Russian convoy blitzed near Kyiv by Ukrainian troops 'armed with Brit anti-tank weapons'

2 March 2022, 10:54 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 11:45

Ukrainian troops ambushed a Russian convoy in Bucha
Ukrainian troops ambushed a Russian convoy in Bucha. Picture: Shutterstock

By Asher McShane

Ukrainian troops ambushed a Russian convoy 20 miles from Kyiv, wiping out dozens of vehicles using anti-tank rocket launchers supplied by Britain.

The remains of the Russian military convoy blocked a street in the town of Bucha after the ambush - said to have been carried out by troops armed with NLAW missile launchers.

Artillery and drone strikes are also thought to have been deployed in the attack. Locals civilians are also reported to have helped fight the invaders by throwing petrol bombs.

Not far from Bucha, Ukrainian forces used Western-supplied anti-tank missiles to destroy another Russian convoy on a bridge that serves a main route into Kyiv.

A Russian column was obliterated and corpses were seen lying beside the road.

Ukrainian officials told CNN that they were “enthused by the victory on the bridge”.

In January, Britain sent 2,000 of the anti-tank weapons to Ukraine and it is understood more of them have since been sent to the country.

Ukrainian troops equipped with some of the Anglo-Swedish Next-generation Light Anti-tank Weapons (NLAW) launchers attacked the convoy of Russian armour.

It is not clear precisely when the ambush took place but pictures and video show the aftermath of the fighting with the burnt-out shells of multiple Russian armoured vehicles and supply trucks littering the streets of Bucha.

Several days ago Bucha’s Mayor Anatoli Fedoruk posted a video of the burned out military vehicles on the stretch of road, saying: “The armed forces of Ukraine stopped the enemy’s column on Vokzalnaya street in the city of Bucha.

"These are the results of their invasion. and the work of our armed forces.”

Prior to Russia's invasion, it was reported the British Army sent paratroopers to train Ukrainian forces in operating the NLAWs. The weapons are launched from the shoulder and can be fired from confined spaces making them highly effective for ambush tactics.

Ministry of Defence maps show the latest progress of the Russians in Ukraine
Ministry of Defence maps show the latest progress of the Russians in Ukraine. Picture: Ministry of Defence

Ukraine's Ambassador to London Vadym Prystaiko confirmed last week the anti-tank weaponry provided by the UK had been used to help defend against Russian forces.

Ukrainian troops have said the British NLAW missiles are a "game-changer" when they come up against Russian armour.

Ukrainian troops were sent thousands of the NLAW weapons back in January
Ukrainian troops were sent thousands of the NLAW weapons back in January. Picture: Alamy

Last week Armed Forces minister James Heappey, said anti-tank missiles had "already proven to be invaluable" in the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr Heappey said the Government was "aware of the number of circumstances" in which the anti-tank missiles "have been used to defeat Russian armour".

"We are therefore very aware of their utility, both in open battle during the initial phase of the conflict, but also in the urban domain in any resistance or insurgency that might follow".

Sam Cranny-Evans, a research analyst at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), told Forces News the Javelin anti-tank guided missile and the NLAW would both be useful in combat in Ukraine.

"They're accurate out to 600m, potentially has a reach of up to 1km and it can be fired from within quite confined spaces," he said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia is trying to 'erase' Ukraine and its people.

A Ukrainian solider demonstrates the use of one of the NLAW launchers
A Ukrainian solider demonstrates the use of one of the NLAW launchers. Picture: Alamy

He denounced Russia's escalation of attacks on crowded cities as a blatant terror campaign, and US president Joe Biden warned that if the Russian leader didn't "pay a price" for the invasion, the aggression would not stop with one country.

"Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget," Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky vowed after Tuesday's bloodshed on the central square in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, and the deadly bombing of a TV tower in Kyiv.

He called the attack on the square "frank, undisguised terror" and a war crime.

A 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles is advancing slowly on Kyiv.

The invading forces also pressed their assault on other towns and cities, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

As the seventh day of the war dawned this morning, Russia found itself increasingly isolated, beset by sanctions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and left the country practically friendless, apart from a few nations like China, Belarus and North Korea.

Leading Russian bank Sberbank announced on Wednesday that it is pulling out of European markets amid the tightening Western sanctions.

As fighting raged, the humanitarian situation worsened.

Roughly 660,000 people have fled Ukraine, and countless others have taken shelter underground.

The death toll was less clear, with neither Russia nor Ukraine releasing the number of troops lost.

The UN human rights office said it has recorded 136 civilian deaths, though the actual toll is likely to be far higher.

One senior Western intelligence official estimated that 5,000 Russian soldiers had been captured or killed in the biggest ground war in Europe since the Second World War.

Many military experts say Russia may be shifting tactics. Moscow's strategy in Chechnya and Syria was to use artillery and air bombardments to pulverize cities and crush fighters' resolve.

The Ministry of Defence said it had seen an increase in Russian air and artillery strikes on populated urban areas over the past two days.

