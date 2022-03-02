Four killed and nine wounded as Kharkiv hit by air and rocket strikes

2 March 2022, 10:06 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 12:38

Kharkiv has been hit with missiles as Russia pushes forward with its attack.
Kharkiv has been hit with missiles as Russia pushes forward with its attack. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

At least four people have been killed and nine wounded in Kharkiv after the city was blitzed by air and rocket strikes, the mayor of the city has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The latest attacks began overnight, where reports suggested fighting between paratroopers and Ukrainian soldiers took place at a regional military hospital.

Following the initial attack, air strikes also occurred in the city, targeting police, state agencies and the security service. 

One missile - believed to be intended for police headquarters or the interior ministry - ended up hitting part of Karazin National University, which went up in flames fire earlier on Wednesday. 

Some 21 people died and a further 112 were wounded throughout the shelling in the last 24 hours, according to Ukrainian officials.

Mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, later confirmed a further four were killed and nine injured as a result of Wednesday morning's shelling.

Mr Terekhov said: "Kharkiv is a Russian-speaking city. Every fourth person in Kharkiv has relatives in the Russian Federation. 

"But the city's attitude to Russia today is completely different to what it ever was before.

"We never expected this could happen: total destruction, annihilation, genocide against the Ukrainian people - this is unforgivable."

Read more: 'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Read more: Chechen assassins who plotted to kill President Zelenskyy 'eliminated', Ukraine says

One clip shared by Ukraine's defence ministry showed the mass destruction taking over the country's second biggest city.

It said: "This is what 'Russian peace' looks like."

The UK's latest intelligence update said: "Heavy Russian artillery and air strikes have continued to target built-up areas over the past 24 hours, primarily focused on the cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv."

The developments follow a massive rocket strike which took place in the early hours of Tuesday, targeting the region's administrative buildings, which are being used by Ukrainian defenders.

Six people were injured, including a child, according to local reports, after the strike missed its intended target by a matter of metres.

Meanwhile, thousands have begun fleeing Ukraine's capital ahead of a Russian siege, which is expected in coming days.

A 40-mile convoy is snaking its way towards Kyiv with around 15,000 soldiers estimated to be in tow.

However, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday that Russia had made little progress on the capital in the last 24 hours due to supply problems and resistance from Ukrainians.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

John Sweeney said he thinks it is the "beginning of the end for Putin"

'Beginning of the end for Putin': John Sweeney on the merciless killing of Ukraine civilians
Local militiaman Valery, 37, carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a bridge destroyed by artillery, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia batters Ukraine as both sides say they are ready for more talks

A refugee from Ukraine hugs her dog at a temporary shelter in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, on the border with Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

UN says Ukraine refugee surge will soon hit one million

Ukrainians have been filmed forming human walls to block Russian tanks.

Watch: Defiant Ukrainians form human wall to block Russian tanks from advancing

Roman Abramovich has attempted to step back from the daily running of Chelsea

Abramovich should sell Chelsea after refusing to condemn Putin invasion, ex-minister says

Ukrainian troops ambushed a Russian convoy in Bucha

Russian convoy blitzed near Kyiv by Ukrainian troops 'armed with Brit anti-tank weapons'

Russia Ukraine

Russia takes aim at crowded cities as Kremlin vows to ‘continue peace talks’

Children have reportedly been arrested at Russian anti-war protests

Young children arrested by Putin's thugs over anti-war demo, politician claims

The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

A damaged car sits at the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv

Russia takes aim at urban areas in assault on Ukraine

Pro-Russian separatists from the Chechen "Death" battalion (stock photo)

Chechen assassins who plotted to kill President Zelenskyy 'eliminated', Ukraine says

Moon Crash

Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon

Australia Floods

Sydney braces for flash floods as rain disaster claims at least 14 lives

Thousands are trying to flee the capital before the siege.

Battle to flee Kyiv as 15,000 Russian troops descend on capital and US closes airspace

State of the Union

Joe Biden bans Russia from US airspace in first State of the Union address

State of the Union Waht to Watch

Biden in State of the Union: Dictators must ‘pay a price’

World News

See more World News

A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a military vehicle on a road in Kramatosrk, eastern Ukraine

What to know as Russia invades Ukraine

5 days ago

Putin warned outside nations they would 'face consequences'

Putin warns of 'consequences greater than any faced in history' if West intervenes

5 days ago

Boris Johnson said Putin is a 'bloodstained aggressor'

Putin is a 'bloodstained aggressor' says PM as he unveils new sanctions on Russia

5 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Officers found the body of a man in Sherborne Place in Cheltenham

Double murder probe launched after bodies of man and woman found 15 miles apart

4 mins ago

Shirley Hughes has died at the age of 94

Shirley Hughes: Author of much loved children's book Dogger dies aged 94

2 hours ago

Retail prices rose in February at their fastest rate in over a decade

Cost of living crisis: Food prices rise at 'fastest rate in over a decade'

13 hours ago

Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting in Toxteth, Liverpool.

Man arrested after 15-year-old girl seriously injured in 'shocking' Liverpool shooting

16 hours ago

MPs are getting a pay rise of more than £2,000 - as the cost of living crisis in the UK worsens

MPs awarded £2k pay rise as Brits face crippling tax hikes and cost of living soars

19 hours ago

Sajid Javid has announced the Government is scrapping mandatory vaccines

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS and social care staff scrapped in Govt U-turn

20 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police