Watch: Defiant Ukrainians form human wall to block Russian tanks from advancing

2 March 2022, 11:20 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 11:36

By Sophie Barnett

Defiant Ukrainians have been filmed forming human walls to block Russian tanks from advancing into Luhansk in the east of the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Locals in Starobilsk, in the Luhansk region, were seen bravely standing in front of descending Russian tanks in a desperate bid to block them, in videos shared on Twitter.

Some held yellow and blue Ukrainian flags as they blocked Russian soldiers, who fired into the air as they tried to advance.

It comes after advancing Russian forces fired warning shots to try to disperse a crowd of brave Ukrainian civilians in the city of Melitopol, who were refusing to let their tanks and armoured vehicles pass.

Locals in southeastern Ukraine could be heard shouting “invaders, killers!” at the occupying troops amid Moscow’s ongoing incursion into the country.

Read more: 'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Read more: Chechen assassins who plotted to kill President Zelenskyy 'eliminated', Ukraine says

The videos emerged as furious Ukrainian soldiers and citizens put up a fierce resistance against Vladimir Putin's army, picking up rifles and Molotov cocktails to defend their war-stricken country.

Russia's invasion entered its seventh day on Wednesday, with more blasts reported to have rocked Kyiv late on Tuesday evening.

The Kyiv Independent said that Russian bombs had hit Vyshneve - a city just outside of the capital - at around 11.30pm local time.

The blast came hours after two missile strikes were fired at Kyiv's TV Tower, killing five civilians.

Read more: Russian paratroopers land in Kharkiv after city is blitzed by rocket attacks

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said the attack was located near to a Holocaust memorial complex - calling it "evil and barbaric".

He wrote on Twitter: "Kyiv TV tower, which has just been hit by a Russian missile, is situated on the territory of Babyn Yar. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians. Evil and barbaric."

The blasts were heard in the areas of Borshchahivka and Dorohozhychi.

Thousands of people stuck in Kyiv have been attempting to flee the capital as Russia's siege escalates.

Train stations were packed out with desperate residents trying to make their escape on Tuesday after Moscow warned it would be targeting technology centres.

The Russian defence ministry told Kyiv residents that it was preparing to hit targets in the Ukrainian capital.

The statement read: "We urge Ukrainian citizens who are being used by nationalists to carry out provocations against Russia, as well as Kyiv residents residing near relay stations to leave their home."

Officials claimed the strikes are being carried out to "prevent information attacks against Russia".

The world has come out and showed its support for Ukraine since the invasion, with blue and yellow flags emerging in large protests in capitals, and the colours getting projected onto national landmarks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Officers found the body of a man in Sherborne Place in Cheltenham

Double murder probe launched after bodies of man and woman found 15 miles apart

Breaking
MPs across the House welcomed the Ukraine ambassador Vadym Prystaiko (right) as Boris Johnson accused Russia of war crimes.

Boris accuses Russia of 'war crimes' after MPs give standing ovation to Ukraine ambassador

Roman Abramovich has attempted to step back from the daily running of Chelsea

Abramovich should sell Chelsea after refusing to condemn Putin invasion, ex-minister says

Ukrainian troops ambushed a Russian convoy in Bucha

Russian convoy blitzed near Kyiv by Ukrainian troops 'armed with Brit anti-tank weapons'

Shirley Hughes has died at the age of 94

Shirley Hughes: Author of much loved children's book Dogger dies aged 94

Valerie Freer, 68, was found dead at a bungalow in Whittington, near Lichfield

Dog breeder murder probe linked to string of burglaries in picturesque village

Commuters faced further Tube misery today

Tube chaos continues day after strike - and there’s more to come tomorrow

Children have reportedly been arrested at Russian anti-war protests

Young children arrested by Putin's thugs over anti-war demo, politician claims

The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Ben Wallace told LBC today: "I'm not afraid of Putin"

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Thousands are trying to flee the capital before the siege.

Battle to flee Kyiv as 15,000 Russian troops descend on capital and US closes airspace

Retail prices rose in February at their fastest rate in over a decade

Cost of living crisis: Food prices rise at 'fastest rate in over a decade'

Pc Tristan Downing, 38, was convicted of soliciting a prostitute

Serving Met Police officer fined £450 after colleagues caught him soliciting a prostitute

Apple pauses all product sales in Russia

RT and Sputnik removed from App Store as Apple pauses all product sales in Russia

Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting in Toxteth, Liverpool.

Man arrested after 15-year-old girl seriously injured in 'shocking' Liverpool shooting

Sarah Panitzke, 47, was arrested in Spain

Britain's 'most wanted' woman arrested in Spain after a decade at large

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Sweeney said he thinks it is the "beginning of the end for Putin"

'Beginning of the end for Putin': John Sweeney on the merciless killing of Ukraine civilians
Local militiaman Valery, 37, carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a bridge destroyed by artillery, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia batters Ukraine as both sides say they are ready for more talks
A refugee from Ukraine hugs her dog at a temporary shelter in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, on the border with Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

UN says Ukraine refugee surge will soon hit one million

Russia Ukraine

Russia takes aim at crowded cities as Kremlin vows to ‘continue peace talks’
Kharkiv has been hit with missiles as Russia pushes forward with its attack.

Four killed and nine wounded as Kharkiv hit by air and rocket strikes
A damaged car sits at the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv

Russia takes aim at urban areas in assault on Ukraine

Pro-Russian separatists from the Chechen "Death" battalion (stock photo)

Chechen assassins who plotted to kill President Zelenskyy 'eliminated', Ukraine says
Moon Crash

Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon

Australia Floods

Sydney braces for flash floods as rain disaster claims at least 14 lives
State of the Union

Joe Biden bans Russia from US airspace in first State of the Union address

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch again

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists
James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis
Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch again

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares
James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine
Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson

Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson
"Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say 'enjoy yourself'."

'Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say enjoy yourself'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police