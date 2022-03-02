Breaking News

Boris accuses Russia of 'war crimes' after MPs give standing ovation to Ukraine ambassador

2 March 2022, 12:10 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 12:48

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson has accused Vladimir Putin of committing "war crimes" after MPs gave a standing ovation to the Ukrainian ambassador in the first PMQs since Russia's invasion began.

The Prime Minister told the Commons the bombing of civilians “in my view already fully qualifies as a war crime”.

His comments came after the House erupted into a lengthy applause when Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle welcomed ambassador Vadym Prystaiko into the viewing gallery.

Politicians from all parties got to their feet in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, which has been under Russian attack for seven days.

Sir Lindsay declared "our respect and support for your country" as he greeted the ambassador.

Mr Johnson spoke to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for an update on the crisis on Wednesday morning, telling MPs "Putin has gravely miscalculated".

He told the House the Russian president has "underestimated the extraordinary fortitude of the Ukrainian people and the unity and resolve of the free world in standing up to his barbarism".

"The UN General Assembly will vote later today and we call on every nation to join us in condemning Russia and demanding that Putin turns his tanks around," Mr Johnson said.

Boris Johnson and Ukraine ambassador Vadym Prystaiko.
Boris Johnson and Ukraine ambassador Vadym Prystaiko. Picture: Alamy

"If instead Putin doubles down then so shall we, further ratcheting up economic pressure and supporting Ukraine with finance, with weapons and with humanitarian assistance.

"Today the Disasters Emergency Committee is launching its Ukraine appeal and every pound donated by the British people will be matched by the Government, starting with £20 million."

He also said he told the Ukrainian President that the UK would "do everything we can to accelerate our transfer of... the weapons", adding: "We are certainly determined to do everything we can to help Ukrainians fleeing the theatre of conflict."

This story is being updated.

