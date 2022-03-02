Watch: Defiant Ukrainians form human wall to block Russian tanks from advancing

By Sophie Barnett

Defiant Ukrainians have been filmed forming human walls to block Russian tanks from advancing into Luhansk in the east of the country.

Locals in Starobilsk, in the Luhansk region, were seen bravely standing in front of descending Russian tanks in a desperate bid to block them, in videos shared on Twitter.

Some held yellow and blue Ukrainian flags as they blocked Russian soldiers, who fired into the air as they tried to advance.

It comes after advancing Russian forces fired warning shots to try to disperse a crowd of brave Ukrainian civilians in the city of Melitopol, who were refusing to let their tanks and armoured vehicles pass.

Locals in southeastern Ukraine could be heard shouting “invaders, killers!” at the occupying troops amid Moscow’s ongoing incursion into the country.

Starobilsk in Luhansk Oblast. Citizens trying to block advancing Russian tanks… #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/otBxP3FxNA — Mattia Nelles (@mattia_n) March 2, 2022

The videos emerged as furious Ukrainian soldiers and citizens put up a fierce resistance against Vladimir Putin's army, picking up rifles and Molotov cocktails to defend their war-stricken country.

Russia's invasion entered its seventh day on Wednesday, with more blasts reported to have rocked Kyiv late on Tuesday evening.

The Kyiv Independent said that Russian bombs had hit Vyshneve - a city just outside of the capital - at around 11.30pm local time.

The blast came hours after two missile strikes were fired at Kyiv's TV Tower, killing five civilians.

Amazing footage from Melitopol of Ukrainians stopping the onward advance of a Russian convoy and chanting “Occupants!” and “Murderers!” The jittery Russians are firing into the air pic.twitter.com/j3jypGJdgz — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) March 1, 2022

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said the attack was located near to a Holocaust memorial complex - calling it "evil and barbaric".

He wrote on Twitter: "Kyiv TV tower, which has just been hit by a Russian missile, is situated on the territory of Babyn Yar. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians. Evil and barbaric."

The blasts were heard in the areas of Borshchahivka and Dorohozhychi.

Thousands of people stuck in Kyiv have been attempting to flee the capital as Russia's siege escalates.

Train stations were packed out with desperate residents trying to make their escape on Tuesday after Moscow warned it would be targeting technology centres.

The Russian defence ministry told Kyiv residents that it was preparing to hit targets in the Ukrainian capital.

The statement read: "We urge Ukrainian citizens who are being used by nationalists to carry out provocations against Russia, as well as Kyiv residents residing near relay stations to leave their home."

Officials claimed the strikes are being carried out to "prevent information attacks against Russia".

The world has come out and showed its support for Ukraine since the invasion, with blue and yellow flags emerging in large protests in capitals, and the colours getting projected onto national landmarks.