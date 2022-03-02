'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

2 March 2022, 08:24 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 08:45

By Asher McShane

The Defence Secretary defiantly told LBC today that he isn't afraid of Vladimir Putin but he wants to avoid the Ukraine invasion escalating to a war across the whole of Europe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was not prepared to send Britain to war and spark a conflict across Europe by pressing for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Mr Wallace told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast today: “I’m not afraid of Putin. I don’t want a war across the whole of Europe.

“Do they [LBC’s listeners] want a nuclear armed Russia to be at war with all of us across Europe and the Atlantic?”

He explained a NATO no-fly zone across Europe could quickly escalate to an all-out conflict.

“Ukraine isn’t in Nato. Nato is a self-defence organisation, if you attack one of us, you attack us all and we effectively all go to war under Article 5."

He said if there was a no-fly zone the Russians wouldn’t “play by the rules” and would likely shoot down NATO aircraft, triggering war across Europe and with Britain.

He said the Russians would strike back if NATO downed Russian aircraft, leading to “war right across Europe.”

The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin
The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin. Picture: LBC/Alamy

His comments come after Russia launched a missile attack on the TV tower in the city of Kyiv, killing five people and forcing a number of channels off air.

Videos shared on social media show plumes of smoke engulfing the Kyiv TV Tower, which stands at 385m high.

Five people were killed in the blast on Tuesday afternoon, according to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Although it was damaged, the tower remained standing.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said the attack was located near to a Holocaust memorial complex - calling it "evil and barbaric".

He wrote on Twitter: "Kyiv TV tower, which has just been hit by a Russian missile, is situated on the territory of Babyn Yar. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians. Evil and barbaric."

The blasts were heard in the areas of Borshchahivka and Dorohozhychi, with two missile strikes reported.

Read more: Diplomats astonishing walk-out during speech by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Read more: 'World War III has already started': Ukrainian journalist blasts Boris for Nato inaction

In a post on Twitter, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Why repeat "Never Again" for 80 years, if when the bomb falls on Babyn Yar, the world remains silent? 5 more lives were lost. History repeats itself ..."

Kyiv TV Tower was built in 1973 for radio and television broadcasting and is the second tallest freestanding lattice tower in the world after the Tokyo Sky Tree.

Russian forces were accused of trying to disrupt its communication signal by advisor Anton Herashchenko.

The attack comes as Russian troops were pictured descending on the capital, with a 40 mile convoy of vehicles seen approaching the city in new satellite images.

Read more: Defiant Ukrainians ‘giving their lives for freedom’ as Russians warn of strikes on Kyiv

Read more: Live updates: Several Ukrainian cities attacked as huge Russian convoy approaches Kyiv

Earlier on Tuesday the Russian defence ministry warned Kyiv residents that it was preparing to hit targets in the Ukrainian capital.It warned of attacks on Kyiv technology centres, urging nearby residents to leave.

Russian officials said their forces were preparing to launch attacks on the "technological centres of the Ukrainian Security Service and the 72nd main PsyOps centre in Kyiv".

The statement read: "We urge Ukrainian citizens who are being used by nationalists to carry out provocations against Russia, as well as Kyiv residents residing near relay stations to leave their home."

Officials claimed the strikes are being carried out to "prevent information attacks against Russia".

The blast in Kyiv follows an earlier attack on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv - with its main square "blown up" as the Russians continue their attacks on civilian targets.

The massive rocket strike took place in the early hours of Tuesday, targeting the region's administrative buildings, which are being used by Ukrainian defenders.

Six people were injured, including a child, according to local reports, after the strike missed its intended target by a matter of metres.

The attacks on the sixth day of Russia's invasion came as Mr Zelenskyy delivered an impassioned speech to the European Parliament, where he accused Vladimir Putin of committing a war crime and targeting children.

He told the emergency committee meeting: "Nobody is going to break us, we’re strong, we’re Ukrainians.

“We have a desire to see our children alive. I think it’s a fair one. Yesterday, 16 children were killed."

He also called on EU leaders to "prove" they are European, saying then "life will win over death and light will win over darkness".

