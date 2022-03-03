Twins became orphans on the first day of their lives, Ukrainian MP says

By Asher McShane

A Ukrainian MP told LBC the heartbreaking story of two twins who "became orphans on the first day of their lives" because of Putin's invasion of the country.

Inna Sovsun told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the newborn twins lost both of their parents as Putin rained shells on Kharkiv.

“He is destroying the city, turning it into Aleppo," said Ms Sovsun.

“I saw bombs exploding five minutes walk from my school.

“We know there were casualties among children.”

She said as of yesterday there had been 20 child casualties.”

“I heard this story yesterday of twins born in a bunker in Kharkiv. They were born the night before and yesterday both of their parents were killed in another bombardment.

“They became orphans the first day of their life. That is what Putin is doing to my native city.

“It is my duty now to tell the whole world.”

The International Criminal Court (ICC) opened a war crimes investigation on Wednesday night after Britain and 37 allies referred Russia over what the Prime Minister described as "abhorrent" attacks in Ukraine.

The move came as Ukraine's capital Kyiv braced for a siege with huge explosions reported, its second-largest city Kharkiv reeled from further strikes and the port city Kherson was said to have been taken by Russian military.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said work would begin "immediately", with his team already collecting evidence, after the co-ordinated referral freed him to get to work without the need for judicial approval.

The United Nations Refugee Agency reported this morning that over one million refugees have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Thousands of people, including as many as 2,000 civilians, have died in one week of Russia's invasion.

Boris Johnson warned the Russian president he "cannot commit these horrific acts with impunity".

A second round of talks aimed at ending the fighting in Ukraine is expected today, but there are little hopes of a breakthrough.