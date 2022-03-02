Putin's invasion of Ukraine leaves 2,000 civilians dead as pleas for escape routes grow

Ukraine's cities are being devastated by Russian bombardments. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed 2,000 civilians, it emerged today - as the Pope was called on talk to Vladimir Putin about letting innocent people flee the war.

Downing Street has claimed that apparent war crimes are occurring almost hourly as cities including the capital Kyiv are being bombarded. People are trying to escape the violence on packed trains and roads to neighbouring countries.

Some 15,000 Russian soldiers are approaching the city, whose residents will have recent images of the attack on Kharkiv fresh in their minds.

In other developments today

Ukrainians struck a Russian convoy on the outskirts of Kyiv

The British defence secretary Ben Wallace ruled out a no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing risks of sparking a war with Russia and Nato

The Ukrainian ambassador was given a rare standing ovation in Parliament

The attack on Kyiv has seen a TV tower get hit by Russian strikes - a landmark near a Holocaust memorial.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that 2,000 civilians have been killed during the invasion.

Amid calls for humanitarian solutions to allow Kyivans to escape – many having been forced to seek shelter in basements and the metro system – Ukraine’s deputy prime minister called on Pope Francis to intervene.

"I hope the conversation will take place," she said, pleading for the head of the Catholic Church to speak to Putin about humanitarian corridors – escape routes for noncombatants.

The Vatican has said it is willing to facilitate talks between Ukraine and Russia and called on an end to violence.

Well over 800,000 Ukrainians have become refugees, the UN believes. Their escape comes as footage from places such as Kharkiv showed heavy bombardments as Russia appeared to step up its attacks on cities.

Boris Johnson told the House of Commons during Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions that the bombing of civilians "in my view already fully qualifies as a war crime".

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said "I think no one can be in any doubt that what we're seeing daily, almost hourly now, are horrific acts that would certainly appear to be war crimes".

There are fears about what kind of attacks Russia will try next as they attempt to claim cities from Ukraine's determined defenders.

Their drive to Kyiv has stalled amid logistic issues, according to Western analysis. An armoured convoy has been pictured dozens of miles from the capital but it has not moved.

A group of Russian forces were struck near the town of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, by Ukrainians using Western-supplied anti-tank missiles, as well as artillery and drone attacks.

A Russian convoy was attacked on a bridge nearby, too, and corpses were seen lying by the road in the aftermath, which is said to have encouraged Ukrainian forces.