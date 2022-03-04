Breaking News

Fire breaks out at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant after Russian tank attack

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

A fire has broken out at Europe's largest nuclear power plant following an attack from Moscow forces, in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba's warned if the Zaporizhzhia power plant "blows up" it'll be ten-times bigger than the Chernobyl disaster.

He's urging Russian troops to hold their fire "from all sides" so firefighters can set up a security zone.

A government official told The Associated Press elevated levels of radiation are being detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, but a plant spokesman later said they remained at normal levels.

The plant in the Ukrainian city of Energodar accounts for about one-quarter of Ukraine’s power generation.

Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and had set fire to one of the facility's six reactors.

This is not the kind of thing you want to see happening at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. pic.twitter.com/fKjjFCcWN0 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) March 4, 2022

Read more: 'I don't bite': Zelenskyy asks for a sit down with Putin after chilling warning to Ukraine

Read more: Oligarch found dead in Surrey mansion 'feared he was on Putin's hit list'

He says the reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside.

He says firefighters cannot get near the fire because they are being shot at.

A YouTube live stream of the power plant appeared to show missiles being fired before the plant burst into flames.

Later flashing lights of emergency vehicles were reportedly seen arriving to the scene, but their path was blocked by Russian armed forces.

The fighting at Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River, came as another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

Elsewhere, Russian forces gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.

Read more: Putin hails invasion 'success' and says Ukraine uses 'human shields' in bizarre address

Read more: 'Thousands' of Russians flee amid fears Putin will declare martial law after protests

The mayor of Enerhodar said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city's outskirts.

Dmytro Orlov urged residents not to leave their homes.

Moscow's advance on Ukraine's capital in the north has apparently stalled over the past few days, with a huge armoured column outside Kyiv at a standstill.

And stiffer than expected resistance from the outmanned, outgunned Ukrainians has staved off the swift victory that Russia may have expected.

But the Russian forces have brought their superior firepower to bear in the past few days, launching missile and artillery attacks on civilian areas and making significant gains in the south as part of an effort to sever the country's connection to the Black and Azov seas.

Cutting Ukraine's access to the coastline would deal a crippling blow to the country's economy and allow Russia to build a land corridor stretching from its border, across Crimea, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014, and all the way west to Romania.

The Russians announced the capture of Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed that forces have taken over local government headquarters in the vital Black Sea port of 280,000, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.

Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea, plunging it into darkness, isolation and fear. Electricity and phone service were largely down, and homes and shops faced food and water shortages. Without phone connections, medics did not know where to take the wounded.

Read more: Queen gives 'generous donation' to Ukraine war victims as Covid recovery continues

Read more: Twins became orphans on the first day of their lives, Ukrainian MP says

Mr Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that he was determined to press on with his attack "until the end", according to an official in the French president's office.

Mr Macron admitted his efforts to broker peace had not yet borne fruit, saying in a tweet: "I spoke to President Putin this morning.

"He refuses to stop his attacks on Ukraine at this point.

"It is vital to maintain dialogue to avoid human tragedy.

"I will continue my efforts and contacts.

"We must avoid the worst."

Despite a profusion of evidence of civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure by the Russian military, Mr Putin also called accusations that his military had attacked residential areas part of "an anti-Russian disinformation campaign" and insisted that Russia uses "only precision weapons to exclusively destroy military infrastructure". Ukrainians still in the country faced another grim day.