It also said Kharkiv and Mariupol were encircled by Russian forces and that troops had reportedly moved into the centre of a third city, Kherson.

Russia's defence ministry said it had seized Kherson, though the claim could not be confirmed.

Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed in the attack on the TV tower near central Kyiv.

A TV control room and power substation were hit, and at least some Ukrainian channels briefly stopped broadcasting, officials said.

Mr Zelensky's office reported that the site of the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial, which is adjacent to the TV tower, was also hit.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that the airstrike on the TV tower did not hit any residential buildings.

In Kharkiv, with a population of about 1.5 million, at least six people were killed when the region's administrative building on Freedom Square was hit in a missile strike.

The bombardment blew out windows and walls of buildings that ring the square, which was piled high with debris and dust. Inside one building, chunks of plaster were scattered, and doors lay across hallways.

Another Russian airstrike hit a residential area in the city of Zhytomyr.

Human Rights Watch said it documented a cluster bomb attack outside a hospital in Ukraine's east in recent days.

Residents also reported the use of such weapons in Kharkiv and Kiyanka village. The Kremlin denied using cluster bombs.

A senior US defence official has that Russia's military progress, including the massive convoy, has slowed, plagued by logistical and supply problems.

Some Russian military columns have run out of petrol and food, the official said, and morale has suffered as a result.

Overall, the Russian military has been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to completely dominate Ukraine's airspace.

The immense convoy, with vehicles packed together along narrow roads, would seemingly be "a big fat target" for Ukrainian forces, the senior Western intelligence official said.

But it also showed Russia was comfortable that they would not come attack by air, rocket or missile, the official said.

Officers found the body of a man in Sherborne Place in Cheltenham

Double murder probe launched after bodies of man and woman found 15 miles apart

Breaking
MPs across the House welcomed the Ukraine ambassador Vadym Prystaiko (right) as Boris Johnson accused Russia of war crimes.

Boris accuses Russia of 'war crimes' after MPs give standing ovation to Ukraine ambassador

Ukrainians have been filmed forming human walls to block Russian tanks.

Watch: Defiant Ukrainians form human wall to block Russian tanks from advancing

Roman Abramovich has attempted to step back from the daily running of Chelsea

Abramovich should sell Chelsea after refusing to condemn Putin invasion, ex-minister says

Shirley Hughes has died at the age of 94

Shirley Hughes: Author of much loved children's book Dogger dies aged 94

Valerie Freer, 68, was found dead at a bungalow in Whittington, near Lichfield

Dog breeder murder probe linked to string of burglaries in picturesque village

Commuters faced further Tube misery today

Tube chaos continues day after strike - and there’s more to come tomorrow

Children have reportedly been arrested at Russian anti-war protests

Young children arrested by Putin's thugs over anti-war demo, politician claims

The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Ben Wallace told LBC today: "I'm not afraid of Putin"

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Thousands are trying to flee the capital before the siege.

Battle to flee Kyiv as 15,000 Russian troops descend on capital and US closes airspace

Retail prices rose in February at their fastest rate in over a decade

Cost of living crisis: Food prices rise at 'fastest rate in over a decade'

Pc Tristan Downing, 38, was convicted of soliciting a prostitute

Serving Met Police officer fined £450 after colleagues caught him soliciting a prostitute

Apple pauses all product sales in Russia

RT and Sputnik removed from App Store as Apple pauses all product sales in Russia

Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting in Toxteth, Liverpool.

Man arrested after 15-year-old girl seriously injured in 'shocking' Liverpool shooting

Sarah Panitzke, 47, was arrested in Spain

Britain's 'most wanted' woman arrested in Spain after a decade at large

John Sweeney said he thinks it is the "beginning of the end for Putin"

'Beginning of the end for Putin': John Sweeney on the merciless killing of Ukraine civilians
Local militiaman Valery, 37, carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a bridge destroyed by artillery, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia batters Ukraine as both sides say they are ready for more talks

Russia batters Ukraine as both sides say they are ready for more talks
A refugee from Ukraine hugs her dog at a temporary shelter in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, on the border with Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

UN says Ukraine refugee surge will soon hit one million

UN says Ukraine refugee surge will soon hit one million

Russia Ukraine

Russia takes aim at crowded cities as Kremlin vows to ‘continue peace talks’
Kharkiv has been hit with missiles as Russia pushes forward with its attack.

Four killed and nine wounded as Kharkiv hit by air and rocket strikes
A damaged car sits at the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv

Russia takes aim at urban areas in assault on Ukraine

Pro-Russian separatists from the Chechen "Death" battalion (stock photo)

Chechen assassins who plotted to kill President Zelenskyy 'eliminated', Ukraine says
Moon Crash

Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon

Australia Floods

Sydney braces for flash floods as rain disaster claims at least 14 lives
State of the Union

Joe Biden bans Russia from US airspace in first State of the Union address

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch again

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists
James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis
Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch again

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares
James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine
Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson

Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson
"Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say 'enjoy yourself'."

'Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say enjoy yourself'

