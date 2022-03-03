First city falls to Russian troops as Putin launches 'campaign of terror' for civilians

Russia's defence ministry said forces had captured the city of Kherson. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The first city in Ukraine has fallen to Russian troops, as Putin's army escalate their attacks on crowded urban areas in "a blatant campaign of terror".

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday, Russian armed forces had captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

The port city is under Russian soldiers' "complete control", Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

He claimed the city's civilian infrastructure, essential facilities and transport are operating as usual and that there are no shortages of food or essential goods.

Adding that talks between the Russian commanders, city administrations and regional authorities on how to maintain order in the city had begun. The claims could not be immediately verified.

The UK's Ministry of Defence said whilst the key city had fallen into Russian hands, "strong Ukrainian resistance" had limited overall gains in the country.

The latest intelligence update read: "While Russian forces have reportedly moved into the centre of Kherson in the south, overall gains across axes have been limited in the last 24 hours.

"This is probably due to a combination of ongoing logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance.

"Heavy Russian artillery and air strikes have continued to target built-up areas over the past 24 hours, primarily focused on the cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.

"The number of civilians displaced and forced to flee Putin's invasion has reportedly passed 660,000."

A senior US defence official said on Wednesday that they have seen claims that the Russians have taken Kherson, but that the Ukrainian military is rejecting that claim.

"Our view is that Kherson is very much a contested city at this point," said the official.

Russia’s Defence Ministry's said that 498 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine, with 1,597 wounded since they invaded the neighbouring country a week ago but the true number is thought to be much higher.

Ukrainian officials claim around 2,000 Ukrainians have died and at least 21 children since Russian troops began their invasion last week.

On Wednesday evening the UN General Assembly voted to demand that Russia stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops, with nations from world powers to tiny island states condemning Moscow's actions.

The vote was 141 to five, with 35 abstentions. Syria, Russia, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus made up the five votes in favour of Russia.

It deplored Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine "in the strongest terms" and demanded an immediate halt to Moscow's use of force and the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine's internationally recognised borders.

The measure also called on Russia to reverse a decision to recognise two separatist parts of eastern Ukraine as independent.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "Putin's military machine is targeting civilians indiscriminately and tearing through towns across Ukraine.

"An investigation by the International Criminal Court into Russia's barbaric acts is urgently needed and it is right that those responsible are held to account. The UK will work closely with allies to ensure justice is done."

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab added: "The critical task now is to preserve properly all evidence of war crimes.

"Any Russian leader or officer carrying out orders that amount to war crimes should know they face ending up in the dock of a court and ultimately in prison."

The International Criminal Court (ICC) investigates and, where warranted, tries individuals charged with the most serious crimes of concern to the international community including genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.