Mr Zeklenskyy has made an official request to join the EU.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Commanders will be held accountable for any war crimes, Raab said.

Russian commanders who commit war crimes 'face twilight years behind bars,' Raab warns

The Shadow Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Civilian casualties will rise', stark warning of Putin's 'weapons of serious destruction'

A caller told Nick how terrified he was about the Russian invasion. (stock photo right)

Terrified caller stuck in Kharkiv tells of fear on Ukrainian frontline

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

'Why would they stop him now?': Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'pointless' sanctions

Liz Truss has said English teams should boycott the Champions League final.

Truss tells English teams to boycott Champions League final over Russia crisis

Kate Garraway urged people to keep fighting as she works to help her husband Derek

'Don't give up': Kate Garraway reveals struggle for husband's care and calls for reform

Nick said Boris Johnson’s decision to lift Covid rules is the right call

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris is right, Freedom Day is a moment of “national pride"

SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims

Nick Ferrari blasted reported plans to keep the passenger locator form

'What the hell's going on?': Minister fumbles over new Covid rules for travellers

Nick slammed the minister over the Tories being the party of low taxation

'You're no longer the party of low tax': Nick Ferrari blasts Govt using own figures

Nick Ferrari says Britain must learn from the Cressida Dick drama

Nick Ferrari Says: The glaring incompetences shown by the Met must never happen again

'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan

'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan

Exclusive
Sadiq's handling of Cressida's departure 'undignified and ill-judged' says former Met Commssioner

'Undignified and ill-judged': Former Met Commissioner slams Sadiq for forcing Cressida out

Nick Ferrari was speaking after a speech by the former PM

'His government was riddled with sleaze': Nick Ferrari's blistering take on Sir John Major

Robert Courts was unable to say how many people work in aviation to the nearest 10,000

Aviation minister stumped as he doesn't know how many workers are in sector he represents

'Hasn't got a clue': Ex-Met deputy blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq Khan for forcing Cressida out

'Hasn't got a clue': Former top Met cop blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq after Cressida quit

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Two Cambridge professors have become embroiled in a row over the use of a the word 'eloquent'

Cambridge dons woke war of words: Professor defends calling black presenter 'eloquent'
Paul Mayhew-Archer MBE paid tribute to Mr Waldhorn.

'He had a brilliant gift': Vicar of Dibley writer pays tribute to star Gary Waldhorn
The roll out of new smart motorways will be halted until a full five years’ worth of safety data becomes available

'Death trap' smart motorways rollout halted in win for Nick Ferrari campaign
Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says former GCHQ boss

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says ex-GCHQ boss
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry
Nick Ferrari challenged the health minister on the No10 party.

'It seems he's so bent he can't lie straight in bed': Nick Ferrari savages PM over parties

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

11 hours ago

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

1 day ago

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Valerie Freer, 68, was found dead at a bungalow in Whittington, near Lichfield

Dog breeder murder probe linked to string of burglaries in picturesque village
Commuters faced further Tube misery today

Tube chaos continues day after strike - and there’s more to come tomorrow
Children have reportedly been arrested at Russian anti-war protests

Young children arrested by Putin's thugs over anti-war demo, politician claims
Ben Wallace told LBC today: "I'm not afraid of Putin"

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war
Thousands are trying to flee the capital before the siege.

Battle to flee Kyiv as 15,000 Russian troops descend on capital and US closes airspace
Retail prices rose in February at their fastest rate in over a decade

Cost of living crisis: Food prices rise at 'fastest rate in over a decade'
Pc Tristan Downing, 38, was convicted of soliciting a prostitute

Serving Met Police officer fined £450 after colleagues caught him soliciting a prostitute
Apple pauses all product sales in Russia

RT and Sputnik removed from App Store as Apple pauses all product sales in Russia
Pro-Russian separatists from the Chechen "Death" battalion (stock photo)

Chechen assassins who plotted to kill President Zelenskyy 'eliminated', Ukraine says
Sarah Panitzke, 47, was arrested in Spain

Britain's 'most wanted' woman arrested in Spain after a decade at large