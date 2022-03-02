Putin's invasion of Ukraine leaves 2,000 civilians dead as pleas for escape routes grow

2 March 2022, 13:44 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 15:19

Ukraine's cities are being devastated by Russian bombardments
Ukraine's cities are being devastated by Russian bombardments. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed 2,000 civilians, it emerged today - as the Pope was called on talk to Vladimir Putin about letting innocent people flee the war.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Downing Street has claimed that apparent war crimes are occurring almost hourly as cities including the capital Kyiv are being bombarded. People are trying to escape the violence on packed trains and roads to neighbouring countries.

Some 15,000 Russian soldiers are approaching the city, whose residents will have recent images of the attack on Kharkiv fresh in their minds.

In other developments today

  • Ukrainians struck a Russian convoy on the outskirts of Kyiv
  • The British defence secretary Ben Wallace ruled out a no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing risks of sparking a war with Russia and Nato
  • The Ukrainian ambassador was given a rare standing ovation in Parliament

The attack on Kyiv has seen a TV tower get hit by Russian strikes - a landmark near a Holocaust memorial.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that 2,000 civilians have been killed during the invasion.

Amid calls for humanitarian solutions to allow Kyivans to escape – many having been forced to seek shelter in basements and the metro system – Ukraine’s deputy prime minister called on Pope Francis to intervene.

Read more: Battle to flee Kyiv as 15,000 Russian troops descend on capital and US closes airspace

"I hope the conversation will take place," she said, pleading for the head of the Catholic Church to speak to Putin about humanitarian corridors – escape routes for noncombatants.

The Vatican has said it is willing to facilitate talks between Ukraine and Russia and called on an end to violence.

Well over 800,000 Ukrainians have become refugees, the UN believes. Their escape comes as footage from places such as Kharkiv showed heavy bombardments as Russia appeared to step up its attacks on cities.

Boris Johnson told the House of Commons during Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions that the bombing of civilians "in my view already fully qualifies as a war crime".

Read more: Russian convoy blitzed near Kyiv by Ukrainian troops 'armed with Brit anti-tank weapons'

Read more: Boris accuses Russia of 'war crimes' after MPs give standing ovation to Ukraine ambassador

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said "I think no one can be in any doubt that what we're seeing daily, almost hourly now, are horrific acts that would certainly appear to be war crimes".

There are fears about what kind of attacks Russia will try next as they attempt to claim cities from Ukraine's determined defenders.

Their drive to Kyiv has stalled amid logistic issues, according to Western analysis. An armoured convoy has been pictured dozens of miles from the capital but it has not moved.

A group of Russian forces were struck near the town of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, by Ukrainians using Western-supplied anti-tank missiles, as well as artillery and drone attacks.

A Russian convoy was attacked on a bridge nearby, too, and corpses were seen lying by the road in the aftermath, which is said to have encouraged Ukrainian forces.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kyiv's mayor issued the plea to Sadiq Khan via the Ukrainian ambassador

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko's plea to Mayor of London: Send more anti-tank rockets

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko appeared to release military plans on TV which include invading the Transnistria region of Moldova.

Did Belarus leader accidentally leak Putin’s plan to invade Moldova on giant battle map?

Five people - including cameraman Yevhenii Sakun - were killed when a Russian missile struck the Kyiv TV Tower yesterday

'He was just doing his job': TV cameraman identified as victim of Kyiv TV tower attack

A woman's body was found at an address in Bourton-on-the-Water

Double murder probe launched after bodies of man and woman found 15 miles apart

MPs across the House welcomed the Ukraine ambassador Vadym Prystaiko (right) as Boris Johnson accused Russia of war crimes.

Boris accuses Russia of 'war crimes' after MPs give standing ovation to Ukraine ambassador

Ukrainians have been filmed forming human walls to block Russian tanks.

Watch: Defiant Ukrainians form human wall to block Russian tanks from advancing

Roman Abramovich has attempted to step back from the daily running of Chelsea

Abramovich should sell Chelsea after refusing to condemn Putin invasion, ex-minister says

Ukrainian troops ambushed a Russian convoy in Bucha

Russian convoy blitzed near Kyiv by Ukrainian troops 'armed with Brit anti-tank weapons'

Shirley Hughes has died at the age of 94

Shirley Hughes: Author of much loved children's book Dogger dies aged 94

Valerie Freer, 68, was found dead at a bungalow in Whittington, near Lichfield

Dog breeder murder probe linked to string of burglaries in picturesque village

Commuters faced further Tube misery today

Tube chaos continues day after strike - and there’s more to come tomorrow

Children have reportedly been arrested at Russian anti-war protests

Young children arrested by Putin's thugs over anti-war demo, politician claims

The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Ben Wallace told LBC today: "I'm not afraid of Putin"

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Thousands are trying to flee the capital before the siege.

Battle to flee Kyiv as 15,000 Russian troops descend on capital and US closes airspace

Retail prices rose in February at their fastest rate in over a decade

Cost of living crisis: Food prices rise at 'fastest rate in over a decade'

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Earl Jones

Broadway theatre will be renamed after James Earl Jones

Local militiaman Valery, 37, carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a bridge destroyed by artillery, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia batters Ukraine as both sides say they are ready for more talks
A mural that features Theodor Seuss Geisel, left, also known by his pen name Dr Seuss, covers part of a wall near an entrance at The Amazing World of Dr Seuss Museum

New Dr Seuss-inspired books to feature diverse creators

Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Mike Mullen, speaks during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday March 2 2022

Peace in Taiwan Strait ‘a global concern’ amidst backdrop of war in Europe
John Sweeney said he thinks it is the "beginning of the end for Putin"

'Beginning of the end for Putin': John Sweeney on the killing of Ukraine civilians
A refugee from Ukraine hugs her dog at a temporary shelter in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, on the border with Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

UN says Ukraine refugee surge will soon hit one million

Russia Ukraine

Russia takes aim at crowded cities as Kremlin vows to ‘continue peace talks’
Kharkiv has been hit with missiles as Russia pushes forward with its attack.

Four killed and nine wounded as Kharkiv hit by air and rocket strikes
A damaged car sits at the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv

Russia takes aim at urban areas in assault on Ukraine

Pro-Russian separatists from the Chechen "Death" battalion (stock photo)

Chechen assassins who plotted to kill President Zelenskyy 'eliminated', Ukraine says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch again

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists
James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis
Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch again

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares
James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine
Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson

Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson
"Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say 'enjoy yourself'."

'Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say enjoy yourself'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police