wool, and they supported me, and my dad isn't even buried yet but they were there when I was crying".

A Labour spokesman said: "In Paulette, the people of Birmingham Erdington have elected a great local champion. We're delighted that this campaign has seen the first black MP elected from a Birmingham constituency.

"Increasing our vote share is a huge achievement and shows that with Keir Starmer's leadership, Labour is regaining the trust of voters in our traditional 'red wall' seats in the Midlands after the disastrous results of the 2019 general election.

"Even in a traditionally low turnout seat with a well-known Tory candidate, we've seen a swing to Labour with voters backing Keir Starmer's contract for the British people based on security, prosperity and respect for all."

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Fire breaks out at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant after Russian tank attack
Neighbour's say Mikhail Watford feared he was on Putin's hit list

Oligarch found dead in Surrey mansion 'feared he was on Putin's hit list'
Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Vladimir Putin to sit down with him at the negotiation table

'I don't bite': Zelenskyy asks for a sit down with Putin after chilling warning to Ukraine
People gather at the Bandstand on Clapham Common on the first anniversary of the murder of Sarah Everard

Hundreds gather in Clapham Common to mark anniversary of Sarah Everard's death
ukraine queen

Queen gives 'generous donation' to Ukraine war victims as Covid recovery continues
Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov have been hit with sanctions

UK slap sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs including Alisher Usmanov
Gavin Williamson has been given a knighthood.

Backlash as Gavin Williamson awarded knighthood

More than 100 people in Scotland have signed up to fight in Ukraine's army

More than 100 Brits sign up to fight for Ukraine's 'international legion' against Russia
Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people
'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer